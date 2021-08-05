This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: History: As We Saw It — Aug. 5-11

History: As We Saw It — Aug. 5-11

Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — Aug. 5-11 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of Aug. 5 to 11. After a bit of a break, the history feature will return in September. Click here to view a readable copy of page 5 of the Aug. 5, 1995, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Norman MacKenzie, then a prisoner of war in a Hiroshima, Japan, camp about 55 kilometres from the blast, described the first atomic bomb, which exploded over Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. “We heard no extraordinary explosion, and … we saw no flash. But we knew the next day that something most unusual had deeply impressed the Japanese foremen.” Three days later, an atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. The two combined to kill an estimated 200,000-plus people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15, effectively ending the Second World War. Click here to view a readable copy of page 13 of the Aug. 6, 1985, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: At 29 years of age, she may not be the newest ship in the Canadian navy … but when the destroyer HMCS Ottawa glided into Kingston waters, she looked for all the world like the proudest ship in the Canadian Forces. The Ottawa is ending a Great Lakes tour designed to show the flag and give Canadians a chance to view one of their fighting ships as the navy celebrates is 75th birthday. Click here to view a readable copy of page 10 of the Aug. 7, 1973, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Of interest: The empty feeling of defeat lingering in the minds of Kingston Ponies from two previous brushes with Ontario championships has finally been shoved into the forgettable past. In its place was a wild, mobbing victory scene in the middle of the diamond at Megaffin Stadium as Kingston won its first provincial senior title. A four-run outburst in the seventh inning carried the Ponies to a 7-2 win over Orillia Majors in the final of the 10-team OBA tournament, held here for the first time. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the Aug. 8, 1918, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: “Gen. Foch, by his counter stroke, had driven the enemy back, and, although the danger was not over, he would be a sanguine man on the German general staff who would now predict that Germany could obtain a military victory,” British Prime Minister Lloyd-George said in the House of Commons. The premier characterized Foch’s counter-offensive as “the most brilliant in the annals of war.” Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the Aug. 9, 1961, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Peter Wayne Clark of 87 Thomas St. is alive and safe at home, despite the deputy chief ranger of Plevna saying he never expected to see Clark come out of the dense bush alive. The QECVI student, 19, was missing from Sunday at 5 p.m. to Tuesday around 4 p.m. when he wandered back to the shoreline of a lake where his fishing party was and walked into camp under his own steam, fatigued but unharmed.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 9 of the Aug. 10, 1942, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: The first man to be sentenced to death for treason under a 152-year-old federal law, Max Stephan, 49, a German-born restaurant owner, is seen in a Detroit jail after being convicted of sheltering an escaped Nazi prisoner of war, Hans Peter Krug, a flyer. Krug, who fled from a (Bowmanville, Ont.) prison and was captured in Texas, was the ace government witness against his benefactor. (U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt commuted the sentence to life in prison, where Stephan died in 1952.) Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the Aug. 11, 1926, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: Ten desperadoes were sentenced to death in Siberia for the murder of more than 100 victims. Chief among the condemned is notorious woman bandit Ekaterina Pishianova (Planovsky), wife of the leader of the gang, who himself was known as “Jack the Ripper of the Ural mountains.” The woman, a.k.a. Catherine the Terrible, was accused of killing her victims with an axe. She was also sentenced to death in 1921 but feigned death when none of the firing squad’s bullets hit her and escaped.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston