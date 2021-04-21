Kingston’s secret: A biological warfare lab







Examining data gathered in the laboratory in 1918, a Queen's University professor of bacteriology and his assistants learned that their vaccines temporarily hindered bacterial influenza. Probes into several types of infections in humans and cattle produced a different reaction in the 1940s — a call from the Canadian military. Then Dr. Guilford B. Reed was asked to contribute to top secret biological warfare research. With his brand new PhD in science from Harvard tucked under his arm in 1915, Reed (born Nov. 27, 1887, in Nova Scotia) joined the teaching staff at Queen's University in Kingston. An assistant professor in the department of botany, Reed was soon assigned to the department of pathology and bacteriology to assist Dr. W.T. Connell in his many tasks. In August of the same year, Reed married Elsie Clarissa Porter in Truro and brought his bride to Kingston. "At this time, Dr. Reed also volunteered for the local reserves," the Museum of Health Care Blog said on June 28, 2017. Reed "served as Captain in the Canadian Army Medical Corps at the Queen's Military Convalescent Hospital, located in Grant Hall." Along with patients recovering from war wounds, cases of the Spanish flu emerged in the hospital. The influenza pandemic inspired the young scientist to explore. Promotion in 1918 to head of the department of bacteriology helped.

Undertaking rigorous testing on the project, Reed prepared a report in 1919 that was published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal in 1921. It got little attention; by then, the influenza outbreak had eased and other health problems were taking the public's attention. "During the first days of the first epidemic, Oct. 1, 1918, in Kingston, sputum or swabs from the naso-pharynx of a number of cases of influenza were examined bacteriologically," Reed wrote. Results were "similar to many that have recently been reported, namely that B. influenza, pneumococci, green producing streptococci and M. catarrhalis were found." After growing and processing cultures, Reed and his staff produced a vaccine to test on human subjects. "In most cases, there was a mild local reaction following inoculation, frequently accompanied by headache and lassitude," the scientist said. A few suffered fever, "lack of muscle tone, increased blood pressure, distinctly suggesting convalescent influenza." At the end of several trials, the vaccine proved somewhat effective but only for a disappointing time. "The vaccine used in these inoculations will not afford protection for a period longer than two months," the doctor concluded. Along with his work at Queen's, Prof. Reed was enlisted by the Fisheries Research Board of Canada. From volunteer in the 1930s, Reed rose to become chairman of the agency. The government later tasked Reed's university laboratory with studying rinderpest, tuberculosis, gas gangrene and other biological threats.

(Also called cattle plague or bovine typhus, rinderpest "is a highly contagious viral disease of ruminant animals, primarily cattle," Encyclopedia Britannica stated. Gas gangrene, according to Mayo Clinic, may occur "in an injury or surgical wound that has no blood supply. The bacterial infection produces toxins that release gas and cause tissue death." It can be life-threatening.) During the Second World War, Reed was selected to operate a secret lab in Kingston, one of several locations with a role in researching the potential of plague-infected insects to disrupt the enemy. One of Reed's labs at Queen's University was already funded by the Defence Research Board and ready for the project. The agency paid for laboratory construction in other cities. After the war, the professor continued his research in bacteriology. Studying mosquito vectors and encephalomyelitis along with American scientists, Reed also conducted research into biting insects such as flies, and studied rats and fleas infected with plague. The Kingston laboratory infected an assortment of insects — from fruit flies to ticks and chiggers — with disturbing toxins such as anthrax, shigella dysentery, botulinus and more. The professor was skilled at "dispersing infected insect bait over targeted territory as a means of sustaining infected insect colonies," Stephen Endicott and Edward Hagerman wrote in The United States and Biological Warfare (Indiana University Press, Indianapolis 1998).

Staff at Kingston Biological Warfare Laboratory "worked to mass-produce the anthrax virus," the Museum of Health Care said. The alarming result was "10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) of botulinus toxin, enough to deliver five billion lethal doses." By the 1950s, the research premises moved to Barriefield. "A single building was constructed on the military grounds east of Kingston for Reed's laboratory," Jonathan Turner noted in his thesis, The Defence Research Board of Canada, 1947-1977, (University of Toronto, 2012). The three-storey "permanent facility allowed Reed to move his research from the campus of Queen's University." Projects at Kingston were determined by the military and were narrowed to fundamental research queries. The intriguing facility "was the home of five full-time scientists and cost $666,000 annually," Turner said. "While Reed was there, it was a training school for bacteriologists, microbiologists and virologists." The Defence Research Kingston Laboratory moved to Ottawa in 1964. Settling into the city, Reed and his wife purchased a home in 1919 at 218 Albert St., near Queen's campus. Previously owned by elite families of Kingston, the home was bought for $4,800, according to Branch Architecture, contracted in 2019 by the City of Kingston for a heritage report on the property. The 1921 census recorded that the professor lived at the home "with his wife, Elsie, and his mother, Helen."

Described "as a single house, with a material finish of P.L. or 'plastered with lime mortar,'" Reed's home was one of the first built on that section of Albert Street and was one of few not constructed in brick. The Reeds remained in the home until the professor's death in 1955. It was sold "to John and Muriel Meisel for $14,500," Branch Architecture reported. The pretty house still stands, with large, white-framed windows and dressed in durable siding. Receiving acclaim for his crucial work on gas gangrene and other biological inquiries, Reed was celebrated in May 1953 with an honorary degree from University of Saskatchewan as "one of Canada's most outstanding biologists." In addressing the convocation audience, D.S. Lawson listed a few of Reed's considerable awards: Order of the British Empire in 1942, Flavelle Medal, U.S. Medal of Freedom with palm in 1947; and elected president of the Royal Society of Canada in 1952. Dr. Guilford Bevil Reed's significant contributions to science and his long teaching career ended with his death on Feb. 21, 1955. He was buried at Cataraqui Cemetery, close to other university luminaries. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

