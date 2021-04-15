History: As We Saw It — April 15-21
Article content
Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.
It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.
History: As We Saw It — April 15-21 Back to video
We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.
If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above.
This instalment covers the period of April 15 to 21.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 6 of the April 15, 1957, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: A 10-year-old son of Wolfe Island, Denis Doyle, scored an outstanding victory Saturday afternoon at the courthouse in Kingston. He captured the senior public-speaking final for elementary schools in Frontenac County after stiff competition from three other senior finalists, one of them 13 years of age. Denis chose “Wolfe Island” as his topic. In the junior division, Susan Benson, 10, of Collin’s Bay Public School captured the honours with her charming talk on “My Dog Taffy.”
Advertisement
Article content
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 16, 1979, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Frank Gray, 37, of Bath out-ran an escaped convict to make a citizen’s arrest Saturday. Russell Lee Stevenson was returned to minimum-security Bath Institution after police arrived. Gray, a master corporal at Canadian Forces Base Kingston, said he saw a man trying to break into the back patio doors of a neighbour’s home. Gray walked over and asked the stranger what he was doing. The man decided to make a run for it but was grabbed after a two-block run.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 11 of the April 17, 1972, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Hockey fans jammed Constantine Rink almost to the point of overflowing three times Saturday during the third annual Kingston Young Nationals Novice Hockey Tournament. They came to see 11-year-old boy wonder Wayne Gretzky; to see if all they’d heard and read was true; and to see if he could reach his milestone of 700 lifetime goals, which was short 17. Gretzky didn’t disappoint, scoring exactly 17 in three games as Brantford won the championship.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 10 of the April 18, 1963, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard
Of interest: For the first time in four years of pro hockey, the Tom Foley Memorial Trophy rests in Kingston. The Kingston Frontenacs bounced the Sudbury Wolves 6-3 in front of 3,500 to win the Eastern Professional Hockey League title in five games. It would be the last game ever played in the league, which folded in favour of the new Central Hockey League, and the Fronts became the Minneapolis Bruins.
Advertisement
Article content
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 19, 1906, edition of The Daily British Whig.
Of interest: The earthquake and fire yesterday have put half of San Francisco in ruins. At least 800 persons were killed, 1,000 injured, and the property loss will exceed $100 million. Thousands of persons are homeless and destitute, and long streams of persons are fleeing to places of safety. When all was said and done, more than 3,000 people died and 80 per cent of the city was destroyed.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 20, 1968, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau said he is examining the possibility of dissolving Parliament for a June election. Trudeau was sworn in as Canada’s 15th prime minister at 11:39 a.m. in Gov. Gen. Michener’s private study, minutes after Lester B. Pearson formally handed in his resignation. When a reporter asked whether this was a “caretaker cabinet,” Trudeau replied “yes” and added that there would be further changes whether or not an election is called.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 21, 1934, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: London surgeon Dr. R.K. Wilson’s photograph of the Loch Ness monster provided a new puzzle to scientists, some of whom had made up their minds the monster was a seal or some other known animal viewed through credulous eyes. The picture shows an animal resembling a swan without a bill. David Seth-Smith, curator of mammals of the London Zoo, said the photo convinced him his previous conviction the monster was a seal was erroneous.