





China, Russia and their difficult neighbourhoods

China and Russia have one thing in common. They have more immediate neighbours than any other countries on earth. My very unscientific survey of the map suggests that China has 13 whereas Russia has 12. Such situations can create opportunities for increased influence and prosperity as well as opportunities for confrontation and conflict. In the case of China and Russia, they do both. China has managed to cement relations with a number of its neighbours. It has turned Cambodia and Laos into virtual client states, not out of any great sense of political or ideological affinity but out of antagonism to and fear of Vietnam. It has made great inroads into Myanmar through its investments in infrastructure and most recently by becoming the only major country to recognize the government of the generals who earlier this year overthrew the democratically elected civilian government. It has consolidated its position in Pakistan through massive investments under a scheme known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. And both countries are bound together through their hostile relations with India. China has an essentially friendly but more complex relationship with North Korea. While finding the excesses of the Kim regime distasteful, including its nuclear weapons program, China has a vested interest in supporting political stability in that country. A collapse of the Kim regime might precipitate a large wave of Korean refugees into eastern China, and the prospect of a reunified Korea that would remain allied to the United States, thus bringing an American ally to the very borders of China, is abhorrent to the Chinese leadership.

Article content China’s relations with other significant neighbours are anything but cosy. With Vietnam, the relationship has a history of hostility dating back more than a thousand years. And it has not improved in modern times. In 1979, the two countries fought a border war that lasted for several weeks. More recently, they have been confronting each other over claims to maritime jurisdiction in the South China Sea. China has actively contested Vietnam’s attempts to explore for oil and gas deposits off its shores. Both sides have used their coast guards in often tense standoffs. China’s relations with India have taken a sharp turn for the worse in recent years. Their border disputes have intensified of late. These disputes date back to 1962 when the two countries were involved in a short war in which the Indian army suffered a humiliating defeat, and as a result of which China remained in occupation of Indian territory. Fifty years of attempts at a negotiated settlement have gone nowhere, and last year the Chinese precipitated a military confrontation in the High Himalayas and occupied yet more Indian territory. If nothing else, Indian pride stands in the way of true reconciliation. China also borders on Mongolia and the Central Asian republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. All of these countries value their trade and investment relationships with China but are distinctly wary of the growth of Chinese influence within their borders. Beyond the immediate frontiers, China also has distinctly cool relations with Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Apart from the extensive historical baggage that encumbers those relationships, there is also the view that all three countries are part of an American effort to “contain” China.

Article content Finally there is China’s relationship with Russia. This is an essentially complicated one. Russia’s historical fears about the “yellow hordes” to the east were compounded in modern times by the rapprochement between China and the United States in the 1970s. This was seen as a move clearly aimed at the Soviet Union. Tensions and military confrontations along the Sino-Russian border were commonplace during the second half of the 20th century. In more recent years, the two countries have found a number of areas in which they can co-operate. Chief among these is what they see as the need to counter the influence of the United States in world affairs. They also see merit in working together to counter the spread of Islamist extremism in Central Asia. And China has become a major market for the sale of Russian military equipment. That said, they each remain suspicious of each other’s superpower ambitions while remaining publicly wed to the idea of a “multi-polar world.” Russia’s relations with some of its other neighbours are equally complicated. It has never been reconciled to the independence of the Baltic States, which were once part of the Soviet Union. It has sought to undermine them by exploiting the presence of Russian minorities in their territories and has mounted cyberattacks on at least one of them. The situation became even more tense when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined NATO, thus bringing the western military alliance to Russia’s borders. On the other hand, Russia enjoys very close and friendly relations with the current government of Belarus. Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko is almost entirely dependent on Russian political and economic support to stay in office in the face of widespread popular dissatisfaction and demonstrations. If the opposition manages to oust him, eventually relations with Russia will sour greatly.

Article content Russia’s relations with Ukraine could not possibly be worse than they are now. Russia’s invasion, occupation and annexation of Crimea in 2014 set the two countries on a path of military confrontation. Russia’s subsequent political and military support for separatist forces in the Donbras region of eastern Ukraine cemented the situation. The two countries are now involved in a low-intensity military conflict that has so far led to the deaths of thousands of Ukrainians. European Union efforts led by Germany to bring an end to the conflict have not been productive, and Russia seems intent to carry on with its interventionist policy in Ukraine. Much the same holds true for Russia’s relations with Georgia. Russia’s military intervention in that country in 2008 led to a defeat for the Georgian army and left in its wake a number of unresolved border delineation issues. Georgia considers that Russia remains in military occupation of part of its sovereign territory while Russia accuses Georgia of discriminating against its Russian minority population. This remains a thoroughly hostile relationship. Russia’s relations with two of its much larger neighbours present a somewhat less turbulent picture. In the case of Kazakhstan, the relationship is essentially friendly with a country rich in oil and gas resources. The same is true in the case of Mongolia. But both countries remain on the lookout for irredentist tendencies in Russian policy. Reincorporating Kazakhstan, which was once part of the Soviet Union, and reasserting Russian influence in Mongolia are among the dreams of many Russian nationalists. But in both cases, the Russians have to contend with the growing influence of China, which remains a source of investment for the two countries. What this quick survey reveals is that China and Russia have few real friends and many adversaries in their neighbourhoods. But this is also their lot on a much wider international scale. This will continue to put a crimp on their ambitions to achieve superpower status. The only real superpower remains the United States, which can rely on a vast network of friends and allies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

