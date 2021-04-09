





Article content Inger Sparring-Barraclough thumbs through a scrapbook laden with photos, newspaper clippings and glossy magazine articles that chronicle the heady years in her native Sweden, a time that comprises much of Part I in her remarkable life — which is currently in Part III after 87 spins around the sun. Highlighting Part I are years of young love and a whirlwind romance that soon led to marriage and motherhood; of ritzy opening nights, grand soirees, gilded splendour and a particularly hectic period during which Inger not only raised three young children and maintained a full-time job, but also utilized business sense inherited from her grocer father to manage her singing-star husband’s lucrative career. Back then, she was married to Jan Sparring, a charismatic opera school student whose rich bass baritone would one day wow the audience and the opera-mad Swedish press in his dramatic debut as Figaro, in the Marriage of Figaro, at historic Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dear friends each other's antidote for the blues Back to video

Article content “A Star is Born,” Inger translates the headline in the scrapbook that ran in a Stockholm daily the following day. “Overnight, everything changed,” she recalls more than 60 years later. “It was fantastic.” Not long after that dazzling debut, Jan Sparring would stun the opera set and switch to Christian-Pop music. His fame only skyrocketed. “At one time,” Inger notes, “the two most famous people in Sweden were the king and Jan Sparring.” With fame came fortune, maybe not Ikea-like money but enough “kronor” to afford luxury vehicles, vacations afar, a two-century-old summer home off the coast of the Baltic Sea, household staff, etc. With fame came famous friends as well, international film star Max von Sydow, Hockey Hall of Famer Borje Salming, tennis great Bjorn Borg, to name a few. One night backstage at one of Jan’s shows, Inger kick-started a friendship with a shy, young blond singer named Agnetha Faltskog, whose up-and-coming band had been that evening’s opening act: ABBA. Johnny Cash, his own career revived in part thanks to Gospel music, looked up the Sparrings when the Man in Black played Stockholm. A colour polaroid in the scrapbook, circa mid-1960s, shows Inger’s young son Dan standing next to his dad’s close pal, former world heavyweight boxing champion and Sweden national hero Ingemar Johansson. Fame also courts the limelight, and when the glare grew too intense and omnipresent, the couple decided to seek anonymity in another country: Canada. Before they left, Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, assassinated in office years later, telephoned to wish them well.

Article content Those are the pleasant memories. But the scrapbook also triggers unpleasant ones. Inger remembers too many lonely nights engendered by a popular husband with wandering eyes and nocturnal pursuits. Rekindled memories can be at once marvellous and miserable, fabulous and forgettable. Inger puts the scrapbook aside, sighs, then smiles and says brightly: “I think I’ll call Joan tonight.” Who else? Joan is Toronto artist Joan Holben, Inger’s loyal and longest friend on Canadian soil. The two met in September 1973, four days after the Sparrings — minus the father, who remained in Sweden to fulfil scheduled engagements — arrived in Brockville. They’ve been fast friends ever since. Past experience has taught Inger that a good dose of “Joan on the phone” will hoist her spirits anytime. Vice-versa, too. That’s how it is when two people are each other’s antidote for the blues. “It’s been a long and exciting journey with my dear friend,” Joan says during a visit to Inger’s home that happened days before the current lockdown. Adds Inger: “You weathered the storms with me.” Joan figured prominently in Part II of Inger’s story, having been a beacon of support over the decades in matters of matrimony, divorce and death. She was there for her friend in the days after Jan, on his second and final visit to Brockville, suggested he and Inger separate. He had his reasons, with the main one being blond, blue-eyed and waiting for him back in Sweden, the singer’s future wife. “Jan had a weakness for women,” Inger says. “I trusted him, but I also found out later there had been others. It hurt.”

Article content Years later, Joan introduced Inger to handsome Bill Barraclough, who later became the latter’s second husband. The two were happily married 21 years, and when Bill died in 2008, one of the few people in whom Inger confided was Joan. Conversely, Joan turned to Inger whenever she needed a compassionate ear or a shoulder to dampen with tears. When Joan’s second marriage collapsed, she took refuge in someone she knew could empathize: her compadre Inger. (Joan and third husband, Moisha, have been married 38 years.) They come from disparate childhoods. Inger, the eldest of four, grew up in a stable, hard-working middle-class family in the south of Sweden. Joan, also the eldest of four, bounced around from orphanage to orphanage as a child before finally being placed with what appears to have been the Farming Family From Hell. “We were slaves, nothing more … rock pickers mostly, working every day,” she remembers of the harsh experience north of Brockville. “Put it this way, my most vivid memory of that whole time was the one day I actually got to play.” Kindred spirits, the two women share a passion for art — namely Inger’s lifetime love of art and Joan’s exquisite talent with a brush and oils. Among the many paintings that grace Inger’s living room walls are three Holben originals, including Wheat Harvest, one of numerous works inspired by the artist’s time in India, where she still owns a property. At age 84, Joan paints almost daily in a studio in her home.

Article content And what about Inger? How, you might wonder, did she cope with the dire situation she was left in back when? A strange city in a strange country and three growing appetites to feed before her own? Well, just fine, thank you. “I told Jan I did not want any support and I did not get any,” Inger recalls proudly. “I had no time to feel sorry for myself, because I had three young teenagers at home … life goes on.” Buttressed by her father’s entrepreneurial savvy and a small bank loan, Inger opened a women’s shoe store in Brockville, the first woman in Canada to do so. She called it Fancy That. Within three years she had five stores and, at one point, nine stores across eastern Ontario. Today the company — two years after the founder’s “Freedom 85” retirement kicked in — has three stores, including two in downtown Kingston. Fancy That and Roundstone are operated by Inger’s daughter, Maria, while son Dan looks after Limestone and Ivy in Brockville. (Stefan, Inger’s eldest son, is one of Sweden’s leading psychiatrists.) “We are extroverts,” Joan says, turning to her fellow live wire and asking: “Do you remember the time, Inger, when you used a bed as part of a window display and you and I crawled in and got comfortable? Remember the looks from the people passing by on street?” Both laugh uproariously. When the laughter dies down, Inger pipes up mischievously. “We didn’t do anything, did we Joan?” More laughter. That’s the way it is with two peas in a pod. Patrick Kennedy is a retired Whig-Standard reporter. He can be reached at pjckennedy35@gmail.com. Photo by Courtesy of Inger Sparring-Barraclough / For The Whig-Standard

