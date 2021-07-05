Female medical students sidelined but not out

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Doors and hearts would open for the persistent woman, leading to a brilliant professional career. Before Elizabeth Smith could lead the way in health care, food safety and advancements for women, she had to dodge hostile male students and an obnoxious professor at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons. The school was affiliated with Queen’s University before the establishment of the faculty of medicine.

Well educated with a job in teaching, Smith (born Jan. 18, 1859, in Winona, Ont., now part of Hamilton) was primed to change social values in the mid-1800s. She set medicine as her career target. However, at that time, no woman held a medical degree from a Canadian university. (Canada's first female physicians, doctors Emily Howard Stowe and Jennie Kidd Trout, held degrees from American schools. In 1875, Dr. Trout became Canada's first licensed female physician.) Smith was optimistic that change was coming. "The registrar of the Medical School at Queen's University had informed her that there was no objection to women attending lectures," Victoria Strong-Boag said in the introduction of "A Woman with a Purpose: The Diaries of Elizabeth Smith 1872-1884" (University of Toronto Press, 1980). As well, "the editor of the Toronto Mail had written suggesting that the Toronto School of Medicine might also be willing to accept female candidates." In early 1878, Smith wrote the medical school entrance exams. As if catching her toe on the starting line, she fell flat. Failing the tests did not stop her, though. It only altered her direction eastward to Kingston. Smith enrolled at Queen's College (later University) for the summer term of the school's first women's medical program. Classes began in April 1880 for three women — Smith, Elizabeth Beatty and Mrs. Alice MacGillivray (who was still only 19 years old). Principal George Munro Grant and the school were aware they were making an exciting historical step in women's education and arranged a special reception.

Article content “When Elizabeth arrived in Kingston, she was welcomed most cordially by the professors, four of whom had given up their summer holidays especially to take on the girls,” Carlotta Hacker said in “The Indomitable Lady Doctors” (Clarke, Irwin and Company Ltd., Toronto 1974). Finding a boarding house at $2.50 per week, Hacker stated, the medical student purchased “a copy of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ ($6.50), paying her registration fee ($2) and also buying four notebooks, a box of surgical tools, four knives, a hook, a pair of scissors and two forceps (total $3).” Plowing through their classes and labs, the three women leapt over hurdles, like suppressing urges to wretch during hot summer months while training on dissection of decomposing corpses. They tried to stay as calm and steadfast as possible so no one would proclaim they were weak. Putting their male classmates to shame, the three female students attended classes “from eight in the morning till seven in the evening — and still they put in a good four hours studying before they went to bed,” Hacker described. Studying the same subjects but separately from the men, Smith was immersed in chemistry, botany, anatomy and physiology, plus jurisprudence. Several courses were aimed specifically towards the female students, such as obstetrics. As the program progressed, attitudes of the male students changed. Jealous, they became disruptive and malicious towards their female classmates.

Article content “The men, and often the lecturers, deliberately tried to make the course as trying, as disagreeable and as offensive to the women students as possible,” Madge MacBeth wrote in “Canadian Women in the Professions,” Maclean’s magazine, on March 15, 1915. Hostilities erupted when Prof. Kenneth Fenwick compared the pitch of women’s voices to apes during a class on the larynx. It was the last straw for the women. Abruptly leaving class, the three women complained to school authorities. Fenwick and some of the students fought back, claiming that having women in class “restricted academic freedom” and that they should be tossed out of the medical program. While school administrators and the public sided with the women, the men went a step further. Kick out the women, they demanded, or they would leave en mass, closing down the medical school. Administrators were left with no options. The women were expelled in 1883. Smith and her fellow female students may have been sidelined, but they were not out. A group of supporters from Queen’s — including principal Grant and professors Knight, Watson and Dupuis — and the local community united to found the Women’s Medical College. Located first in City Hall, the school moved in 1890 to quarters at 75 Union St. Completing their gruelling studies, Smith, Beatty and MacGillivray graduated in 1884 with medical degrees. Achieving her goal to be a medical professional, Smith was ready to soar.

Article content The first female graduates followed their own inspiring career paths. Beatty became a medical missionary, using her skills with the Presbyterian Women’s Medical Missionary Society to help people in Indore, Central India. MacGillivray opened a practice in Kingston, specializing in care for women and children. She accepted a post as vice-dean at the Women’s Medical College, Dr. Donald Brearley said in “Female Physicians,” for Quinte Branch, Ontario Genealogical Society, March 2017. Returning to her hometown, Smith operated a medical practice in Hamilton for two years. On Dec. 3, 1886, the physician married Adam Shortt, a fellow Queen’s graduate. The pair moved back to Kingston, where Shortt was professor of politics and economics at the university. Making the most of her time in Kingston, Smith-Shortt “lectured at Queen’s on medical jurisprudence and sanitary science,” according to University of Ottawa fonds. “She worked for the first YWCA in Canada and served as its president, and was a sponsor of the Kingston Musical Club and presided over it for seven years.” In 1908, new horizons opened for her husband. Leaving Queen’s, the family moved to Ottawa for Shortt to accept a post with the federal government’s first Civil Service Commission. By then, the Women’s Medical College had vanished from Kingston. Plagued by low enrolment and competition from institutes in Montreal and Toronto, the school amalgamated with Toronto’s Woman’s Medical College in 1894. Changing its name to Ontario Medical College for Women in 1906, the female students were transferred to the University of Toronto medical program. In Kingston, women were not permitted to enrol again in the Queen’s University medical program until 1943.

Article content Raising a family of three children — two girls and one boy — Smith-Shortt was also immersed in women’s and family issues. She participated in the National Council of Women, “wrote pamphlets on social aspects of tuberculosis, housing, inspection of markets (and) cleanup weeks,” University of Ottawa said. The doctor made time to write about “fly control, pasteurization of milk, care of mentally deficient, child welfare and mother’s pensions.” Relentlessly working toward a better society, Smith-Shortt was convener of several committees including immigration and public health and hygiene. Another vital committee was organized to “petition the provincial government to establish mothers allowances in Ontario,” the university mentioned. On development of the program, Smith-Shortt “was appointed vice-chairman of the Provincial Board of Mothers’ Allowances,” holding the seat for seven years. Apparently needing little sleep, Smith-Shortt in 1915 discussed with MacBeth how she managed to juggle so much work. “Often,” she said, “in the early part of the night I lie awake and plan a paper, then, when it is late and every one else is asleep, I get up and write it.” Dr. Elizabeth Smith-Shortt died in Ottawa on Jan. 14, 1949, only days away from her 90th birthday. (Her beloved husband, Adam Shortt, died 18 years earlier.) Smith-Shortt’s lifelong persistence changed the daily lives of Canadians for the better. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

