A timely visit with the neighbours

At 11 o'clock on the morning of Thursday, April 8, 2021, my cellphone screamed. Warning! Warning! I was surrounded by my neighbours. As per usual, there was quite a crowd of us. There, standing in the middle of a swamp, I listened to the conversations between an army of frogs. They had me captivated. That morning ritual had become our thing. That same group, earlier on, had stopped croaking when I walked up to them. Were they talking about me? Once I had hung out with them for some time, they realized I was no threat. Then the conversations among them became quite vocal. The eggs of those frogs were floating on the water not far from where they gathered. I had become the "Who you gonna call" person checking on them every day. They had not asked for help; I had taken on that role myself. It gave me a purpose to get out every morning. That screaming cellphone alert had some of the frightened among them immediately dive down under cover of green pond scum. Eyes could be seen peeking out in some cases. It was much like pulling the covers over your head but still needing to know. Others did not retreat; they faced that unknown sound without flinching.

A tree full of red-wing blackbirds stopped mid-song. Some flew quickly over the top of the cattails and headed for the bushes. Some chose to stay put. Two Canada geese who were most likely scouting a nesting spot flew off immediately. The frog croaks had stopped or possibly were just drowned out by the sound of my screaming phone. Once the screaming had stopped, it took a bit of time for those neighbours and me to settle down. What were they thinking? What was I thinking? Our serenity had been loudly and unexpectedly interrupted. From inside my pocket, I fished out the phone. Stay-and-home orders had been issued for all of Ontario. Lockdown. I was frightened of the unknowns that lie ahead and still behind. On our return to the middle of our serenity, the noise of a jackhammer echoed off in the distance. A pileated woodpecker's distinct sound raced through the hardwood bush. It scooted around the newly budded trees. It raced across the shoots of green in our hayfield, over and under the new stretch of fence and across the still water in the swamp, and slipped over the top of an exposed beaver dam that appeared to be tenant-free. Finally, it had fallen upon this farmer, who stood in a swamp to check on her neighbours. The wildlife (neighbours) on this land and the farmers are connected. One will not survive without the other. They do not bother us with their beliefs or theories, and we respectfully do the same. We take care without judgment. If there was a threat to them, we would jump into action and do what we needed to do to help.

Usually, my conversations with the frogs are about the gorgeous weather of the day and the future forecast. We tend to do our jobs and mind our own business. We are mindful of how our actions will affect our neighbours. A large black snake had caught my eye. It was on the path heading toward the frogs and their eggs. I made a sound (OK, I screamed) to warn the frogs during my hasty retreat. It seemed like the right thing to do. We could call it an alert. I am not brave when it comes to huge snakes. It may be the Irish in me. Most of the frogs dove under the water. The snake slithered along the bank without incident. The few brave frogs had stood firm. The world that I found myself standing knee-deep in the centre of was full of a wildlife mix, each with different reactions. Much like in the real world, some listen. Some want to hide under those covers. Some try to run away from the problem or deny it. Lucky for all of us, some were born with compassion and a need to fight and conquer. Over and over those who always run head-on into the problem. They protect the vulnerable, despite their own needs. These are the bravest of them all. I am so grateful for those among us. Thank you. Grace Vanderzande is a farmer, a writer and a storyteller.

