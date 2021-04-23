





Share this Story: A spring oops

A spring oops Photo by Grace Vanderzande / Supplied Photo

Article content It was a couple of days before the official start of spring. The sun shone brightly, beckoning me to escape. The air was still, and the temperature was warm enough to not wear my bulky coveralls. I took those feelings of joy and freedom as a sign to do something spring-like. In my world, that means hiking to the bush to hunt for any signs of new growth. I had been huddled in the house long enough. My husband (fondly known as My Hero) transported me in our tractor, Big Red, down the lane and closer to the bush. He asked me to check the fence line since I would be hiking. We were going to let the cows explore. I said yes then hopped out of Big Red to began my adventure. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A spring oops Back to video First, I opened the gate that leads to the bush. Then, silly me, shouted to Betty (the cow), who was standing by the water hole. “Hey Betty, the gate is open.” Well, she is such a blabbermouth. She called the other cows over. They all raced through the open gate. It was quite the sight. Now I knew I had to check those fences. The cows started to follow me, so I turned into the prickly ash so they would stop. All I needed was those cows to follow me to a downed fence. I must point out that there were very few sprouts of green back there. No matter. They still searched.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Once through the prickly ash bushes, I came across a frozen tributary of water. Normally a small, dry and shallow creek at any other time of the year. I walked carefully along the edge of the ice-covered water until I came to a narrow crossing. The ice looked safe to me. The first two steps were easy. On the third step, I broke through that ice with a splash. I was thrown backward. My first instinct was to hold my camera high. It was hanging around my neck. The camera case was clinging to my back, luckily providing a bit of cushion and protection from the ice shards that pushed into my spine. My boot-protected feet were now above my head. Then they dropped in an instant into the hole, causing another big splash. Ice cold water began to rush into my boots. Shock and holding my camera high above my half-submerged, icy water-covered body, I stayed put for a moment. I had to get my bearings. There was a sharp pain down my spine. I was not sure if it was the result of the shock of the ice water or my slamming to the ground. I pushed into the frigid water with my free arm. My elbow reached the muddy bottom and stirred it up. A funky smell filled my nostrils. I pushed myself up to sitting, then carefully stood up. My cellphone was in my pocket. That was when I was so happy that I had worn a semi-waterproof windbreaker instead of those absorbent bulky coveralls. There was no way I would be able to make it back up to the house. My back was throbbing, and I was freezing. I pulled out my phone. It was a bit wet. I shook it out and tried to phone the farmer who never carries his phone. The tractor sounds were still close. He could not be back at the house. My first attempt did not work. I shook the phone and pushed the button again, then it started to ring. One ring, two, three. I was getting a bit panicked. My body started to uncontrollably shake.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content On the fourth ring, My Hero answered: “What’s wrong?” He probably thought the fence was down and he would be chasing cows. “I fell through the ice. Can you come and get me?” I whispered. The tractor sound became louder. He was on his way. My phone quit. The battery was dead. Still standing in that cold rushing water and afraid that the ice would break again, I laid down to slide myself over to the grass. My camera was still high. Finally, feeling safe, I stood up and headed toward the tractor sound. My Hero opened the door. I pulled myself into the warm tractor. He smiled and said, “You’re dripping on me.” Translation: I am glad your OK, in farmer talk. As we drove past Betty, she was smiling. All those darn cows were smiling. Grace Vanderzande is a farmer, a writer and a storyteller.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston