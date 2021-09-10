This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content “Today, our fellow citizens, our way of life, our very freedom, came under attack in a series of deliberate and deadly terrorist acts,” U.S. President George W. Bush said in a televised address to the American people on the night of Sept. 11, 2001.

Article content Earlier that terrible day, members of the al-Qaida terrorist network hijacked four commercial jetliners and crashed two of the planes full of innocent passengers into the World Trade Center in New York City. Another jet slammed into the Pentagon in

Washington, D.C. The fourth hijacked plane crashed into an empty field in Pennsylvania after the passengers overpowered the terrorists. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Extremism grows in the shadow of 9/11 Back to video Nearly 3,000 innocent people, including 24 Canadians were killed on 9/11, the worst mass casualty terrorist attack in world history. While the threat of international terrorism remains a constant threat, Canadians and Americans can be confident in the knowledge that both of their governments have put in place security measures to prevent mass casualty attacks by foreign

terrorists. However, the threat of smaller attacks still remains. Moreover, the greater threat appears to be coming from the enemy within — domestic terrorism fuelled by far-right extremism. Homeland Security Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks “as well religious holidays” could “serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence.” According to the department’s National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, threats “posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.”

Article content To be clear, the Department of Homeland Security warns that foreign Islamist terror groups continue to pose a threat to the United States. On the domestic terrorist front, the department says that homegrown extremists “are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.” Moreover, anti-government and racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (RMVEs) “may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks.” The bulletin reveals that “pandemic-related stressors have contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.” Hate crimes rising Concerns that domestic extremists are intent on inciting a race war in the United States should not be dismissed as alarmist. Indeed, the rise of hate crimes perpetrated in the United States should be setting off alarm bells. Last month, the Federal Bureau of Investigations released a report on hate crimes perpetrated in 2020. “There were 7,554 single-bias incidents involving 10,528 victims” last year in the U.S.A., a statement issued by the FBI National Press

Office reads. Approximately 62 per cent were targeted “because of the offenders’ race/ethnicity/ancestry bias.”

Article content The majority of the perpetrators were white. “Of the 6,431 known offenders, 55.2 per cent were white and 20.2 per cent were Black or African American,” the FBI data reveals. The Anti-Defamation League, an anti-hate organization, describes the hate crime statistics contained in the FBI report as alarming. The ADL website notes that the data “revealed that 2020 saw a six per cent increase in reported hate crimes

from the previous year and represented the highest total in 12 years.” The ADL dug into the FBI statistics and found that “reported hate crimes targeting Black people rose to 2,755 from 1,930 the prior year — representing a 43 per cent increase, and the number of anti-Asian hate crimes rose from 158 to 274.” Moreover, the ADL pointed out that “reported hate crimes targeting the Jewish community made up nearly 60 per cent of all religion-based hate crimes.” However, the ADL also noted out that “overall, religion-based hate crime incidents decreased

from 1,521 in 2019 to 1,174 in 2020.” The actual number of hate crimes perpetrated in the United States is most likely much higher than the total contained in the FBI report. “The increase in reported hate crimes comes despite the fact that, for the third straight year, the number of

law enforcement agencies providing data to the FBI has declined,” the ADL website states. The Department of Homeland Security warns that mass-casualty domestic attacks linked to racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists tend to target houses of worship and crowded commercial facilities.

Article content “Some RMVEs advocate via online platforms for a race war and have stated that civil disorder provides opportunities to engage in violence in furtherance of ideological objectives,” the bulletin reads. “The reopening of institutions, including

schools, as well as several dates of religious significance over the next few months, could also provide increased targets of opportunity for violence though there are currently no credible or imminent threats identified to these locations.” The Department of Homeland Security is concerned that the dissemination of conspiracy theories “will gain traction in mainstream environments, resulting in individuals or small groups embracing violent tactics to achieve their desired objectives.” Insurrection According to the Anti-Defamation League, the attack on the U.S. Capitol by hordes of Trump supporters was driven by extremist ideology. “On Jan. 6, Americans watched as an insurrection fuelled by violent conspiracy theories and white supremacy gripped the nation and attacked our democracy,” a statement on the ADL website reads. “This was a predictable act of political violence fuelled by years of increasing extremism,” the ADL said of the insurrection. “The forces that led to the attack on our Capitol continue to pose a threat to American security and democracy.” American Taliban Far-right extremism threatens the lives of elected leaders. For example, in October 2020, the FBI arrested members of a far-right paramilitary group in connection with a domestic terrorist plot to kidnap and murder Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan.

Article content Clearly, extremist ideology poses a clear and present danger to U.S. national security and democracy. And some adherents of that ideology are elected politicians. As the Taliban took over Afghanistan and consolidated control of the capital city of Kabul last month, Lauren Boebert, a Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives and devotee of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, seemed to simultaneously cheer the Taliban’s return while mocking the Biden administration. “The Taliban are the only people building back better,” Boebert posted on Twitter on Aug. 16, 2021. “Build back better” is a slogan used by U.S. President Joe Biden to describe his agenda for an equitable and ecologically sustainable pandemic

recovery strategy. According to a case study by Jared Holt of the Digital Forensic Research Lab, “supporters of far-right extremist movements in the United States applauded the Taliban after the group’s takeover of Afghanistan, cheering the development as an

existential defeat of western powers they believe are responsible for perceived declines in society.” Moreover, “some went so far as to frame the U.S. defeat in the nation as a goal for their own movements to aspire toward,” Holt writes in the Aug. 23 article titled “Far-right extremists in United States applaud Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.” Holt observes that the reaction of American extremists to the Taliban victory falls into three distinct categories. The first category includes those who support the Taliban’s ideology. The second is made up of those who have sympathy for the Taliban’s “struggles to maintain access to mainstream social media platforms.” The third category includes extremists who allege “that events in Afghanistan are meant to conceal or distract from other nefarious government activities.”

Article content In addition, Holt notes that the Taliban and American far-right extremists share some common ideological positions, “including the downgrading of women in the social order, hostility toward LGBTQ people, opposition to abortion and support for a fundamentalist religious government.” Both groups also “view the social progress of western societies as the driver of cultural and political collapse and seek to foment deep resentment against the private and government entities and figures

they believe to be responsible for that collapse.” In other words, writes Holt, the Taliban and the far right’s “opposition to the structures of western society can form the basis of ideological solidarity and make for what can seem like unlikely bedfellows.” Holt concludes that the support for the Taliban takeover expressed by far-right extremists in the United States on mainstream and alternative platforms “resembles a pipe dream of domestic extremists who fantasize about a future in

which they take up arms against the U.S. government or forcibly separate themselves from U.S. society.” Canadian Far Right During the pandemic, Maxime Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada, has led anti-lockdown demonstrations and told his followers on social media that he will not take the COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, he travelled to Manitoba and reportedly refused to adhere to the province’s quarantine requirements for unvaccinated visitors.

Article content On Aug. 28, Bernier took to Twitter to unleash an inflammatory attack on Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau. He called Trudeau “a fascist psychopath.” Such hateful rhetoric tends to normalize extremist language and perhaps even radicalizes some ordinary people. On the evening of Sept. 6, Bernier took his attack on public health and Canadian democracy to a new low. “When tyranny becomes law, revolution becomes our duty,” he declared on Twitter. Earlier that same day, Prime Minister Trudeau, who has been stalked by angry anti-vaccine/anti-mask mobs at a number of campaign events, was again confronted by a band of hooligans at a stop in London. Someone in the angry mob threw gravel at Trudeau, striking him and members of the news media. This escalation from angry rhetoric to violence is very concerning, to say the least. On the evening of Sept. 6, Marc Emery, a candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in London North-Centre, reacted to the violence against Trudeau by tweeting: “He is a vile leader. He deserves a much worse fate. I’m thinking Mussolini.” The Italian

dictator was executed by firing squad near the end of the Second World War. Emery later tweeted that he had deleted the post at the request of Bernier. The threat of violence against any politician is a deadly serious issue. In 2016, British Labour MP Jo Cox was assassinated by a far-right extremist. The far right can be very dangerous, and Canadians should take the threat seriously. The anti-mask/anti-vaccine mobs stalking Trudeau and gathering outside hospitals should be treated as threats to public safety.

Article content Freedom is not hatred That the anti-mask/anti-vaccine movement can bring thousands of people to gather at hospitals to mock health-care workers and harass cancer patients demonstrates that extremist rhetoric and ideology resonates with some Canadians. Bob Rae, Canada’s permanent ambassador to the United Nations and former premier of Ontario, took to Twitter in the early hours of Sept. 7 to denounce mob violence and hate speech. “Our learned experience should teach us two things: political violence is contagious unless stopped in its tracks with both denunciation and enforcement, and it is wrong to think ‘this isn’t Canada’. Unfortunately it is, and it will have terrible consequences unless we face up to it,” he wrote on the microblogging website. “This is not about one election or even about one country. When random violence and hate speech go unchecked and unchallenged, democratic resilience is frayed. This is corrupting to our security and our well-being. Freedom is not licence, and hatred and violence threaten us all,” Rae continued. “Threatening nurses, doctors, patients, journalists, harassing them and throwing rocks at them is not about liberty. It is about abusing rights to do harm and inflict pain. Any society that sits back and lets this happen has lost its will to live and to

protect its most vulnerable,” he concluded. The terrorists of 2021 do not fly jetliners into buildings. They gather in mobs to attack both democracy and the public good. Follow Geoffrey P. Johnston on Twitter @GeoffyPJohnston.

