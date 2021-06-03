





Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — June 3-9 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around. If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of June 3-9. Click here to view a readable copy of page 10 of the June 3, 1944, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.

Article content Of interest: It may have been intentional to not tip off the Germans, but the real landing location of the D-Day invasion — along the beaches of Normandy, France — was not included on a map of possibilities put forward three days before the actual invasion. Part of the graphic’s description said that, “Despite the certainty of heavy casualties, tremendous cost and great sacrifices, the United Nations know that only by defeating the German army on land will the war be won.” Click here to view a readable copy of page 7 of the June 4, 1979, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: Kingston Canadians made the first sighting, but when they drafted Rik Wilson in the first round of the Ontario Major Junior Hockey League midget priority draft, they were just touching the tip of the iceberg. Before the draft was over, participating clubs had encountered the floe a dozen times … and claimed a chunk for themselves. In the Kingston area’s best draft showing in several seasons, three of the players gobbled up were defencemen, three were goaltenders and six were forwards. Click here to view a readable copy of page 3 of the June 5, 1943, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: The strength of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets (St. Lawrence), which are sponsored by the Kingston Rotary Club, continues to grow. Sea Cadet Lieut. H.L. Cartwright, the OC, said that 70 lads, ranging in age from 14 to 17 and a half, are now equipped with uniforms, and an additional 20 are enrolled and will shortly have their equipment. About a year ago, the club provided $2,000, with the result that today the local Sea Cadets are a unit of which the citizens have reason to be proud.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 6, 1946, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Chiang Kai-shek issued a ceasefire order calling a 15-day halt in the long, bloody civil conflict in Manchuria. The truce is expected to clear the way to permanent settlement of differences between Chiang’s Chinese Nationalists and the Communists. However, full-scale war broke out on June 26 and the civil war lasted another three-plus years, with the Communists taking control of mainland China. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 7, 1963, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: News that War Minister John Profumo sometimes visited his mistress, Christine Keeler, on the same day as a suspected Russian spy heightened the security aspects of Britain’s “dolce vita” scandal. The 21-year-old model made the revelation herself in a front-page interview with The Daily Express, saying she twice saw “Jack” Profumo and ex-Russian naval attache Capt. Yevgeny Ivanov on the same day. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 8, 1891, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: After over a week’s watching, Sir John Macdonald “passed peacefully away,” laying aside the burdens of life and entering into rest. All Saturday his death was anxiously awaited. At 10:16 p.m., the message flew over the wires that a minute previously the heart of the man had failed and the soul had died. Soon after his death, Kingston’s City Hall bell and St. Mary’s Cathedral bell tolled out the departure of life, and Kingstonians knew the portend of the mournful sounds. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 9, 1954, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: An RCAF Mitchell bomber from Trenton air base, one engine on fire, crashed into a field on the King Terry farm in Hillier Township, 14 miles west of Picton, killing the pilot, Flt. Lt. T.P.B. O’Bryne and fatally injuring Cpl. J.A. Aubrey, crew member. Both men are from Middleton Park, Trenton. The plane crashed in a wheat field, a scant 200 yards from the Terry farm home. Striking a rail and stone fence, it exploded and parts of the wreckage ended up with a few feet of the house.

