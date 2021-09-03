This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content In a 1995 interview for a local amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) fundraiser, 32-year-old David Caddick, who’d been battling the incurable disease for more than half of his life, noted the importance of keeping an optimistic outlook. “It’s very hard to stay positive all the time,” he told Whig-Standard reporter Murray Hogben. “But it’s the only thing.”

Article content More than a quarter-century later, that positive outlook remains intact, although Caddick confides that it’s becoming ever harder to maintain. Not only is he still fighting the incurable disease, he and his devoted older sister/caregiver, Ina, may be forced to leave their home for the past 43 years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Caddick stays positive during battle with ALS Back to video “We were told to be out by July 31,” says Ina, referring to a “Notice To End Tenancy” that the siblings received from landlord Adam Candon, the ex-city councillor. The Caddicks reside in a triplex at the corner of Raglan Road and Rideau Street that’s showing its age and then some. The notice, “which could lead to you being evicted from your home,” requested that David and Ina vacate the premises by the end of July. The reason: “Complete demolition of the building.” While that unofficial deadline has passed, the Caddicks’ woes and state of incessant worry have not. Candon, reached by phone, confirmed his demolition plan. However, when pressed on the situation and what, if anything, is being done to possibly facilitate the Caddicks’ move and assist the longtime tenants in finding another home, Candon issued an abrupt, “No comment.” Dave Kinsella is a faithful pal of Dave Caddick from their years spent in local men’s hockey leagues, Kinsella as a player, Caddick as official timekeeper. Kinsella said the building — it includes 3 and 5 Raglan Rd. as well as 178 Rideau St. — has experienced a myriad of problems that, for the most part, have gone unaddressed or have undergone makeshift repairs. “It’s been an absolute nightmare for David and Ina,” said Kinsella, a construction technology teacher at Bayridge Secondary School.

Article content Ina said Candon told the siblings in early August that he’d have the proper permits to proceed “in a week.” Not according to an Aug. 9 email from Paige Agnew, the city’s commissioner of community services. “The zoning bylaw application for this address has not been approved, only heard through the statutory public meeting stage at Planning Committee,” Agnew wrote. “A comprehensive report has not been slated for a future public hearing as technical review of the file is still ongoing. Building Services does not have any current permit applications in review at those addresses.” Two winters ago, before all but one was replaced, Kinsella covered the single-pane windows with plastic. “In winter, you could see your breath in the living room,” he said. Another time he learned the Caddicks’ toilet had been clogged for more than a week. Then there was the January day when Kinsella learned the Caddicks had been without running water for two days. Kinsella footed the $450 repair bill. Caddick was 16 when he first watched Pride of the Yankees, the 1942 Hollywood movie that chronicled the incomparable feats and tragically short life of New York Yankees star Lou Gehrig. ”I remember thinking how incredible a player and a person he must’ve been,” Caddick once recalled to this scribe on the peerless Yankees first baseman who slammed a then-record 23 grand slams and compiled a .340 lifetime batting average and 493 home runs. The seemingly indestructible “Iron Horse” established a then-record consecutive games played mark of 2,130 and, in an unthinkable irony, died less than two years later from the debilitating disease that bears his name. He was just 37.

Article content Sixteen-year-old Caddick was an active teenager who played high school volleyball and basketball and third base on championship fastball and baseball teams. He was often his team’s fastest runner. One year later, Caddick’s speed had vanished like a puff of smoke. He was baffled by the sudden medical change. ”I had no explanation. I just couldn’t run, and when I did, it was on my tiptoes,” he said. “I couldn’t figure it out.” Doctors could. Later that same year, Caddick was diagnosed with ALS, an irreversible disease of the nervous system. Life expectancy from diagnosis to death: two to five years. Caddick, however, has beaten those bleak odds. So far. Now 58, he has lived with ALS for 41 years. He stayed positive by finding something to do, namely: scorekeeping and timekeeping. In summer, he was official scorekeeper for the senior men’s baseball league. Winter nights found Dave rinkside as official timekeeper at minor hockey games and most notably a lengthy term for the city’s top men’s recreational men’s league, with Ina beside him handling scorekeeping duties. He coached a mixed slow-pitch team and often rode his motorized four-wheel scooter to the fastball park to watch Ina’s team in a women’s recreational fastball loop. “I started in 1986 and retired in 2009,” Dave said during a recent chat at his home. “Looking back, what stands out for me is how passionate and thorough Dave was when he was the scorekeeper in our league,” former baseball teammate Pat Baldwin recalled. “Even when there was some confusion over the (balls-and-strikes) count, the umps would check with Dave.”

Article content Caddick was born the youngest of nine children to Aileen and Cecil Caddick, the latter a truck driver-turned-commissionaire who was raised on a farm just east of Lansdowne. The couple relocated to Nova Scotia, where they had their first five children, then returned to Kingston, where David and three other siblings, including Ina, were born. “There’s always been a special bond between David and me, even before he was diagnosed,” noted Ina, 64, a steadfast presence in her youngest brother’s life. “We loved the same music, had similar interests, played the same sports and always supported each other.” A windmill pitcher, Ina played softball into her 40s, with David cheering her on from the stands. “He’d be at my games, and I’d be at his,” she said. In 1978, Cecil and Aileen moved their three youngest kids from Main Street to the rented three-bedroom unit on Raglan Road. The parents have since died, but David and Ina have stayed put. Ina recalled the dark day when her brother’s grim diagnosis was confirmed. “I was here alone. My mom had taken David to a specialist in London for a second opinion,” she recalled. “The doctor basically told David to get his affairs in order, that he probably had two or three years left. “When David heard that, he wanted to give up.” Thanks to his parents, his dedicated sister and such hockey beer-league buddies as Kinsella and Rob Joyce, David did not give up; it’s not in this humble man’s makeup. Today, though his mobility is limited, his mind remains sharp as a butcher knife.

Article content Ina shows a visitor a large, framed picture taken after a 1987 Toronto Blue Jays game at Exhibition Stadium. In the photo, her brother beams while sandwiched between Blue Jays outfielder Jesse Barfield and then-manager Jimy Williams. “A rose between two thorns,” Williams quipped at the time. Ina, who survives on a disability pension after a ladder fall years ago, harbours no regrets about staying faithfully by her brother’s side the past four decades. “Everyone has a purpose in life, and I believe mine was to help take care of David.” Ditto for Dave Kinsella. “The Caddicks are fantastic people, real salt-of-the-earth types who don’t ask for anything,” Kinsella said. “If anything, our involvement with them has grown. My two sons even drop by with their girlfriends to say hi and see how they’re doing. They’ve become part of our family.” Patrick Kennedy is a retired Whig-Standard reporter. He can be reached at pjckennedy35@gmail.com.

