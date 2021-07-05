This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content “The more we know, the more we realize how little we know.” R. Buckminster Fuller I certainly feel that I don’t know very much at all these days as we move slowly and carefully towards a post-pandemic world. I’m working on building the resiliency I need to navigate these fragile times; and I’m trying to stay open to the often frightening and sad world news as we all tumble forward into our uncertain future. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. How little we know in these fragile times Back to video Many of you are aware by now that I’m a nature enthusiast, and how little I know for sure shows up during my daily treks through Lemoine Point Conservation Area. Recently I’ve been admiring the rafter of wild turkeys I often see there. Who knew that “rafter” was even a word, let alone the proper name for a group of wild turkeys?

Article content Photo by Carol Yntema / Supplied Photo The flashy, iridescent male struts aggressively about, his red wattle swinging, gobbling if I get too close. The less-colourful, smaller hens follow along behind him, docile and cautious. A few days ago, I paused to watch them darting out of the woods to pick at the seeds people had scattered. Suddenly, a barking dog, escaping his owners, charged them and the turkeys dashed for the woods. One hen, to my astonishment, flew into a tree as the dog lunged for it. Who knew they could fly? Not me. It soothes me, in some odd way, to accept I don’t know very much or, alternately, that I still have much to learn despite my six-plus decades on this planet. Some “not knowing” is definitely harder to navigate than others. For example, I don’t know what the future will look like in a post-pandemic world. So many troubling variables, so many unknowns. Will we see an annual recurrence of this disease similar to the flu? If so, how do we ensure our health-care system remains effective? How long will our economic recovery, both personal and national, take? As I understand it, we’re now in a race between the virulence of variants, the distribution of vaccines and the development of herd immunity. When enough people have received both doses of an effective vaccine, the pressures on our health-care system will ease and a meaningful economic recovery can begin. This best-case scenario is unfolding in much of Canada and other developed nations right now, and there’s hope we’ll see recovery by late 2021, even though many small businesses and lower middle-income individuals may still be facing significant challenges at the end of the year.

Article content Globally, however, many developing countries and disadvantaged peoples everywhere will continue to struggle long after we’ve seen most of our population vaccinated. Currently, 75 per cent of all vaccine doses have been distributed in only 19 countries; the poorest countries have received only one-half of one per cent of global doses. This inequity will likely serve to reinforce and deepen other pre-pandemic inequities and challenges. Wealthy countries will recover economically much more quickly because they have a solid history of debt management on the global market. Basically, counties like Canada can convince lenders that we will be able to pay back monies borrowed in a reasonable time frame; however, developing and poor countries are not able to offer such assurances and consequently, their ability to negotiate necessary loans and assistance is compromised. They are often left dependent on “the kindness of strangers,” hoping other nations will share their resources, including vaccines. So much suffering; so many unknowns. I try to accept all I do not, cannot, know, balanced with a bit of online researching when my anxiety gets too high. Of course, I have to be careful that my research doesn’t start feeding — rather than easing — my fears, doubts and anxiety! In my darker moments, I wrestle with possibilities that fill me with despair for my children and grandchildren, for the future of our country, and for the poorest of the poor here and around the world.

Article content In those moments, I breathe mindfully and practise the remarkable Serenity Prayer: Grant me the wisdom to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference. This brings me full circle, back to not knowing very much at all. I dance as gracefully as I can with the paradox: accepting fragility and the many unknowns while building resilience to engage in the world and take action when needed. I’m reminded again and again of how much I don’t know: as a nature enthusiast drawn to the rafter of flying wild turkeys; as a mindfulness teacher leading groups in guided meditations; and as the grandmother of a tiny, tender new being on the planet. These fragile times call for listening to each other and the world with an open mind and heart, gently holding that we don’t know when our current struggles will end, and even that we don’t always know the solutions to all the problems we face — yet. These fragile times also call for appreciation of the small joys available to us every day, whether that be coming across a rafter of turkeys, watching a murder of crows take flight or playing with a clowder of kittens. Even when I am most uncertain, I remain confident that we will do our best to protect and hold on to our hope for the future — a post-pandemic world is coming. … Meanwhile, head out for a walk in nature and soothe your spirit. Susan Young, a mindfulness coach and facilitator, leads programs for individuals and groups. She can be reached at info@susancoach.ca.

