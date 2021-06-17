





Share this Story: History: As We Saw It — June 17-23

History: As We Saw It — June 17-23 Whig-Standard archives

Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — June 17-23 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around. If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of June 17-23. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 17, 1940, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Of interest: The capitulation of France will make no difference to the determination of Britain to fight on. Marshal Henri Petain’s announcement that he had ordered fighting to cease while negotiations are started with the Germans has shocked Britain but has not shaken the inflexible determination of the British government and people to continue the war. Prime Minister Churchill will make a statement in the House of Commons and is expected to reiterate that Britain will never sheathe the sword. Click here to view a readable copy of page 17 of the June 18, 1969, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Dick Green is back in the golf business. The veteran of 41 years as club pro at Cataraqui Golf and Country Club entered retirement to start the 1969 season. That, however, didn’t last. After a winter vacation in Florida, Dick returned to the Limestone City and another golf career. He’s the sole designer and new pro of a classy 18-hole layout at Amherstview. The course, which was in the “bulldozing” stage in late June 1969, officially opened in 1971 and is now celebrating its 50th anniversary. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 19, 1990, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: Nelson Mandela conquered Canadian hearts with speeches that thanked cheering thousands for past support but urged relentless pressure against South Africa to eradicate apartheid. Mandela, 71, spoke to a crowd of about 40,000 supporters surging against barricades on the front lawn of the Ontario legislature in Toronto. Mandela painted a poignant picture of his isolation during 27 years of imprisonment until his release in February and praised Canadians as a source of inspiration.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 5 of the June 20, 1919, edition of The British Daily Whig. Of interest: Joseph Ferguson, Alfred Street; P.J. Coady, Stuart Street; and Thomas Gibson, Division Street, are dead, and Alexander Watts, Colborne Street, is suffering keenly in the Hotel Dieu as a result of being scalded when a mudport in the Atikokan, at the Montreal Transportation Company’s wharves, blew out during testing, enveloping the men in superheated steam in the boiler room of the steamship. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 21, 1937, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Amid official Soviet secrecy, three daring Russian aviators took off from Moscow on a non-stop flight across the North Pole to San Francisco, but were forced down by poor visibility at Vancouver, Wash., approximately 580 miles short of their goal of 6,000 miles. The fliers used a single-motored airplane for the flight that was said to be the most epic since Charles Lindbergh crossed the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 22, 1959, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: An unidentified fisherman’s body was washed ashore on Monday at Richibucto, about 40 miles down the coast from Escuminac, N.B., bringing to 13 the number of known dead in the Northumberland Strait fishing fleet disaster. Officially, there were 35 fatalities as at least 22 fishing boats capsized as a howling nor’easter with gusts of 75 miles an hour whipped the sea into angry mountains of waves on Friday night and early Saturday. It was New Brunswick’s deadliest workplace disaster. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 23, 1989, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: One of Ontario Premier David Peterson’s closest advisers, Gordon Ashworth, admitted he was given a refrigerator and had his house painted for free after they were arranged by disgraced Liberal Patti Starr in 1987. It was the first resignation to come out of the Starr affair, which was a contributing factor in the Liberal government’s defeat in the 1990 provincial election. Starr was convicted of election fraud, fraud and breach of trust and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston