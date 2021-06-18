Islamophobia: An examination







Article content The horrific attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont., 13 days ago prompted a reflection on the phenomenon of Islamophobia. It is a phenomenon that manifests itself in a variety of ways. For some right-wing xenophobes, it takes the form of profound hatred giving rise to violence. For some conservative Christian fundamentalists, it leads to portrayals of Muslims as a threat to their faith. For some feminists, the wearing of the niqab or the hijab is seen as a form of female oppression by men. For many ordinary citizens, the insistence of Muslims on retaining their customs and way of life represents a rejection of western values and a refusal to integrate into mainstream western society. And for many, there is the suspicion of “the other,” whose faith and traditions are unknown or misunderstood. Then there is the creation or exploitation of anti-Muslim sentiments by right-wing politicians such as Donald Trump in the United States and Marine Le Pen in France for crass political advantage. All of these forms of Islamophobia are corrosive of the solidarity of western societies and can lead not only to discrimination but also to acts of violence such as those witnessed in Quebec City and in London.

Article content The term Islamophobia is of fairly recent vintage, but the phenomenon has a long and troubled history. In the Middle Ages, the Prophet Muhammad was often portrayed as the anti-Christ, intent on subverting and replacing Christianity with his newly created faith. The Arab conquests of the seventh and eighth centuries were often portrayed in this light by western Christians. And the Crusaders were seen by many as a heroic struggle against infidels, despite all of their other political and economic motivators. From the 16th century onward, the expansion of the Ottoman Empire was widely seen as an existential threat to western Christendom, and the fact that the Ottoman sultan was also the caliph of the Muslim world led to the ensuing conflicts being portrayed in religious terms. It was not uncommon for western mothers to scare recalcitrant children into obedience by telling them that if they did not conform to parental guidance, the “Grand Turk” could come and take them away. In 18th and 19th century Europe, there grew up a school of thinkers known as the “Orientalists.” Historians, novelists and poets studied and wrote about the Muslim East. While not necessarily unsympathetic to the peoples of the region they wrote about, they tended to portray it as populated by corrupt men and morally loose women. What they created was the image of an essentially decadent society. The Orientalists were joined later by the racism theorists of 19th century Europe. These thinkers extolled the virtues of the white race, which they considered to be superior to all others. They were particularly scathing in their depictions of Jews and Muslims, whom they considered to be racially inferior. They insisted that racial purity was essential to the preservation of white superiority and railed against the prospect of whites marrying Jews and Muslims.

Article content Geopolitics came into the equation in the 20th century. Western Europeans were horrified by the fact that Turks and Arabs collaborated with Germany in the course of the two world wars. The process of decolonization in the 1950s and 1960s saw the British and the French frequently at war with Muslims. And in the course of these conflicts, Muslims occasionally committed atrocities and many came to be seen as brutal and inhumane opponents. (The atrocities committed by the British and French only came to light later.) The fires of Islamophobia were stirred again in the 1960s and 1970s when adherents of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine perpetrated aircraft hijackings and murders in pursuit of their political goals. In most instances, the victims were westerners who profoundly resented the actions of the Palestinians. Immigration has also become a source of Islamophobia. In Germany and France, right-wing political parties stoke resentment against the Turkish and Arab immigrants on their soil. In Great Britain, Muslim immigrants are frequently the targets of attacks by people variously described as skinheads, soccer hooligans or lager louts. In the United States, Muslims are frequently attacked verbally or physically by fundamentalist Christians or Crypto Nazis who decry them as posing a threat to white Christian society. Even in Canada, mosques have been defaced and Muslim women wearing hijabs have been verbally abused on the streets of major cities.

Article content Islamophobia certainly took a turn for the worse in North America following the 2001 terrorist attacks by al-Qaida in New York and Washington. Al-Qaida and its leader, Osama Bin Laden, loudly proclaimed their attachment to Islam, and it became difficult for many non-Muslims to draw a distinction between the religion and an essentially nihilistic political campaign. Negative views of Islam were only reinforced a few years later by the well-publicized atrocities committed by fighters of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2018. And further fuel was added to the fire by the rhetoric of U.S. President Donald Trump. Being a Muslim in North America became distinctly uncomfortable, given the passions that had been aroused. While not trying to minimize the evils perpetrated by Muslims in recent years, the question must be asked: Is there any rational or moral basis for widespread Islamophobia? And the answer must be a resounding no. There are 1.5 billion Muslims in the world today. To blame them all and their faith for the actions of a few thousand zealots would seem to be totally unreasonable. It would be comparable to blaming all Christians for the Srebernica massacre of 1994 in which Serb Christian forces killed some 8,000 Muslim men and boys. Or put another way, are all Christians responsible for the Holocaust? Can anti-Semitism be justified on the grounds that members of the Israeli security forces and extremist Israeli settlers routinely perpetrate acts of violence against innocent Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories? The answers to these questions seem self-evident. And what applies to Christians and Jews also applies to Muslims, the vast majority of whom are peaceful, hard-working people devoted to their families and their communities. They are not deserving of hatred, discrimination or resentment. The simple fact is that Islamophobia is a pernicious disease fostered by ignorance and irrational fear. Like anti-Semitism, it must be fought with all of the tools at our disposal, from education to law enforcement. Fighting Islamophobia is a duty incumbent on the governments and peoples of all western countries. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Islamophobia: An examination Back to video

