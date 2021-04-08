History: As We Saw It — April 8-14
Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.
It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.
We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.
If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above.
This instalment covers the period of April 8 to 14.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 4 of the April 8, 1922, edition of The Daily British Whig.
Of interest: In a full-page ad, Price’s Dairy asks milk drinkers to be the judge and select which side of the milk question they wanted to fall on. There was “The Can and the Measure” way, when the milkman would arrive at your house in the wee hours of the morning, get your pitcher from the front doorstep and fill it up, with the dust of the city in the air. Then there was “The Scientific Way,” which sees milk entering the dairy and being cleansed, pasteurized and put in sterilized bottles.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 13 of the April 9, 1956, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: With the LaSalle Causeway down to one lane during repairs, and with the road crossing over the Rideau Canal at Kingston Mills closed while a larger bridge was installed, it was wondered if a Bailey bridge might be the answer. The province said it was willing to make one available to relieve traffic congestion. It could have been laid across the canal at Kingston Mills, and all that was needed was the go-ahead from the federal government. The Bailey bridge was not built.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 10, 1917, edition of The Daily British Whig.
Of interest: The crest of Vimy Ridge has been carried. The strongest defensive position of the enemy on the western front has been captured by the army of Sir Douglas Haig, and the Canadian corps was given the place of honour in the great event, being strongly supported by some of the most famous of British formations. By Saturday afternoon, Thelus, the chief village held by the enemy on the ridge, was pounded out of all recognition by our artillery, only two houses remaining.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 11, 1938, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard
Of interest: The greatest turnout of voters in German history gave Chancellor Hitler the biggest majority of his career in the anschluss plebiscite. Nearly 50 million men and women marched to the ballot box or were carried there, or had the box carried to them if they were ill. Of these, nearly 48.8 million, or 99.0827 per cent, voted “Yes,” compared with 98.79 in the Rhineland remilitarization plebiscite of March 1936.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 9 of the April 12, 1971, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Gananoque goaltender Skippy Wing receive two Easter gifts on Sunday. The first was the traditional egg; the second an Ontario Minor Hockey Association juvenile A championship. Seconds after clinching the title, Wing was hit on the side of the face by an egg thrown by a dejected Tillsonburg fan after he had sparked Gan to a 5-3 win over Tillsonburg for a 4-1 win in the final series.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 13 of the April 13, 1960, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Kingston Bourdeau Heaters climaxed their one-year climb to the top as they won the Canadian senior B basketball title in front of only 254 spectators at the Community Centre. The Heaters beat the Ottawa Hilltops 77-62 to win the best-of-three series in straight games. Neil Neasmith, the scoring star of the series, scored 31 points. Murray Prior, who teamed with captain Ted Darling and Bill Anglin to steady the team in the first quarter when Ottawa played its best ball, scored 15.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the April 14, 1981, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: The Rene Levesque-led Parti Quebecois, floored a year ago by the voters’ convincing rejection of sovereignty-association, got back up with a vengeance, sweeping 80 of the 122 seats in the Quebec national assembly. Liberal Leader Claude Ryan, whose victory seemed certain only a few months ago, was left with little more than the consolation that he had at least improved the party’s share of the popular vote and added a few seats, giving the Liberals the remaining 42.