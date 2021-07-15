This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — July 15-21 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.

Article content If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of July 15-21. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 15, 1947, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Flashing out of the storm-swept sky early today, a great bolt of lightning crashed into the bell, caromed off and ripped at the belfry atop the House of Providence on Montreal Street. Extensive damage resulted to the front of the limestone building. … After the bolt hit the House of Providence, big pieces of stone hurtled through the air. Several large pieces tore great chunks off lower wooden balconies. … The bell tower itself was cracked and loosened. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 16, 1936, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: A man threw a loaded revolver at King Edward today as the monarch rode on horseback at the head of a parade. Not a show was fired. The King was not hurt. The revolver-thrower was arrested. The police report that the suspect actually had aimed the revolver at the King but that a woman had knocked it out of his hand. Said William Thomas: “The King noticed something as he rode by and kept his eyes on someone in the crowd … a mounted policeman jump(ed) from his horse and seize(d) a man.” Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 17, 1991, edition of The Whig-Standard.

Article content Of interest: Researchers at Queen’s University and Royal Military College have developed a quick and inexpensive treatment that could help thousands of skin cancer patients. The treatment involves applying a cream to the affected area and then bathing it in light to kill the cancer cells. Dr. Jim Kennedy of the Kingston Regional Cancer Centre and Dr. Roy Pottier of RMC, along with Dr. Michel Ringuet of the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, presented their work last month. Click here to view a readable copy of page 17 of the July 18, 1958, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: An army construction program now going on in the Kingston area is estimated to involve a total expenditure of more than $13 million over a four-year period. … The largest single project involved is the 125-bed hospital at Barriefield (at McNaughton Barracks), scheduled to be completed this fall. The hospital, which will be one of Canada’s most modern, will cost more than $2.35 million. Click here to view a readable copy of page 2 of the July 19, 1870, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: The convicts who murdered guard Henry Traill at the Kingston Penitentiary (on July 7) have at length been arrested. They were caught (July 18) morning about 4 a.m. by farmers near Graham’s Lake (north of Brockville). Traill was attacked and killed during an escape attempt. He was distracted by John Smith and clubbed over the head by Daniel Mann. Mann was hanged on Dec. 14, 1870, in Kingston.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 17 of the July 20, 1967, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: She was just a name, a face and a figure — until she opened her mouth. Then she became a legend. Bilingual chanteuse Natalie Baron sent the audience at the Town House Motor Inn (now the Howard Johnson Inn on Princess Street) reeling under the emotional impact of her “pipes” in a carousel of show-stoppers that left the audience agog. Natalie, a former French-Canadian secretary, is the newest addition to The Strato-Tones. … She can be Petula Clark one moment; Nancy Wilson the next. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 21, 1976, edition of The “Olympic” Whig-Standard. Of interest: Braving drizzle and gusting winds, thousands of people lined the streets of Kingston to meet Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew as they drove to and from the Olympic sailing site. The Queen, first ashore from HMY Britannia, was greeted by Premier William Davis and Mrs. Davis and Mayor George Speal and Mrs. Speal, and introduced to Flora MacDonald and Keith Norton, MP and MLA, respectively, … police Chief Roland Smith and Mrs. Smith and city aldermen and their spouses.

