Is there a vaccine for the virus of indifference?

Article content What were you doing on March 16, 2020? Perhaps this calendar date is not one of those significant days etched in our memories, such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. It is, however, the date when the Ontario government recommended the closure of all recreation programs, libraries, private schools, daycares, and churches and other faith settings, as well as bars and restaurants, except those that offer takeout or delivery. This was the beginning of a series of measures imposed by both federal and provincial governments to contain the spread of COVID-19. At the time, Christian churches were just entering into the third week of Lent. I believed this would be short-lived. I was confident our churches would reopen in time for Easter. This did not happen. A year later, as we once again begin the third week of Lent, it feels like we have been living the spirit of Lent ever since. Although there will be no sudden end to this pandemic, we know that one day soon we will return to normal. When I have shared that hope with others, they generally add, “You mean a new normal?” The more I think of that response, I realize how correct they are. As history has illustrated, the basic rule of any crisis is that you don’t come out the same. We are all changed. I know I can never look at the world in the same way. Hearing about the poor care of our elderly confined to nursing homes was deeply disturbing. There was also the realization that the safe social distancing that I can easily practise is not possible for those living in homeless shelters or on the street. It is hard to forget the media reports about the circumstances refugees face living in migrant centres, crammed together, often denied basic elemental rights such as hygiene and food. It is troubling to hear that some of our Indigenous communities are still living without potable water, and, sadly, to know that some corporations around the globe often put profits before workers’ safety, pushing costs and associated risks down the supply chain. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Is there a vaccine for the virus of indifference? Back to video

Article content Now I know that much of what I just said is not new. However, I think that this pandemic has exposed a new disease, which I prefer to call the virus of indifference. This attitudinal virus is not new. It has been with us for years, if not centuries. It is present any time we tell ourselves that there is nothing we can do or believe there is no immediate or magic solution to the issue. We practise indifference whenever we participate in the circular economy, easily discarding products and services for something newer and brighter. The danger here is that this attitude of indifference can become the norm, governing our lifestyles and value judgments. As Pope Francis explained in his recent book, Let Us Dream, “Indifference is an attitude that will end up armour-plating the soul, making it bullet proof, so that certain things just bounce off.” (p. 19) Perhaps this spirit of Lent that we have been living for the past year is a gift. In many respects, the lockdowns and pandemic restrictions have put a human face on the three pillars of Lent: fasting, prayer and almsgiving. For example, having to fast from the things that we have taken for granted, will we have a greater appreciation for that meal out, a friendly handshake, a hug from a grandchild and seeing someone smile? After being exposed to the plight of our elderly, refugees, the homeless and needs of our Indigenous communities, will we ask for the grace to overcome indifference and commit ourselves to a way of life that will care for others? Having witnessed the suffering of others, will my almsgiving go beyond monetary gifts to include using my time, talent and abilities in ways that can help address those issues?

Article content This past year has also highlighted that there are some people who were never infected by this virus of indifference. Whether or not they were conscious of it, they set aside their self-interest to help meet the needs of others. This would include all those who respected their neighbour by following the pandemic guidelines, the thoughtful and caring neighbours who offered to help, as well as those who kept our essential goods flowing, the volunteers who served the hungry and homeless, and, of course, all those first responders who continued to serve their communities. Then there are the many health-care providers, clergy, religious and ordinary people who risked their lives every day caring for those suffering from COVID-19. All these men and women, by placing the common good before their individual preferences, have demonstrated how the virus of indifference can be defeated. They are the antibodies. They understand that their “lives are a gift and we grow by giving of ourselves: not preserving ourselves but losing ourselves in service.” (p. 13) Bill Gervais is a spiritual director, retreat facilitator, who helps others create space to connect faith and everyday life.

