Article content First in a two-part series reporting on the food security crisis in Madagascar. The worsening food insecurity crisis in Madagascar is one the most serious humanitarian crises in the world today — but you probably haven’t read or heard much about the famine-like conditions developing on the island nation. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Climate and COVID causing food insecurity in Madagascar Back to video It is hardly surprising that the crisis in Madagascar has failed to garner much global attention. After all, the world is preoccupied with the spread of the Delta variant and the resultant rise in global COVID-19 case counts. In addition, wildfires and catastrophic floods caused by climate change are captivating the world’s attention.

Article content Nevertheless, the community of nations should also pay attention to what is unfolding in Madagascar, because it is the nexus of the COVID-19 and climate crises. Multiple shocks Earlier this year, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported on the rising crisis in Madagascar. In a May 2021 overview of the situation, the FAO declared that “southern regions of the Republic of Madagascar are currently facing a severe food insecurity and malnutrition crisis due to multiple shocks.” The FAO document notes that since October 2019, southern Madagascar has been experiencing “an exceptionally prolonged drought affecting agricultural productivity, with reduced cultivated land area.” During a July 22 news conference, a United Nations official briefed reporters on the plight of the people of Madagascar, who “continue to suffer from one of the worst droughts the southern region of the country has faced in more than 40 years.” Florencia Soto Nino-Martinez, associate spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, stated that the “severe lack of rains” combined with sandstorms “have made it nearly impossible for farmers to grow their own food, leaving at least 1.31 million people — nearly two in every five people in the Grand Sud — severely food insecure.” According to the UN, donor nations have provided more than $40 million in funding for relief efforts, “enabling humanitarian partners to reach 800,000 people with desperately needed and life-saving assistance.”

Article content However, the UN appeal for Madagascar is underfunded. “We call on the international community to step up their support to aid organizations in the country and provide more funding to save lives and alleviate suffering in the Grand Sud,” Nino-Martinez told the news briefing. Food security classification According to a July 2021 report issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, between April and September an estimated 1.1 million people in Madagascar will experience “high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above) due to insufficient rainfall, rising food prices and sandstorms.” In addition, the IPC report (“Madagascar (Grand South): Food Security and Nutrition Snapshot”) warns that the coming lean season “is expected to begin earlier than usual for the current consumption year, as households will deplete their low food stocks due to minimal production.” The IPC scale provides a standard with which to measure and assess the level of food security in any given context. It is used by international organizations, such as United Nations World Food Program and the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations. Various humanitarian non-governmental organizations also use the IPC scale, including CARE International, Oxfam and Save the Children. “Three years of consecutive severe drought have wiped out harvests and hampered people’s access to food in Madagascar’s Grand South region,” the IPC report states. “Of the 10 hardest-hit southern districts, Amboasary Atsimo is the epicentre, with nearly 14,000 people in Catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5) affected by extreme lack of food and basic services, even with full employment of coping strategies.”

Article content What does all of that mean? “For the first time ever really in Madagascar, we are seeing IPC 5, which is catastrophe,” Shelley Thakral of the World Food Program replied. She explained that the current crisis does not technically rise to the level of famine, because it does not meet the mortality criteria of that designation. Nevertheless, Madagascar is on the “brink of famine and starvation,” Thakral told the Whig-Standard in a Skype interview from the WFP’s regional bureau in Johannesburg, South Africa. Describing the food shortages as “severe,” she said the situation is “desperate.” Thakral was on the ground in Madagascar for all of June and the first week of July. “I just got back last week,” she told the Whig-Standard on July 22. “The reason that IPC is the critical classification for the World Food Program and other agencies, UNICEF included, and the government, especially in southern Madagascar, is because it really helps us understand where the most critical need is,” Thakral said of the ratings system. Climate change In a July 25 post on Twitter, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs declared that “southern Madagascar is the only place in the world with famine-like conditions that are NOT driven by conflict, but the #ClimateEmergency.” The WFP’s Thakral agrees that “this is the first time you’re also seeing, probably anywhere in the world, that climate change is driving hunger.” Madagascar, which has a population of approximately 28 million, is an island country located in the Indian Ocean off the east coast of Africa. “It is the fourth-largest island in the world,” the WFP staffer noted. “In the north, you’ve got very heavy, dense forestation. In the south you have got very arid, dry land.” And she noted that the southern part of the country has not experienced any significant amount of precipitation for four consecutive years.

