





Share this Story: Live until I die

Live until I die

Article content May 29 is a significant date. It is a day that marks the first time explorers reached the top of Mount Everest. It was 1953 and the world celebrated the exploits of Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal. Fifty years earlier on this same day, my father-in-law was born. While he never achieved fame, I remember him for his remarkable optimism. He had a wonderful saying: “I will live until I die.” He did exactly that. I am not sure what prompted him to coin this phrase. Perhaps it was the many books he read on psychology and philosophy. It may even have been the people he met, whether it was growing up in England or living and working in northern Ontario and meeting and marrying a girl from Westport, Ont. Who knows for sure. What I do know is this phrase shaped his thinking. This phrase “Live until I die” can be interpreted in many different ways. The one obvious interpretation that I believe represents the meaning behind my father-in-law’s words is a person’s attitude. I say this since this idea is a dominant theme in a book he often talked about, Man’s Search for Meaning, by Viktor E. Frankl. In this 1946 publication, Frankl, drawing on his experience in four different Nazi concentration camps, concluded that survivors of these camps were not the physically strong but those who retained a sense of control over their environment. He explained that it is our freedom to choose our attitude that provides the means of controlling our environment. He believed, regardless how oppressive and grim our sufferings may be, we can always choose the stance we take towards our suffering: optimistic or pessimistic. And, if we are unable to change a situation, Frankl argues, then we are challenged to change ourselves. In other words, choosing to live until we die means adopting an attitude that does not surrender or succumb to circumstances that seem grim or harsh. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Live until I die Back to video

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content As I considered my own understanding of Frankl’s proposal that when you are unable to change a situation, change yourself, I wondered whether his solution is any less challenging than the problem. Both require a form of self-control. It was not until I came across a quote by Elie Wiesel, another Second World War concentration camp survivor, that I understood how Frankl’s proposal to rise above grim circumstances could be achieved. The quote I am referring to was phrased during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, when Wiesel spoke about the importance of gratitude. He said: “When a person doesn’t have gratitude, something is missing in his or her humanity. A person can almost be defined by his or her attitude toward gratitude.” (See O: The Oprah Magazine. November 2000). In other words, if gratitude shapes my personality, then it is more likely that I will maintain my human dignity and remain unselfish when confronted with life tragedies. It is also likely I may see the stars when others only see darkness. It doesn’t mean I won’t be challenged, but it does mean I am starting off from a foundation of optimism. The best way for me to illustrate how gratitude can help one choose optimism over pessimism is through a story of a monk that Ron Rolheiser, an Oblate Priest, shared in one of his columns. Apparently this monk had great difficulty with the practice in his monastery that required him to ask his superior for things he needed or wanted. A policy this monk felt was demeaning; an adult should not be treated as a child. Then one day he realized that asking for what you need helps one to appreciate that nothing is ours by right. Everything is a gift. Instead of feeling demeaned, he now felt in tune with the way things should be in the gift-oriented universe within which we live. As I understand his story, this exercise in humility taught him that taking rather than receiving leads to expectations that all will be well as long as we can exercise our control. Now he understood that we are never in control, all things are a gift, even if they come packaged in a way we would prefer to avoid. He may even have realized, as Thomas Merton said: “To be grateful is to recognize the love of God in everything.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content My reflection on my father-in-law’s favourite phrase reminded me how important it is to exercise our freedom to choose our attitude. It also helped me appreciate those without gratitude are lacking that part of their humanity that enables them to choose a positive attitude. It is a choice that begins as Sir Edmund Hillary once said, perhaps echoing Viktor Frankl’s idea about choosing: “It is not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” But as Hillary and Norgay know, climbing a mountain requires not only a choice to do so but also the right gear. If you truly want to live until you die, make sure gratitude is part of your kit. Bill Gervais is a spiritual director, retreat facilitator, who helps others create space to connect faith and everyday life.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston