History: As We Saw It — May 6-12

Article content Every Thursday, we present in this space a week’s worth of randomly selected single pages from editions of The Kingston Whig-Standard, The Whig-Standard or The Daily British Whig from our vast digital archives, which reach back as far as 1834. It could be the front page or any page from inside any edition, but we will focus mainly on the 20th century as the digital editions of newspapers older than that are often unreadable. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. History: As We Saw It — May 6-12 Back to video We also offer you, our readers, an opportunity to select a page from the past that you would like to see reproduced. Just email us at tgordanier@postmedia.com and we will see if we can accommodate your request once that date rolls around. If you have a connection to, or a comment about, any of the stories on these historical pages, we would like to hear from you via the same email address as above. This instalment covers the period of May 6-12. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 6, 1970 edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Brig.-Gen. Robert Canterbury said that in the light of the consequences, he feels the National Guard under his command was not justified in firing on a crowd of demonstrators at Kent State University campus. Canterbury, assistant adjutant-general of the Ohio National Guard, told a news conference an investigation ascertained that 16 of the about 100 guardsmen discharged a total of 35 rounds at the crowd, killing four of them and wounding nine others.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 19 of the May 7, 1996, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Ted Huntbach was eulogized by close friend Steve Skene as “the ultimate horseman” at the funeral for the popular Kingston horseman, killed last week in an auto accident near Milton. Huntbach, 38, was buried in his red, white and yellow racing silks and his helmet at the family plot at Sandhill Cemetery in Battersea. All harness racing tracks in the province sent flowers in memory of Huntbach, one of the most successful trainers on the provincial standardbred circuit. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 8, 1915, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: Officially, 1,198 lives were lost when Cunard’s Lusitania, the largest ship on the planet at the time, was torpedoed by a German submarine off the south coast of Ireland and sunk in just 18 minutes. The Lusitania carried 1,959 passengers and crew, and only 761 survivors were brought to shore. Kingston’s Joseph P. Marichal, his wife and three children were among those who survived. American Alfred G. Vanderbilt, one of the richest men in the U.S., was not so lucky. Click here to view a readable copy of page 6 of the May 9, 1966, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: It was a discriminating tornado that swept the length of Bedford Street in Westport and beat itself to death on the surface of Upper Rideau Lake. With a seemingly merciful intelligence, it ripped giant Manitoba maples up by the roots and almost invariably laid them down harmlessly on open ground. Reeve Earl MacGregor was grateful that lives were spared in the brief, violent storm.

Article content Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 10, 1982, edition of The Whig-Standard. Of interest: Canada’s Gilles Villeneuve didn’t stand a chance when his Ferrari collided with a slower car and was catapulted out of control at Belgium’s Zolder racetrack. The Ferrari disintegrated. … Villeneuve, strapped into the car by a five-point safety harness, was hurled from the cockpit and into a fence. They said his neck was broken, but the force must have broken most of the bones in his body. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 11, 1923, edition of The Daily British Whig. Of interest: Incumbent MPP W.F. Nickle was nominated as Conservative candidate for Kingston for the 1923 provincial election. He won the seat and served until resigning in October 1926, about a month before the 1926 election, when the premier announced his plan to repeal the Ontario Temperance Act and allow liquor sales. Nickle ran as an independent on a prohibition platform but lost to Conservative Thomas Kidd. Nickle was also MPP from 1908 to 1911 and MP from 1911 to 1919. Click here to view a readable copy of page 1 of the May 12, 1952, edition of The Kingston Whig-Standard. Of interest: Offers of accommodation have been received by Picton Collegiate board following a disastrous fire that destroyed the three-storey school. With no building available to hold the 330 pupils under one roof, scattered classrooms will likely be set up in various halls in the town until a new school can be built, possibly at the beginning of the fall term in 1953. This year’s records and marks were saved when the principal’s desk and filing cabinet were carried from the building.

