Article content Three Kingston charities are celebrating a successful milestone in their 14-month campaign to maintain essential supports for vulnerable children and youth throughout the pandemic. This phase of the campaign concluded on Aug. 31, organizers said. Called Kingston’s Kids First (KKF), the collaborative fundraising initiative has provided a lifeline for a number of vital programs run by Boys and Girls Club South East, Pathways to Education Kingston, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington. These ranged from social and recreational opportunities to mentoring and educational support, along a “continuum of care” from early childhood to young adults. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston’s Kids First refocuses to support changing community needs Back to video

Article content At the same time in-person events and other fundraising activities were curtailed by pandemic restrictions, local charities experienced increased demand for their services. Proceeds from the Kingston’s Kids First campaign have enabled these agencies to continue to meet their clients’ needs through virtual and outdoor programming, as well as emergency child care, mental health supports and other assistance. More than $90,000 has been raised by the collaborative campaign since its launch in June 2020. The funds have supported, among other projects: online tutoring to help Pathways students meet educational goals, as well as weekly food kits and virtual cooking classes for students and their families; BGC emergency child care, after-school programs and summer camps to more than 3,000 children; and intensive Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring, alongside virtual wellness check-in supports, both in the community and in schools to more than 300 young people facing adversities. “We can’t thank our donors enough for helping to keep these important programs afloat during an unprecedented community crisis,” KKF co-ambassador and Whig-Standard editor-in-chief, Steve Serviss, said. “At a time when schools and other essential services were closed, the stress of social isolation only increased the risks for young people in already challenging life circumstances. “Due to the generosity of caring individuals and groups in our community, thousands of Kingston’s kids have been able to continue receiving the structured support, mentoring and stability they need to foster healthy development and experience educational success.”

Article content As the pandemic continues to evolve, community needs continue to change. Boys and Girls Club South East and Big Brothers Big Sisters are pleased to welcome Helen Tufts Nursery School into Kingston’s Kids First. Serving Kingston for more than 45 years, Helen Tufts provides critical early learning child care for children with special needs from low-income families. The pandemic has placed incredible financial burdens upon these families, demanding additional community support. “The new direction of Kingston’s Kids First continues to keep apace with changing needs, focusing on gathering increased support for younger children and the most vulnerable families,” Harold Parsons, executive director at BGC South East, said. “This joint effort continues to be needed in light of our continued financial challenges, with a decrease in special events and traditional fundraising.” In recognition of the specific needs of at-risk youth, Pathways to Education has launched a campaign for the KCHC Pathways to Education Kingston Fund in partnership with the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area. This fund will enable Pathways to provide the support students need to ensure success beyond secondary school and their path to independence, through the agency’s Facilitator of Alumni Relations program. Kingston’s Kids First, now a collaboration among BGC South East, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Helen Tufts Nursery School, will continue to provide a lifeline for thousands of children, from preschool through elementary and secondary education. No action is required for donors who wish to continue their regular contributions to Kingston’s Kids First. Alternatively, donors may choose to individually support one of the charities or redirect their donations to the new Pathways fund: www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/41119. “The developmental needs of Kingston’s children and youth — throughout this pandemic and into the future — are at the heart of our community’s continuum of care,” Serviss said. “We are grateful for the unflagging community support, which keeps these essential services running, and proud of organizations that are working together to meet the needs of our community.”

