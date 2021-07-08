This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — July 8-14 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.

Article content If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of July 8-14. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 8, 1932, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: James Mattern and Bennett Griffin were forced down near Borisov, 50 miles from Minsk, Russia, when the controls of their plane ceased to work properly. Neither of the flyers was seriously hurt, but the plane was wrecked and they abandoned the flight, which began eight hours earlier in Berlin and was on its way to Moscow. They left New York on July 5 for Harbor Grace, Nfld., and after a two-hour stop, were airborne again, crossing the Atlantic to Ireland and continuing on to Berlin. Click here to view a readable copy of page 5 of the July 9, 1900, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: The Daily Mail says there have been many famines, but never a famine of maid servants as at present. … “The reason is that the board schools are educating people out of their stations,” the head of one of the best-known west-end registry offices said. … “I have nearly 90 women clerks, and nearly every one of them had a board school education. Most of them come of the class who would make good maids, but with the education they possess, they do not care to go out to service.” Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 10, 1998, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.

Article content Of interest: A four-hour, high-speed boat chase up and down the St. Lawrence River ended when a tourist tackled the stolen boat’s driver in Confederation Park. By the time the chase ended, it involved eight law enforcement/government boats, a Hercules transport aircraft and a private helicopter. “I grabbed him by the throat, one of the security guards from the marina here grabbed him from behind, and the officers were off the boat by that time and they took care of things,” Robert Kehayes, 40, of Ottawa said. Click here to view a readable copy of page 3 of the July 11, 1960, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Rodger Woodward, 7, “who conquered the greatest wonder in the world,” lay quietly in hospital. He is trying to forget he is the first person ever to live after being swept accidentally over Niagara Falls’ giant torrent of waters and murderous rocks below. An adult companion who went over with him after their boat upset was killed. Rodger’s sister was rescued at the brink of the roaring cataract. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 12, 1980, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: Confirming what pretty well everyone already should have known, the International Labour Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, said that, “Women and girls are half the world’s population but do two-thirds of the world’s working hours.” To arrive at this conclusion, the organization has taken into account work performed in the home as well as in the field and factory.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 13, 1948, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Red faces are much in evidence in Napanee after a “big robbery” from the Dominion Store. When $960.24 disappeared from the store, the alarm was flashed via telephone and radio to police all over eastern Ontario. The bulletin “warned” officers to be on the lookout for four men in an old car. Sometime later, the money turned up … in a bag of groceries purchased by Mrs. Smith, wife of provincial Const. Everett Smith. The bag of money, which was to have been deposited in the bank, was placed in her grocery bag by mistake by a store clerk. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the July 14, 1973, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: Count Frontenac landed, turning Navy Bay into Kingston’s largest outdoor theatre and clogging highways in the area of Fort Henry in one of the worst traffic jams in memory. One military policeman estimated the crowd at 8,000; another doubled the figure. Highways were most crowded at 7:30 p.m., the scheduled time for Frontenac to repeat history and set foot on the land that would become Kingston.

