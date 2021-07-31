This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content At the spry age of 92, Ken Matthews doesn’t hesitate when asked to explain the secret to spending 33 years as a city councillor in his hometown. “I stayed in touch with the people,” he replies. “If someone needed help getting something done, maybe a sidewalk shovelled or some other thing, I’d see that it got done or I’d do it myself. That’s just the way it was back then. I talked with the people. If I was out walking and saw someone gardening, I’d go over and say, ‘Hey, what are you plantin’?’”

Article content The ol’ political warhorse sits with an old newspaper acquaintance on a bench outside Extendicare, his home these past 18 months — and likely from here on out if the nonagenarian has anything to say about it. “I love it here,” Matthews says. “Three squares a day, everything’s on time, friendly staff: What more could you ask for?” Gone is the cosy, corner home at Cameron and Victoria streets where he and late wife Jean — the couple had no children — lived for so many decades. (Jean, a native of Kilbirnie, Scotland, died in 2020.) We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Honest approach paid off for longtime Kingston city councillor Back to video Matthews’ formula for municipal political success is testament to a bygone era when councillors routinely connected — and stayed connected — with their constituents, often face to face. Like family physicians, they paid house calls if the need arose. Though ingenious in its simplicity, Ken’s campaign strategy was a direct, honest approach that was heavy on dedication, drive, devotion, integrity, sincerity and compassion. Oh, and durable shoe leather. On or off the hustings, “Stitch” Matthews wore down more “soles” than a long-winded preacher, possessed more vim and vigour than a boatload of Red Bull. In all, Matthews served 33 non-consecutive years on city council, beginning in the early 1960s. He represented Frontenac and Kingscourt but primarily his beloved north-end Cataraqui district, a.k.a. the “Swamp Ward.” Fittingly so, for that’s where he was born and raised the second youngest of seven children whose father worked at the Davis Tannery and his mother worked for a time as a chambermaid at the Prince George Hotel. His parents, both from Ponders End, north London, U.K., immigrated to Canada in 1923.

Article content Matthews’ longevity record — he shares it with the late alderman George Webb, the garage station proprietor who, unlike Matthews, never wore the mayor’s chain of office — seems unapproachable today. Imagine the boundless energy, sacrifice and political passion needed to willingly spend four, sometimes five nights a week attending meetings while being at the beck and call of constituents. Ken was a master at time management. He had to be: The hard-working alderman somehow squeezed in a 44-year full-time career as a government purchasing agent. “The day after the election,” Matthews once noted, “always was the start of my next campaign.” His brief stint as interim mayor in 1993 was colourful, to say the least. The seasoned alderman won the job via a council lottery after sitting mayor Helen Cooper stepped down to accept an out-of-town job. “I cut some ribbons, opened some new places, gave ‘em the ol’ soft-soap treatment,” Matthews remembers with a chuckle. “But, to be honest, I much preferred being an alderman. You could get more things done.” “I learned so much from Ken,” says former mayor Gary Bennett (1994-2000), whose father, Hugh, sat on council with Matthews in the late 1960s and ’70s. “Ken understood what was important in municipal politics and really cared about the issues,” he adds. “He taught me not only how to deal with people but also the importance of dealing with people.” Matthews’ concern and care for even the least of his constituents was epitomized in a story relayed to yours truly by the late Irene Mooney in a 2007 interview. Citizen activist Mooney, dubbed the “city hall watchdog,” was a mainstay at council sessions and was renowned for her dogged scrutiny of issues.

Article content “One time I was visiting Ken and Jean at their house and the phone rang,” Mooney recalled that day. “Ken answered the phone, hung up a minute later, and said to Jean: ‘I have to go, so-and-so needs some bread and milk,’ and he’d be gone out the door.” The anecdote reminded Matthews, who participated in the same interview, of the hardship faced by some north-end residents during his early years around the horseshoe. “There were a lot of poor folks in the Swamp Ward, a lot of houses had dirt floors,” he said back in ’07. “If I could help someone out with a bag of coal from Clancy’s or some milk and bread, I would. And why not? They voted for me. Even if they didn’t vote for me — and I know for a fact some didn’t — they still lived in my ward.” Former city councillor Bill Bishop says Matthews was highly regarded by his peers, and especially by those who voted for him. “Ken always looked after his constituents and they, in turn, had great respect and admiration for him. Some even turned to him for advice on non-political matters.” Bishop shares the story of the elderly woman who contacted Councillor Matthews for advice on planning her own funeral. Matthews took her to a local funeral parlour, where the woman gave a selection of caskets the once over but could not decide which one to pick. “Get in one and try it out,” Mathews suggested. “You’ll want to be comfortable. You’re going to be in it a long time.” For nearly a half-century, Ken took on a variety of sport-building roles in the community — supervisor, coach, manager, administrator, official. Among the many highlights were the Matthews-guided Cardinal ball clubs that captured three straight Kingston Baseball Association senior titles in the mid-’50s. He coached a midget all-star hockey team to the 1956 Ontario final. Ken was a founding member of the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame and was enshrined in the builders category in 2008.

Article content “We’ll never see his like in local politics again,” Bennett remarks on his friendly foe. “Ken wanted to make a difference in this city, and he did in so many ways.” Never see his like again? By the end of the interview at Extendicare, the grand old man of Kingston politics (and our longest living ex-mayor) is hinting at a comeback, borrowing a page from the Hazel McCallion handbook. “Hurricane Hazel, you might recall, was mayor of Mississauga for 36 years. She was only 93 when she retired in 2014. “I might just run again,” he says, flashing a mischievous grin below a pair of cobalt eyes and a generous shock of snow-white hair. “If you do, I’ll help,” the visitor offers. “You?” Matthews thunders incredulously, still grinning. “You’d canvas two blocks and collapse in a heap.” Patrick Kennedy is a retired Whig-Standard reporter. He can be reached at pjckennedy35@gmail.com.

