Article content There was a simple rule for following a suspect. “Keep him in your sight as much as possible, and keep yourself out of his sight as much as possible,” the provincial detective of Ontario said in his 1904 memoirs. To those practical and obvious words, the self-taught John Wilson Murray added much more wisdom on the art of police detection. Photo by George Prince We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Detective’s encounters needed no exaggeration Back to video “A mechanical knowledge of the use of tools, a knowledge of the effects of poisons, a knowledge of the ways of banking, of the habits of life of the various callings, a knowledge of crooks, and, above all, a knowledge of human nature, in whatsoever way manifest are invaluable elements of the equipment of a good detective,” Murray confirmed.

Article content Immigrating with his parents to New York when he was five years old, the Scottish-born Murray didn’t intend to become a detective. As gunner aboard the iron-hulled USS Michigan patrolling Lake Erie during the Civil War, the sailor said he was assigned to interrupt a Confederate plot during the 1860s. (Murray was known for his occasional exaggerations and there apparently was no proof of his participation.) Completing his brief military career, Murray was honourably discharged from the US Navy in late January 1866 at age 25. Within a few years, Murray was working as a detective for the Canadian Southern Railway. “He was based in St. Thomas and was on more than one occasion successful in forestalling attempts to derail and/or rob CSR trains,” Jim Phillips and Joel Fortune wrote in Dictionary of Canadian Biography, Vol. 13, 1994. “Murray’s work for the CSR earned him a reputation in Ontario government circles for being ‘well up in his business,’” Phillips and Fortune said. “As early as the fall of 1874 he was seconded to the government to track down a counterfeiting operation, a case in which he was apparently successful.” Attorney General Sir Oliver Mowat and Deputy Attorney General J.G. Scott must have been pleased with his skill. The next year, Murray accepted a temporary appointment as detective for the provincial government, and was then made permanent. Taking over from an officer by name of Smith, Murray’s “territory was all the province of Ontario, and I was also to follow criminals to any place and run them down. … From the southeast to the northwest, it stretched 750 miles, and from northeast to southwest it was 500 miles,” Murray wrote in Memoirs of a Great Detective (William Heinemann, London 1904). The categories of crime ran the gauntlet, the detective disclosed. “Burglaries, murders, assaults, forgeries, counterfeitings, all classes of crimes and all classes of criminals …”

Article content In the early 1800s, Ontario and Quebec’s largest cities developed their own police forces by following the model of the London Metropolitan Police; smaller towns and rural communities, however, had less funding for police services. In 1877, “the Constables Act created the office of ‘provincial constable.’ Constables served part time and received little training or remuneration,” Ontario Provincial Police Museum stated. “From 1877 through to the formation of the OPP in 1909, fewer than 100 men received appointments.” As the only full-time provincial detective until 1884, Murray was passionate about doggedly tracking villains. At that time, the laws were harsh regarding the engraving of plates to produce counterfeit bank notes, but determined criminals still accepted the risks. Murray was assigned to find the engraver of the nearly perfect bank notes that circulated in Ontario’s monetary system for 40 years. The wily culprit was a moving target. “Murray’s search for a suspect took him to New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Hartford, Buffalo, Detroit and, finally, Toronto,” David Bergeron said in “Johnson’s Counterfeits,” Bank of Canada Museum. The detective was in contact with the United States Treasury Department, the Secret Service and other counterfeiters to track down the man in his crosshairs. Murray spotted Edwin Johnson on June 14, 1880, “then trailed him, gathering evidence.”

Article content Overindulging in booze at taverns and paying with his own counterfeit money, Johnson soon gave himself away. Nabbed in Markham in the greater Toronto area, the 75-year-old relinquished without fuss. Johnson showed Murray where the evidence was buried — nearly two dozen of the original engraved plates used to print several types of bank notes. And Johnson’s counterfeiting was a family business. The suspect “made the plates in the United States, his two daughters forged the signatures (they had been practising forgers from a young age), and his five sons were learning to be engravers,” Bergeron described. The family printed counterfeit money only once a year, enough to flood the monetary system until the next year’s printing. Spanning 40 years, Johnson and his family produced over $1 million in fake notes. Murray handed over his captive and the evidence first to the United States authorities for trial. Johnson died before he could be brought to justice in Toronto. Expanding the Ontario police service, two new detectives were hired: Joseph Rogers in 1884 and William Greer in 1887. “When the criminal investigation branch of the attorney general’s department was formed in 1896, the three men took the title of inspector with Murray the chief inspector,” Phillips and Fortune said. Investigating cases from barn-burnings for insurance in Chatham to the gruesome murder and dismembering of a 14-year-old girl near Listowel, farm animal poisonings and chasing gangs committing burglaries around the province, Murray was dedicated to catching offenders. (Many who were judged guilty were transported to Kingston Penitentiary to serve their sentences.)

Article content Vivid newspaper accounts of Murray’s exciting experiences gave the detective a celebrity that he delighted in, and no exaggeration was needed this time. The professional sleuth “maintained correspondence with colleagues in other cities and kept abreast of judicial proceedings in order to commit to memory details and descriptions of malefactors throughout North American,” Kevin Plummer said in “Historicist: The Great Detective” (Torontoist, Sept. 22, 2012). The provincial detective of Ontario suffered a debilitating stroke while on a case in Etobicoke on June 9, 1906. Three days later, Murray died at home in Toronto with one of his daughters, Miss Mary Murray, at his side. His second daughter, Mrs. Katie Boyd, travelled immediately from her home in Sydney, N.S., to attend the funeral. Murray was buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Toronto; the fearless investigator left an estate worth over $40,500 to his daughters. There is no information on Murray’s wife. The great detective’s funeral was attended by “politicians, bureaucrats and, newspapermen noticed, at least one of the criminals he’d apprehended,” Plummer said. The captivating story of Murray’s policing career was inspiration for Maureen Jennings’ book series about an intrepid Canadian detective in Toronto in the late 1880s. Jennings’ creation turned into the long-running CBC television series Murdoch Mysteries. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

