This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Displaced people left unvaccinated

Displaced people left unvaccinated Photo by YURI CORTEZ / Getty Images

Article content First in a three-part series about the plight of forcibly displaced people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content For the tens of millions of forcibly displaced people in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated their misery, placing them in dangerously precarious positions. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Displaced people left unvaccinated Back to video According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), 82.4 million people were forcibly displaced at the end of 2020 “as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order.” Of that total number, 48 million were internally displaced people (IDP) and 26.4 million were refugees. In addition, there were 4.1 million asylum-seekers at the end of last year. And 3.9 million Venezuelans were displaced by economic and political factors. “Developing countries host 86 per cent of the world’s refugees and Venezuelans displaced abroad,” the UNHCR website notes. And the world’s least developed countries “provide asylum to 27 per cent of the total.” For example, Turkey hosts more refugees than any other country in the world, taking in 3.7 million people. “Colombia is second with 1.7 million, including Venezuelans displaced abroad (as of the end of 2020),” UNHCR reports. And Pakistan and Uganda each shelter 1.4 million refugees. Tragically, the health of displaced people tends not to be prioritized or even considered by host countries, leaving most unvaccinated against COVID-19. Living on the margins According to a new report from World Vision International, the global pandemic “has affected everyone.” At the same time, forcibly displaced people “face some of the highest risks” but “remain the lowest priority in national and global responses to the

pandemic.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The spread of COVID-19 in the developing world and the race to vaccinate people has laid bare the widening gap between wealthy and lower-income countries. “The vast majority of vaccine doses have been purchased by high-income countries, which are vaccinating their populations 25 times faster than nations with the lowest incomes,” notes the report, which is titled “High risk — low priority: Why

unlocking COVID-19 vaccine access for refugees and internally displaced communities is critical for children.” According to the humanitarian non-governmental organization, “COVID-19 is now surging in countries that have insufficient resources to contain the virus and protect their own populations.” And many of these countries “also host some of the highest numbers of the world’s forcibly displaced people (FDP) who, despite being at high risk of infection and transmission, are being left out of the vaccination campaigns which host countries are able to muster.” Vaccine injustice “Despite more than 190 countries committing to COVAX, an initiative which aims to deliver two billion vaccine doses for at least 20 per cent of the world’s most vulnerable and high-risk groups by the end of 2021, deliveries are both underfunded and delayed,” World Vision reports. Moreover, the report notes that the 2021 Global Humanitarian Response Plan is significantly underfunded. The plan requires US$35.1 billion to support vulnerable people in 56 countries. However, “the plan is only 16 per cent funded.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The World Vision report points out that “eighty-four per cent of all available vaccine doses have been administered in high-income countries, compared to as little as 0.3 per cent administered in the least wealthy countries, like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, which host large numbers of FDP.” In addition, low-income nations, which have taken in approximately 47 per cent of the world’s forcibly displaced people, “are the least equipped to protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19,” World Vision reports. “They have only been able to purchase just three per cent of global vaccine doses.” In addition, refugees and IDPs seem to be forgotten by many host countries when it comes to COVID vaccinations. “Forty per cent of 152 host countries’ vaccination plans do not include, or are unclear about, the inclusion of refugees and asylum

seekers that live within their borders,” the report reveals. “Thirty per cent of these plans do not include, or are not clear about, the inclusion of IDPs.” Refugee survey It is clear from polling data gathered by World Vision International that displaced people in many developing countries have no idea when or even if they will be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Christian NGO conducted a survey of 1,914 refugees and IDPs in Brazil, Colombia, the DRC, Jordan, Peru, Turkey, Uganda and Venezuela — and results are bracing. For example, the survey reveals that “only one person out of the 1,914 refugees and IDPs represented in the 339 household interviews reported receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.” The survey also found that 68 per cent of those polled had no knowledge of any plans to vaccinate their communities. Moreover, “nearly half (47 per cent) thought they were not eligible or did not know if they were eligible for a vaccination.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Describing the pandemic as “a crisis multiplier,” the World Vision report states that COVID-19 makes life much harder for the world’s most vulnerable people, causing “devastating aftershocks” that “pose immense, additional threats to physical and mental health, safety, food security and education.” Xenophobia also appears to be on the rise in countries hosting forcibly displaced people during the age of COVID-19. According to the report, displaced people “in all of the surveyed contexts reported experiencing increased xenophobia, hate speech and both physical and emotional attacks since the start of the pandemic.” In addition, the survey found that 40 per cent of respondents said their children were less safe in host communities. “When asked about their top concerns for children based on their current context of COVID-19 and displacement, 37 per cent voiced concerns about poor diet, 28 per cent mentioned lack of psychosocial support for children, and 22 per cent reported concerns relating to school dropouts,” the report states. In addition, 72 per cent of respondents “reported an income drop, 40 per cent said they lost a job and 77 per cent said they could not meet their food needs.” Recommendations World Vision International is calling upon donor governments “to meet their commitments to close the vaccine and health services gap and help bring the pandemic under control for the most marginalized people, particularly the forcibly displaced.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content To that end, World Vision is urging the community of nations to fill the US$18.1 billion funding gap for the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A), “including a US$2.6 billion funding gap for vaccines to enable COVAX distributions sharing one billion vaccine doses in 2021, in accordance with the World Health Organization appeal.” In addition, to ensure that refugees and IDPs are not left out of vaccination programs, World Vision is recommending that donor nations fund “COVAX’s humanitarian buffer’s delivery costs to ensure that forcibly displace people that are not included in national vaccination plans are able to access the vaccine.” World Vision is also asking the international community to boost “financial, technical, and logistical support to low-income counties to support COVID-19 related health services (e.g. diagnostics), community engagement and vaccine hesitancy interventions.” In recognition of the unequal impact of the pandemic on the most marginalized and vulnerable people in the world, World Vision recommends that donor governments adopt “additional policies and funds for COVID-19 response and recovery plans that address the disproportionate livelihood, food security, health, protection and educational impacts of the pandemic on forcibly displaced people, especially children.” As for host countries, World Vision is calling upon countries hosting forcibly displaced people to “explicitly include all FDP, including children, regardless of their legal and documentation status, in COVID-19 vaccination plans and rollouts, prevention measures and social protection initiatives on equal footing with their own citizens.” Conclusion “Millions of the world’s most vulnerable people are being left behind and are unable to protect themselves from COVID-19 because of nationalism, protectionism and discrimination,” the report concludes. “No one will be safe until everyone is safe; there will be no global recovery without inclusive, fair and equitable access to vaccines, diagnostic equipment and medicines.” Next week, the second instalment in the series will examine the impact of the pandemic on refugees, especially children. Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston