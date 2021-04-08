History: As We Saw It — April 8-14

Article content

Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.

It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.

We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.

If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above.

This instalment covers the period of April 8 to 14.

Click here to view a readable copy of page 4 of the April 8, 1922, edition of The Daily British Whig.

Of interest: In a full-page ad, Price’s Dairy asks milk drinkers to be the judge and select which side of the milk question they wanted to fall on. There was “The Can and the Measure” way, when the milkman would arrive at your house in the wee hours of the morning, get your pitcher from the front doorstep and fill it up, with the dust of the city in the air. Then there was “The Scientific Way,” which sees milk entering the dairy and being cleansed, pasteurized and put in sterilized bottles.