Article content Rather than discarding surplus grain, flour millers at the town of Waterloo in southern Ontario crafted distilled beverages as a side business. While they considered it a lesser portion of their firm’s function, an employee recognized that the distillery could be much more. Purchasing the mill, Joseph Seagram established an international whisky brand and then a horse racing empire. He also spread a generous dollop of philanthropy to benefit all residents of the region. Emigrating from England to Fisher’s Mills, Upper Canada, in 1837, Octavius Seagram and his wife, Amelia Styles, bought farms and a tavern. Four sons completed the family, but by 1848, Octavius died. Four years later, his wife died. Under the care of a local Anglican clergyman, two of the orphaned boys boarded at the boys-only Galt Grammar School, headed by William Tassie. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Canadian Ingenuity: Wealth in whisky sired a king in horse racing Back to video Regarded as a tough but fair disciplinarian, Tassie taught the classics and kept a close eye on the students in his charge. The grammar school expanded from 12 students in 1853 “to between 250 and 300 at the height of its fame in the 1860s,” J. Donald Wilson said in Dictionary of Canadian Biography (Vol. 11, 1982). After six years, Joseph Emm Seagram (born April 15, 1841) graduated with his sights set on a career in commerce.

Article content Attending “the Bryant and Stratton Business College in Buffalo, N.Y., for a year,” the young man “returned to Galt in 1860 and was taken on as a junior bookkeeper at a local axe-handle factory,” Andrew Thomson wrote in Dictionary of Canadian Biography (Vol. 14, 1998). Seagram “left it after a fist-fight with a senior bookkeeper,” Thomson stated. The young man went on to other jobs, and in 1864 was hired by William Hespeler, one of the three partners at Granite Mills and Waterloo Distillery. Tending to Hespeler’s interests in the mill and dry goods store, Seagram’s job came with living in his employer’s home. There, he chanced to meet Hespeler’s niece. Seagram and Stephanie Urb were married in 1869, “thus connecting himself with some of the most prominent families in the area, such as the Warnocks and Hespelers,” University of Waterloo’s Special Collections and Archives said. The Seagrams had six children, with four sons and one daughter surviving to adulthood. The family lived in an enormous 65-room home, later converted into the Kitchener-Waterloo orphanage. Purchasing Hespeler’s portion of the business in 1868, the innovator put his energy into production at the distillery; Seagram bought out his two business partners by 1883. The distilling arm of the business flourished under Seagram’s watch, pumping out 3,000 barrels of whisky annually. Naming the firm Joseph Seagram Flour Mill and Distillery Company, the single proprietor marked the occasion by developing a blend called Seagram’s 83. Four years later, the special whisky was aged appropriately and ready for sale, to the delight of customers.

Article content With the success of the distillery, Seagram sold the dry goods business. Formulating more whisky blends, “two other name brands were distilled,” Thomson said, “Seagram’s Old Rye for sale in Ontario and Seagram’s White Feather for Quebec.” Popular in Canada, Seagram’s whisky was also appreciated by American customers, noted Thomson. “By the early 1890s, he was sending large quantities of whisky and other liquors directly to New York, Chicago and Detroit for distribution.” Well established in the enormously profitable distilling industry, Seagram turned his attention to his other pleasure, horse racing. In 1888, the whisky magnate opened a stud farm on 200 acres of farmland. Indoor and outdoor racetracks were built to train dozens of horses. Touring American and European racing farms, Seagram “imported yearlings, stallions and mares in foal from England,” Waterloo Public Library said. Seagram’s investment earned him a reputation as one of Canada’s great horse breeders. He was also credited with making horse racing a respectable event rather than something cloaked in impropriety. “Horses from the Seagram stables were Queen’s Plate winners for eight consecutive years, beginning in 1891,” University of Waterloo described. “Seagram horses achieved 15 Plate wins in all.” The distillery celebrated each win by raising the Union Jack on the company flagpole. Participating in the establishment of the Ontario Jockey Club, Seagram was interested in regulating horse racing and in encouraging a positive public opinion of the sport. Made a board member in 1898, he was elected president of the Ontario Jockey Club in 1906. He held the post until his death 13 years later. In 1903, Seagram created an enduring prize of $2,000 and a trophy for a race of Canadian-owned horses.

Article content During summer racing seasons, the industrialist’s stables took horses to events in the United States. Arriving in Saratoga, N.Y., “the entourage included nearly 50 horses, trainers, jockeys, grooms and exercise boys and two cooks for the stables’ personal kitchen,” Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame said. Favouring English bloodlines for his horses, “it was through the importation of mares carrying foals sired by English studs that he was able to create the dynasty on his breeding farm in Waterloo, Ont.” The industrialist held tight to a superstition about horse racing and never watched a race, according to Ontario Heritage Trust. “Instead, he would pick an infield dandelion and put it in his lapel before each race. He would then turn around and visualize the race instead of watching it.” As with many prominent businessmen in Upper Canada, Seagram entered the political arena. Elected first in 1881 to Waterloo town council, he was nominated to run as federal Conservative candidate for Waterloo North. Re-elected until he stepped down in 1908, Seagram was a down-to-earth politician who could greet his constituents by name and inquire about their lives. Offered a seat in the Senate by Prime Minister Robert Borden, Seagram declined the honour. Generosity accompanied Seagram’s wealth. Donating a 14-acre parcel of land for the Berlin (Kitchener) hospital in the mid-1890s, Seagram and his wife had one provision, “that the future hospital be made available to all people, regardless of race, colour or creed,” Waterloo Public Library said.

Article content The businessman was “a founding member of the Waterloo branch of the Canadian Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis,” Thomson wrote, plus a sponsor of the local German sängerfeste (a singers festival). The distillery operation was incorporated and renamed in 1911 to reflect the participation of two of Seagram’s sons: Edward and Thomas. Two years later, Joseph E. Seagram and Sons, Ltd., debuted a special whisky, blended for the wedding celebration of Thomas. The senior Seagram was so impressed with the blend that he “ordered wider production of the whisky, which became known as Seagram’s V.O. (meaning very own),” Thomson described. It reached the markets in 1917. In continued production, the whisky is described by the LCBO as “a blend of more than 20 whiskies … with aromas and flavours of dried apricot, hazelnut and a touch of vanilla.” On Aug. 18, 1919, Joseph Emm Seagram died at Waterloo at age 78. His sons took the reins of the business, and in 1928, Seagram’s was purchased by the Bronfman family firm, Distillers Corporation. The Seagram brand continues as an international success. In October 1971, the Canadian government designated Joseph Seagram a National Historic Person, and a plaque was installed in the city of Waterloo to commemorate the groundbreaking businessman. Boasting a beard and a recognizable face, Seagram took great pride in his resemblance to England’s handsome King Edward VII. The community must have agreed with his opinion; Seagram’s majestic colours of gold and black represent his ongoing legacy in the city of Waterloo and the University of Waterloo. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