Article content Describing the drought in Madagascar as the worst in 40 years, Thakral said the land in the south is dry and cracked. Moreover, she revealed that streams and rivers in southern Madagascar have dried up. “This is also a region that we see in southern Africa which bears the brunt of severe climate shocks,” Thakral added. According to the FAO, “Madagascar is the country most exposed to cyclones in Africa and one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change.” The impoverished country has endured floods in the northern part of the country and prolonged drought in the south. A series of cyclones have hit southern Madagascar in recent years, causing sandstorms. The high winds “scoop up the sand dunes on the coastal side of the southern-most part of the island and just sweeps across the southern region where once you would have had forestation,” Thakral explained. “Due to the semi-arid context of southern Madagascar and high levels of environmental devastation caused by the depletion of soils through erosion and deforestation, sandstorms (Tiokamena) have covered croplands and pasture with deposits of sand,” the FAO report reads. “Driven in part by climate change, this phenomenon has occurred during the main agricultural campaign, transforming arable land into wasteland across large areas and rendering agriculture-based livelihoods extremely precarious.” The destruction of the natural habitat and the degradation of farmland are devastating for the local economy. The FAO report notes that “95 per cent of the population in southern Madagascar live on agriculture, livestock and fishing.”

Article content Crop yields for the 2019-20 agricultural season were diminished “by the worst drought in the last decade, lasting about two years,” the FAO reports. And the 2021 harvest is projected to be half of the five-year average. “This is the fifth below-average rainy season reported in southern Madagascar in the last six years, adding to the region’s below-average harvest following several consecutive years of poor harvests due to recurrent drought since 2014, triggering high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition,” the FAO overview reveals. Markets, prices, COVID-19 According to the FAO, prices of food staples, such as rice, have spiked since the spring of 2020 due to market disruptions caused by pandemic restrictions. A May 2021 FAO report predicts that additional government imposed restrictions “are likely to further affect households’ livelihoods and purchasing power, and curtail their already strained coping capacities.” The climate and COVID-19 crises have combined to generate the perfect storm, leaving the people of Madagascar impoverished and malnourished. “These conditions are severely affecting access to food and income for vulnerable populations, who are forced to reduce the quantity, frequency and quality of their diets, with some communities resorting to consuming almost exclusively wild foods,” the FAO concludes. Has the pandemic affected food availability, food prices and the ability of ordinary people to earn enough to buy food?

Article content “Ordinarily, pre-COVID, you would have found people seeking seasonal work,” Thakral began. They would’ve gone to parts of the island that cater to foreign tourists, she explained. “This is an island that depends very heavily on tourism.” However, lockdowns, foreign travel restrictions and the closure of national borders have devastated the tourism industry. “This has had, obviously, a very severe effect on communities, on livelihood, on income,” Thakral said. In addition, “people have been forced to leave their homes,” and children are not in school, she said of the secondary impacts of the pandemic. “The critical issue here is (that) people are homeless. They have probably had to sell a lot of whatever possessions that they have. You talk to mothers in the south who have sold utensils — pots, pans, everything. So whatever food they do find — and often this means foraging off the land, eating plants and eating whatever they can find — they still have to go and talk to neighbours and use utensils and borrow firewood to make whatever they can and feed perhaps families of six to seven to eight children,” Thakral stated. “COVID has had a massive impact,” she said of the socio-economic problems that the pandemic has caused around the globe. And that means humanitarian resources are also scare at the moment, the World Food Program staffer said of the limited funds available for international assistance. Malnutrition, skeletal children Child malnutrition in Madagascar is a deadly serious problem. Thakral described “extreme cases where you see children who are very skeletal, very underweight.” These children are being kept alive by nutritional supplements supplied by WFP and UNICEF.

Article content “We’re making an appeal for $78.6 million to help resource emergency food assistance. At the moment, we are able to give full rations to the people are in IPC 5, that’s 14,000, likely to be 28,000 by September,” Thakral said. “But there people who are also food insecure, who we can’t manage to feed 100 per cent rations. So what we don’t want to do — what we cannot afford to do — is not give people food assistance, the emergency supplies that they so urgently need.” Part 2 will examine the child malnutrition crisis and humanitarian relief efforts in Madagascar. Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

