Celebrating aging in an ageist culture

Article content My mother and grandmother always made a big deal about birthdays in our family. Even well into adulthood, we could count on both of them for a card and a call. As a child, I assumed this was “normal”; as an adult, I appreciate the joyful and unique way everyone’s special day was recognized. I did my best to pass on enthusiasm for birthdays to my children, and now they continue to think of birthdays as a time to celebrate themselves, family and friends.

However, recently I've noticed a growing reluctance to celebrate my birthday with the same gusto and to speak the truth about my age. For the record, I'm 62, but I confess I feel like I'm breaking an unwritten rule for older women by sharing this with all of you. My grandmother never spoke about her age, no matter what birthday it was! Although the aging process impacts everyone's body and mind, losing access to words is the hardest thing for me (so far!). Words have always been reliable friends and now are becoming slippery tricksters; sometimes I can't access the right word at the right moment no matter how hard I try. For example, last week I was telling a story and the simple word I wanted evaded me, so I used my hands to describe "a large metal outdoor thing on my deck that is like a tent, protecting me from the rain." The (younger) person I was speaking with said, "Do you mean your gazebo?" Embarrassed, I nodded mutely. I'm trying not to let the fear and negativity surrounding aging in North America — and in my family — overwhelm me, but it's not easy. We're a youth-oriented society and value the energy and unlined beauty of youth more than the experience and wisdom of our elders. My grandmother and mother worked very hard to look younger and prevent aging, or at least the appearance of aging. They, like millions of women, including me, bought creams that promised to eliminate "fine lines and wrinkles." My mother, stuck with the same gene I have that makes your hair turn grey in your twenties, began dying her hair at age 27 and continued until the end of her life.

When I stopped colouring my hair a decade ago and reverted to my natural white, I looked just like my grandmother, who never dyed her hair. I loved the freedom I felt — particularly not worrying about fast-growing roots — but this decision also triggered one of my first experiences of ageism: becoming less visible and less seen, and by implication, less deserving of being seen. Even though I am limited in my ability, as one person, to change ageist attitudes and ideas, I can resist the pressure to accept and internalize them by committing myself to healthy aging rather than obsessing about my appearance. I can work to maintain a strong, vibrant body rather than focusing on getting rid of wrinkles and white hair. One of the ways I can celebrate aging is to consciously and deliberately revel in birthdays and continue to share my age out loud with pride, as my mother did, and encourage those near and dear to me to do the same. It's not as if I'm the first person to wrestle with any of this. There is wisdom and grace all around us, and I've learned much from others who are fully engaged in their aging process as an adventure. Author and poet Maya Angelou invites us to embrace aging and says that, at every age, she's been deeply grateful and found aging "delicious." She ends her sassy poem, On Aging, with the line, "But ain't I lucky that I can still breathe in." I'm committed to navigating the coming decades as thoughtfully and with as much gratitude as I can muster, including that I'm still breathing. I intend to remain curious and open and not get stuck in the ageist nonsense that tells me to expect a dreary, lonely old age.

I aspire to weave the threads of my life experiences into a glorious carpet that warms my feet and soothes my eyes as my body and mind carry me forward into old age in the best way they can. Whether you're still young and can't imagine being old, or in your 40s or 50s and just beginning to glimpse the process of aging out there on the horizon, or well into your old age, I invite you to celebrate your birthdays with joy and share your life experience — and your age! My feisty and fun-loving mother was not even a twinkle in my beautiful grandmother's eye in this 1916 family photo. Both women remained graceful and dignified in their elder years, and I lean into their light and laughter as I leave youth behind. I honoured and loved my mother and grandmother, who both taught me so much about loving life, including how to celebrate birthdays. Together, let's all challenge the limits imposed by ageism by seeking out our elders' wisdom, learning from their experiences and our own and celebrating lives well lived. And feeling lucky to keep breathing! Susan Young, a mindfulness coach and facilitator, leads programs for individuals and groups. She can be reached at info@susancoach.ca.

