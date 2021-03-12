





Kingston Speedway still holds special memories, 45 years after last race

Article content The old Kingston Speedway may be long gone, but local fans of stock car racing haven’t forgotten it. And this year they are marking a couple of milestones. One is the birth of racing 70 years ago at the nondescript dirt oval off McAdoo’s Lane. The other commemorates a sad event that is mourned to this day — the racetrack’s 1976 passing.To local race fans, the Kingston Speedway was a special place. For a few hours each Friday night in the summer and early fall, the racetrack sped them away from their worries and woes and workaday lives and placed them front and centre in a cauldron of excitement, exhilaration and exhaust fumes. The “stocks” offered high-test racing and the best dirt-track aces around, daring drivers with ice water in their veins and leopard-like reflexes. For many fans, the weekly card of races was a can’t-miss event. There was a family feel to the place, which teemed with kindred spirits free to express their passion for racing. You weren’t apt to spot the first cellist in the Kingston Symphony, or the Queen’s University principal, or me, for that matter, in the pits on a Friday night. (I was, truth be told, in the “pits” once, although on that occasion the race cars weren’t the only things hopped up on high-test fuel.)

Article content Talk about a solid fan base. The speedway boasted hundreds of the kind of customers that keep saloons afloat the world over — regulars. These devoted diehards wouldn’t miss a noisy night of racing at gunpoint. Throughout its two-decade existence, and certainly during its long heyday, the speedway’s sprawling, rickety grandstand, with room for 3,000 fannies, was either at or near capacity most race nights. The pits could hold 500 more. Such steady, unflinching support raises an interesting question: Is stock car racing, based solely on steady fan support, the most popular sport in this city’s history? If the Kingston Speedway wasn’t the top-drawing venue during its fabled run, I’d like to know what beat it. Hockey? Sure, maybe during a team’s long playoff run, a la the Goodyears in the mid-’50s or the Aces of the late ’60s, but on a game-to-game basis … fuhgeddaboudit! Ditto for senior baseball or Queen’s football, which only played three or four home games a year anyway. Photo by Patrick Kennedy / For the Whig-Standard “There’s never been a place like the Kingston Speedway. Probably never will be again around here,” Tom “Porky” Traynor, ex-driver and self-proclaimed “gearhead,” says. Traynor spins stock car stories 13 to the dozen. For 38 years, he drove an Anglin’s fuel truck during the week and car No. 283 on Friday nights. He raced for 10 seasons (1967 to 1976) at Kingston Speedway, garnering one feature win and a lifetime of fond memories. Traynor came by his racing zeal honestly. “Where I grew up, at the corner of Rideau and Bay streets, there were four or five race cars right in our neighbourhood. As a kid, you went from one shop to another.”

Article content The very first local stock car race was run in 1951. Curiously, it was the only race held that year, a trial run, perhaps, to gauge race-fan interest in the new 3/8-mile layout off MacAdoo’s Lane on the northern fringe of the city. A young immigrant glazier named Tony Blake, son of a British chauffeur, won that inaugural dash and plenty more afterwards during a brilliant 22-year career highlighted by a record six Kingston Speedway track titles and a posthumous induction (2003) into the Kingston and District Sports Hall of Fame. (Blake is one of a half-dozen local drivers who are also enshrined.) Unbeknownst to anyone who was at the speedway on a crisp September night in 1976, the death knell was about to sound. Doug “Ox” Carlyle captured what turned out to be the track’s swan song race. When the following Friday’s season-ending races were rained out, Ox Carlyle’s triumph became a trivia answer to: “Last feature race winner at Kingston Speedway.” It was a fitting bookend along with “Flying Englishman” Blake’s baptismal win in ’51. Not long after Carlyle’s historic victory, racetrack owner Earl Bilow sold the property to an excavating company. “Simply put, the property was worth more as a quarry than a racetrack,” passionate racing fan Tim Hegarty says. “Racing in Kingston didn’t die for lack of fan support. We had big crowds right through to the end. It had to have been Kingston’s best-drawing sport ever.” The Hegarty clan, it’s worth noting, was the speedway’s version of the hockey-playing Sutters of Viking, Alta., except the Hegartys sported three generations of front-line workers, not just one. Tim’s grandfather, Lawrence Craven, owned and operated the track from 1955 until 1966. Over time, Craven shortened the oval to a quarter-mile and added lights, a large grandstand and a protective concrete wall along the front straightaway. Even after Craven sold the business, the Hegarty worker bees — Tim’s parents, Pat and Ann, and siblings Brian, Chris, Shannon and Patty — stayed on. Check the Hegarty bloodstream and you might discover a blend of plasma and 10W-30.

Article content While only memories remain of that bygone era, they are clearly indelible. Witness a 2007 Kingston Speedway reunion that the Hegarty boys organized. The brothers, who had hoped to attract 500 people, were stunned when more than 2,000 race fans and white-whiskered drivers came out to swap tales of thrills, chills and spills at their beloved Friday night playground. Hardcore race patron Teddy “Big Bear” Lake remembers as a youngster hitching lifts to the speedway in the seat of Pat O’Brien’s trailered No. 6 car. “We stood high up on the third pole every single Friday night. Best seat in the house,” Big Bear recalls. “Mind you, they could’ve raced on a plowed field and we would’ve been there to watch.” Drivers, too, were dedicated to a fault, especially those who spent the weekend competing at other tracks. Oftentimes that meant repairing cars on the fly, so to speak. Driver Howard Shaw once changed the transmission on his No. 67 car as it was being hauled to Brockville on an open trailer. Safety measures in those early days were unthinkably lax. A driver safety harness often consisted of a lap belt bolted to the seat. Fire retardant clothing may have been worn by the Andrettis and Foyts of the racing world, but the preferred line of safety apparel at Kingston Speedway were jeans and an undershirt, under which the driver often had, as songwriter Jim Croce put it, “an extra pack of cigarettes rolled up in his T-shirt sleeve.” Hegarty recalls the night Earl Handley’s N-4 car flipped on the bank and dislodged the driver’s seat, which tumbled out onto the track with Earl still buckled in it. “(Driver) Goldie Goldfinch probably saved his life by stopping and parking his car in front of Earl,” Hegarty remembers.

Not every driver was as lucky as Handley. Tragedy visited Kingston Speedway in 1964. Tom Vankoughnett became the first and only driver killed at the local track when his car flipped on its side and two trailing vehicles crashed into his roof, crushing Vankoughnett. Later that same summer, Woody Van Order, arguably the most popular, skilled driver at Kingston Speedway, died in a freak accident at the Watertown, N.Y., oval. Kingston Speedway and its ardent fan base carried on and were rewarded with a decade of first-rate competitive racing. Forty-five years after the speedway's funeral, its legend lives on. A few months back, Hegarty took orders for ceremonial Kingston Speedway T-shirts emblazoned with the names of all track champions (1956-76). "I figured we'd hear from 30, 40 people," he recalls. "Instead, we sold 332. "There's always been a special bond between the Kingston Speedway, the drivers and the fans." Perhaps the best ever. Patrick Kennedy is a retired Whig-Standard reporter. He can be reached at pjckennedy35@gmail.com.

