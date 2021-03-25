History: As We Saw It — March 25-31

Article content

Every Thursday, we present in this space a week's worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.

It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.

This instalment covers the period of March 25 to 31.

Click here to view a readable copy of page 2 of the March 25, 1880, edition of The British Whig.

Of interest: George Brown, one of Canada’s Founding Fathers who was later appointed senator, was shot in the thigh during a struggle in his private office with a young man named George Bennett, who recently had been fired from his position as assistant engineer at Brown’s newspaper, the Globe in Toronto. A doctor was called in and pronounced the wound a slight one, but it turned gangrenous and seven weeks later, on May 9, Brown died. Bennett was hanged for the crime.