





Escorting evil: 'Olson was in a class by himself'

Escorting evil: 'Olson was in a class by himself' Supplied Photo

Article content In 1982, Pierre Trudeau was prime minister. Ronald Reagan was in the White House. The New York Islanders captured their second of four consecutive Stanley Cups, and Milwaukee Brewers manager Harvey Kuenn led his team, a.k.a. “Harvey’s Wallbangers,” into the World Series against the eventual champion St. Louis Cardinals. And on one February evening in Kingston that year, nearly four decades ago, Bob Charlton looked evil incarnate in the eye. Eye contact was minimal because Charlton, a local penitentiary guard at the time, was focused on the task at hand: prisoner transfer and escort duty. Normally that’s a routine assignment, but not on this occasion, not when the prisoner was convicted child killer Clifford Olson, one of Canada’s most infamous murderers, and there was a buzzing swarm of media awaiting the felon’s arrival at Norman Rogers Airport. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Escorting evil: 'Olson was in a class by himself' Back to video Supplied Photo “I boarded the plane and we exchanged hardware — leg irons and handcuffs,” recounts Charlton, then in his eighth year as a Kingston Penitentiary guard. The plane belonged to the RCMP and “we” refers to the four federal officers who had shadowed the shackled prisoner on the flight from the West Coast.

Article content “Everything went smoothly,” Charlton adds over the phone from his cottage north of the city. “We got Olson in the car and went on our way … even fooled the media. “Like practically everyone else in Canada, I’d heard about Olson, what he’d done and everything,” Charlton continues. “But to me, it was just another prisoner transfer but with more planning.” Olson was an unrepentant, maniacal monster who was wise to prison ways by the time he arrived in Kingston to begin serving 11 concurrent 25-year terms for raping and killing eight girls and three boys aged nine to 18 years. He was already a middle-age recidivist who’d spent all but five years of his adult life behind bars. Clouding his conviction was the provocative and regrettable “cash for bodies” deal the serial killer had earlier orchestrated with police. The blackmailing Olson eventually led authorities to 11 bodies in return for $100,000, which was placed in a trust fund for Olson’s wife and infant son. Canadians were shocked and outraged, none more so than the families of his victims. Olson spent 10 years — from 1982 to 1992 — caged inside KP. Far from a model inmate, he was charged in 1990 with possession of a quantity of hashish while in isolation. Two years later, he lost his telephone privileges and was caught hiding a handcuff key in his rectum. After a broom handle was discovered in his cell later that same year, the convict was relocated to a prison in Saskatchewan.

Article content Olson died from cancer a decade ago at Quebec’s Archambault Prison. Charlton’s one-word sentence was undoubtedly echoed across Canada. “Good,” he remembers. “It was good that he was gone, and it was good for the families of those murdered kids.” Charlton, a 68-year-old married father of four, retired in 2010 following a 36-year career with the correctional service, much of it working in maximum security at KP or Millhaven before moving to Regional Headquarters. Today he is part of the volunteer brigade of former guards helping with the relaunch of the Kingston Pen Tours. His career, not surprisingly, had its share of dark, disturbing moments, such as the time he found a murdered inmate “with 60 stab wounds” beneath a mattress. “You certainly saw the other side of humanity behind those walls,” Charlton says. “The job of being a guard isn’t for everyone.” Ironically, Olson’s flight to Kingston early in 1982 was the first of three flights he would take that year; a fourth was aborted when B.C. media were tipped to another clandestine agreement that the convict had negotiated with police. It happened barely 10 months into his KP sentence. Olson was flown from Kingston to Abbotsford, B.C., from where he was to fly with investigators to Victoria to deal with two unsolved murders. The Twin Otter plane was waiting on the tarmac when word of Olson’s latest scheme leaked. Then-B.C. Attorney General Allan Williams, in the wake of the controversial cash-for-bodies transaction, ordered the Mounties to fly Olson back to Ontario.

Article content Charlton, one of three KP guards picked for the Olson escort detail, recounts the plan that duped reporters, news photographers and TV crews who had gathered at the Kingston airport. “We pulled our car right up to the plane, which had taxied to the far end of a runway,” Charlton recalls. “We also had parked a dummy escort car on the tarmac near the terminal.” The ruse worked perfectly. On the short drive to KP, with Olson seated in the back between another guard and Charlton, the latter recalls the prisoner “chatting us up like he was a regular guy and this was just a regular day.” Never did Charlton or the other two guards lose sight of the fact that Olson was a conniving, pathological liar who, as Charlton put it, “never stopped trying to manipulate the system.” The one-way banter ended abruptly, Charlton says, when the foreboding limestone walls of the old federal lockup came into view. “Once Olson saw the walls of KP, he stopped talking and just stiffened in his seat. You could see he was scared and suddenly quite concerned.” To avoid any unnecessary attention, the car entered through the sally port double doors at the rear of the prison near the lake. “Once we got Olson to Admissions and Discharge, our job was done,” Charlton says. Asked if he’s ever had unpleasant flashbacks to that nighttime escort of Canada’s first serial killer, Charlton scoffs. “Not at all,” he says. “It was just another day on the job. When you left that North Gate after a shift, you left it all behind you. “KP was an intimidating place that housed some really bad people, but Olson was in a class by himself.” Patrick Kennedy is a retired Whig-Standard reporter. He can be reached at pjckennedy35@gmail.com.

