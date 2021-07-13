This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content With her hammer and chisel, the first female Dominion Sculptor carved chunks and slabs of limestone into lively relief sculptures. Imbuing the Canadian spirit into rock, she and her team created images of royalty, flowers and plants, animals, soldiers, Indigenous Peoples and much more. Chiselling her soul into every design for three decades, the work of Eleanor Milne warms the hearts of all who visit the Centre Block of the Parliament Buildings.

Article content Burned down in the fire of 1916, Parliament’s Peace Tower and Centre Block were rebuilt under senior architect John Andrew Pearson (1867-1840). Considered a “master builder,” Pearson had a flair for detail and style. As he drew up plans for the buildings, he included sculpture and statues with a Canadian theme. A visionary, he also allotted space and stone for following generations of Dominion Sculptors to create contemporary works of art. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Dominion Sculptor carves Canada’s spirit in stone Back to video The fifth Dominion Sculptor, Milne stepped into the prestigious post in 1962; all of her predecessors were talented men. Selected out of 21 candidates, the woman was well suited for the position, starting with being born on May 14, 1925, in New Brunswick to artistic parents. Her mother was an artist, and her father was a marine architect and superintendent with Saint John Dry Dock. Milne “showed a great interest in art at a young age,” Canadian Women Artists History Initiative said. The little girl experimented “with drawing, painting, woodcuts and bas-relief wood carvings.” Entering a program at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Milne studied under renowned artists like Frank Lismer (Group of Seven). Graduating in 1945 at age 20, Milne’s art education took a twist when she entered McGill University’s medical school. She wasn’t interested in medicine; she was learning how to accurately portray the human anatomy. Refining her skills, Milne moved to London, England, to attend the Central School of Arts and Crafts to absorb techniques of engraving and book illustration. “Returning to Montreal in 1946, Milne enrolled at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts, where she worked with renowned sculptor Sylvia Daoust until 1946,” noted CWAHI. Apprenticing in Syracuse, N.Y., under Ivan Meštrović, the young woman was introduced to the Medieval Gothic style. (Meštrović was a Croatian architect and sculptor.)

Article content Milne’s credentials and engaging personality won her the country’s top sculptor post. It wasn’t a standard daytime job. For over a decade, she and her team of artists worked nights on Parliament Hill, when no politicians or workers would be under foot. Being a practical woman, Milne made improvements to the work shift. “In 1973, carving duties moved to an east-end Ottawa workshop and completed carvings were shipped back to Centre Block for installation,” the Senate of Canada in “A Diary of Canada in Stone” said. There would be less model-crafting, too. Instead of carving the full-scale plaster models then chiselling the carving in stone, the Dominion Sculptor “had her assistants transfer her preparatory drawings onto the stone, giving her colleagues licence to develop the design as they saw fit.” The work expanded beyond carving and sculpting for Milne … but not to cleaning. Speaking with Bhat Boy in the Glebe Report on Dec. 6, 2013, Milne said, “I received a note from (Prime Minister) Lester B. Pearson in my mailbox asking me to clean the bricks in the foyer outside his office one at a time. …” The odious task would have taken her years to complete, so Milne “decided to pretend that I never received that note.” “In the 1970s under (Prime Minister Pierre) Trudeau, she designed and worked with teams to create 12 stained-glass windows in the House of Commons,” Boy said. The beautiful windows were “each 14 feet tall, representing the provinces and territories.” As well, Milne’s touch is evident in the amazing carvings on the ceiling of the House of Commons.

Article content As the country’s lead sculptor, “Milne felt a responsibility to enhance the spirit of Canada,” Sandra Alfoldy stated in the essay “R. Eleanor Milne: The Making of an Artist in Canada” (Concordia University/Library and Archives Canada). The essence of Canada’s spirit is most evident in Milne’s design titled History of Canada, a large stone mural in the House of Commons foyer. At 30 metres long, “The History of Canada frieze has spiritual liberation as an underlying theme for all the panels, the final one showing doves struggling to soar into flight,” Alfoldy described. “She views her representations of First Nations peoples, the inclusion of which have not been greeted with universal enthusiasm, as a vital part of the picturing of Canada’s history and spirit.” Leaving her stamp throughout the government buildings, Milne’s “works include the first Chair for the Speaker of the Northwest Territories and carved soapstone sculptures on side arms … restoration and supervision of works of art and of the buildings’ fabric; and repoussé copper abstract sculpture for Public Works,” mentioned the artist’s obituary in the Ottawa Citizen, June 7, 2014. Along with Milne’s spellbinding work, the striking carvings of early Dominion Sculptors enchant visitors. Among countless adornments and sculptures of all sizes, there is a toothy beaver surrounded by leaves and holding a shield; furry muskox and bison; a farmer working with his tractor; plus Indigenous carvings, including an orca. Near the Senate Speaker’s office, a joker with his tongue sticking out pokes fun at parliamentarians who may take themselves too seriously.

Article content After three decades of dramatic artistic success, Milne retired in 1993. She continued to create with paint and canvas and adapted to newer methods of creating art on her computer. In appreciation of the sculptor’s talents, four universities presented Milne with honorary doctorates. On April 12, 1989, the Governor General honoured Milne with the Order of Canada for her works “which have added immeasurably to the beauty of one of Canada’s great national treasures.” Three days after her 89th birthday, Rose Eleanor Milne died at home on May 17, 2014. She had no children, instead leaving a lasting heritage of amazing artwork for all Canadians to experience. On Parliament Hill today, the tradition of sculpting the quintessence of Canada continues with Dominion Sculptor Phil White. He was appointed in 2006 on the retirement of Milne’s successor, Maurice Joanisse. Although currently under reconstruction, the Centre Block may be toured virtually. To see the graceful Gothic Revival buildings and glimpse the marvellous sculptures and artworks, visit tour.blob.core.windows.net/tour/index.html?fbclid=IwAR01f0JhTqYDmCie1pJIBTJONcDEY2eP6piCUKkQOxtb2wiVuQBpX_XFaEs. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

