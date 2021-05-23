





Article content Calm waters or crashing waves, from the time he was a young teenager, James McKenzie lived to sail the oceans and lakes. Rapidly rising through the ranks of Britain’s Royal Navy, he arrived in Kingston midway through the War of 1812 to help defend the Great Lakes against American intrusion. Later settling in the area, McKenzie not only spent his work time aboard vessels and at shipyards, he also acquired substantial parcels of land and built a spectacular home. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Captain understood steamships, inside and out Back to video From the tender age of 12 or 13, Scottish-born James McKenzie joined the merchant marine. Enlistment with the Royal Navy was a natural next step, where he earned the rank of “Master” upon service during the French revolutionary campaigns and the Napoleonic War. In 1813, at about age 21, McKenzie “accompanied Sir James Lucas Yeo to Upper Canada,” Walter Lewis said in Dictionary of Canadian Biography, Vol. 6 (1987). McKenzie performed a quick inspection, gathering information on “the best channels and anchoring ground on the American, as well as on this side of Lake Ontario,” according to Upper Canada Herald, Aug. 29, 1832, “so as to be enabled to conduct the squadron to various places between Kingston and Sacket’s Harbour, to the entire satisfaction of his Commander-in-Chief.”

Article content It was well worth the sailor’s time. Adeptly performing duties on gunboats and ships Wolfe and Prince Regent, McKenzie was praised by Yeo “as ‘a very worthy man and excellent officer.’” Lewis stated. Returning to England after war’s end, McKenzie invested time to learn about steam engines, top to bottom. Invented a century earlier by Thomas Newcomen, the steam engine design was still in a state of change. Powering the industrial revolution was James Watt’s development of horsepower in the late 1700s. In 1817, McKenzie returned to Kingston; he put his skills in marine engines to use as commander of the steamboat Frontenac, the first Canadian-built steamboat launched in the Great Lakes. Constructed at Bath, west of Kingston, Frontenac was funded by prosperous local business investors. Launched in September 1816, the ship did not have her own steam engine yet—it was delayed in England. After installation of the machinery the next year, Frontenac “made her maiden trip under her own power, across Kingston harbour, on 23 May 1817,” Naval Marine Archive said. Hired by the group of investors, Capt. McKenzie was at the helm to debut Frontenac’s first commercial trip on June 5, 1817. Planned for cargo and passengers, the paddle wheeler was 51.8 metres in length, 9.1 metres wide at the beam, and featured paddle wheels that were 12.2 metres in circumference. The much-awaited muscle power was provided by a 50-horsepower Boulton & Watt steam engine that chugged the 700-ton vessel through the water at about 10 km/h. Earning a generous wage, McKenzie commanded the Frontenac for eight years on a return route from Prescott to York for the Kingston interests.

Article content SunMedia Choosing from among several destination ports, passengers could sail from Kingston to Ernestown (Bath) for a fare of 10 shillings, and from Kingston to Niagara for £3. Children sailed at reduced rates, and a hand-written list recorded passenger names and berths. “Deck passengers will pay 15 shillings, and may either bring their own provisions or be furnished by the steward,” Robertson’s Landmarks of Toronto mentioned. “All applications for passage to be made to Captain McKenzie on board.” There were questions about whether the mild and modest McKenzie was in full control of the steamboat. Frontenac’s Scottish engineer, John Leys, who worked below deck, was rumoured to be recalcitrant and tyrannical. “The Frontenac’s movements, times of sailing, and so on, were very much governed by a will in the hold, independent of that of the ostensible Commander,” Walter Lewis described in “The Frontenac: A Reappraisal” on Maritime History of the Great Lakes. Permanently settling in Upper Canada, McKenzie purchased lots in Kingston and Niagara, plus farm acreage just east of Kingston. The officer “had accumulated more than 3,500 acres of land (1,647 acres in Pittsburgh Township),” Lewis said. On one parcel, McKenzie built an expansive Victorian-style stone farmhouse, dubbed Greystone Manor. (The gracious home situated between Kingston and Gananoque is now known as Whitney Manor.) Enhanced by high ceilings and large rooms, the home featured hand-hewn beams. “All the rooms upstairs and down had fireplaces, and there was even a flat section of the roof on which a fish pond was built,” noted “History” at All Suites Whitney Manor.

Article content In 1825, Frontenac was sold to John Hamilton of Queenston in southern Ontario. Changing employers, the captain commanded the ship for another two years. (Engineer Leys moved on to another job.) Two years later, the Frontenac was worn out. While being scrapped in Niagara, the vessel was burned by an arsonist — but the engine was rescued. Still employed with Hamilton, McKenzie “assisted in the construction in 1828 of the Alciope, a much smaller vessel powered by the Frontenac’s machinery,” Lewis wrote. McKenzie commanded Alciope for several years. He retired in 1831 when his employer installed more powerful engines. Although no longer commanding a crew, McKenzie remained in the shipbuilding field. Applying his vast knowledge of steamships and navigation, he was engaged in the construction of ships John By, Constitution and Sir John Colborne, and was often consulted on projects. McKenzie made a brief attempt at politics, running as Conservative candidate in 1828. His bid failed when he came in last at the polls. During the heartbreaking cholera epidemic, McKenzie was struck down by the disease. He died on Aug. 27, 1832, at only 50 years old. Aside from his work, the captain found time for family. Married first to Catherine Milton, McKenzie had three children. Remarrying, he had two more children with second wife Margaret Badden. Following in his father’s footsteps, son James McKenzie also made a life on the waters at Kingston. The younger McKenzie was commander and owner of the barque Eleanora. The sudden loss of the “jolly” and congenial steamship specialist was sharply felt by Capt. James McKenzie’s family and many friends, near and far. Intelligent and well read, he bequeathed his library of shipping and engineering books to local friend and businessman John Macaulay. Respected and admired, Capt. James McKenzie was regarded as Upper Canada’s father of steam navigation. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

