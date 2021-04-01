History: As We Saw It — April 1-7
Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.
It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.
We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.
If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above.
This instalment covers the period of April 1 to 7.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 11 of the April 1, 1977, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Huge real news and fake news highlighted this day. Kingston Speedway owner Earl Bilow announced the speedway would not operate this season, for real, and Ron Brown wrote that the Kingston Canadians’ season was over, despite their having dumped the Sudbury Wolves in their Leyden Division semifinal. Brown said overage goaltender Rick Nickelchok was actually too old and the series win was erased. It was a hoax, though, being April Fool’s Day and all.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 2, 1930, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Kingston Mayor W.H. Craig, after hearing about an application made to Kingston Township council by a Toronto company to erect a two million-bushel grain elevator on Cataraqui Bay, hoped that the proposed elevator would not be built so close to the Canada Steamship Lines plant that it would hamper the manoeuvring of large boats from the head of the lake to Kingston. Craig’s view is that there is plenty of room for all present if regard is given to the selection of sites.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 3 of the April 3, 1972, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Two local bantam teams won Ontario Minor Hockey Association titles on the same weekend. Ken Linseman scored five goals as Kingston toppled Kitchener 8-4 to complete a three-game sweep of the best-of-five final in the first year an OMHA minor bantam AAA championship had been contested. The other crown was won by the Gananoque Bantam All-stars, who beat home-ice Stoneybrook both Saturday and Sunday to win the best-of-five bantam A final, 3-1.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 4, 1949, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Twelve non-Communist western countries, including Canada, with a total population of some 332 million, join in signing a historic document — the North Atlantic Security Treaty — to protect themselves against aggression. It is the next to last step in creating NATO and pledging a one-for-all, all-for-one 20-year defence against any attacker — a warning clearly intended for Communist Russia.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 5, 1909, edition of The Daily British Whig.
Of interest: French runner Henri St. Yves, a longshot, won the Marathon Derby in New York’s Polo Grounds in a record time of 2:40.50 3-5. Canadian long-distance running legend Tom Longboat, one of the world’s top runners and third choice of bettors in the six-man field, quit at 19 miles. It was written that Longboat wasn’t in shape, having trained for only two weeks rather than a month.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 8 of the April 6, 1942, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: The Kingston Saints captured the Ontario midget hockey championship at Toronto Maple Leaf Gardens, beating the Owen Sound Greys 8-3 in a sudden-death final. Followers of minor hockey claimed the Kingston boys were one of the best teams to ever play in the final for 16-year-old boys, while Bill Moore, the star centre, performed like a junior class A star. He accounted for four goals — three in the third period — and two assists, while he directed attacks like a veteran.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 11 of the April 7, 1992, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Maple syrup producers north of Kingston were wondering last week if the sap was going to run at all this year. Cold weather was pushing the startup date towards April, the latest in many years. Then, a week ago, in one great surge, it ran. “Short and sweet,” says Pep Burt from the Elgin area, who, with son Doug, wife Gladys and assorted relatives and friends, has been working non-stop, eight hours a day for the past week. “In about 10 days, it’s going to be over,” Burt added.