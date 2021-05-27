History: As We Saw It — May 27 to June 2
Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834.
It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable.
We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around.
If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above.
This instalment covers the period of May 27 to June 2.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 27, 1935 edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Remarkable public interest in the Anglo-Canadian “Bournemouth triangle case” was exemplified today when Alma Rattenbury, 31, George Stoner, 18, her chauffeur, went on trial. They are charged with the mallet murder of the woman’s husband, Francis Mawson Rattenbury, 67, distinguished architect, who spent many years on Canada’s Pacific coast. Stoner was found guilty of murder while Alma was acquitted. She died by suicide about a week later, June 4.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 28, 1934, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: The story appeared under a tiny headline, but it was huge news for the Dionne family. “Mrs. Olivia Dionne, residing within a few miles south of Callander, nine miles south of (North Bay), gave birth to five girls this morning. All were healthy and chirping, said Dr. A.R. Dafoe, Callender’s attending physician. Mrs. Dionne is 26 … and had previously given birth to six children.” They were believed to be the first quintuplets to survive infancy, and they became a significant tourist attraction.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 29, 1914, edition of The Daily British Whig.
Of interest:More than 1,000 lives were lost in the sinking of the Empress of Ireland in the Gulf of St. Lawrence when the steamship was rammed head-on by the Norwegian collier Storstad in a dense fog in the day’s early hours. Of the 1,477 people on board the ocean liner, 1,102 died, making it the worst peacetime marine disaster in Canadian history. The ship sunk in less than 15 minutes, too quickly for its safety features, including more than enough lifeboats for all on board, to make a difference.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 13 of the May 30, 2000, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: The province moved to tighten procedures even as Premier Mike Harris repeatedly insisted that deep cuts to the environment ministry budget had nothing to do with the Walkerton, Ont., water tragedy. Six people died and approximately 2,000 were sickened by drinking water grossly contaminated with E. coli bacteria. Two undertrained public utilities operators pleaded guilty to charges of common nuisance.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 31, 1974, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest:Syria and Israel signed a disengagement pact, committing them to end the fighting on the Golan Heights and move toward lasting peace in the Middle East. A half-hour after the signing, the guns that boomed across the bleak and barren front for the last 81 days fell silent. The agreement was negotiated by United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in a marathon 33-day peace mission.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 1, 1979, edition of The Whig-Standard.
Of interest: Three men from Athens, Brockville and Peterborough scaled a 500 kilovolt hydro tower as a first step toward a massive anti-nuclear protest and occupation of the Darlington atomic plant site. … Equipped with planks to build a platform, safety belts, sleeping bags, a two-way radio and enough food for their vigil, the protesters took control of the tower at 4 a.m. under the cover of dark. Paul Gervan of Seeley’s Bay stood by as the group’s backup man on the ground.
Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the June 2, 1997, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard.
Of interest: For someone who was ready to pull out of the One to One Challenge of Champions the previous night, Donovan Bailey couldn’t be happier with his final decision to run. Bailey, the Canadian sprint champ and 100-metre world record holder, caught up to American Michael Johnson (the 200-metre world record holder) on a curve … and then cruised to an easy win as Johnson grabbed his quadriceps and stopped running with about half of the 150-metre match race left to run.