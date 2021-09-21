Local History: ‘Broad envelopes’ of undeveloped graphite ore

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Carbon in the form of flake graphite may have a lustre ranging from dull to metallic. In gradations of black to grey, the flat plates with hexagonal edges seem more drab than eye-catching. The non-metallic element has vast applications and potential, from the common pencil lead to industrial and aerospace purposes, and beyond. Located in the Precambrian Grenville Province, eastern Ontario seemed to be a prime area for a graphite mine. About 70 kilometres from Kingston, the Portland Graphite Mine drew the interest of resource companies since the mid-1900s. Then the attention quietly vanished.

The Grenville Province is a geological section marking the last tectonic events that shaped the Canadian Shield, encompassing an enormous region that extends from northeastern Canada to Texas in the United States and farther. It is home to a treasure trove of mineral and element deposits. Occurring as crystalline or flake layers in metamorphic rocks such as schists, impure marbles and gneisses, "graphite may also be found in organic-rich shale and coal beds," according to University of Waterloo. "In these cases, the graphite itself probably resulted from metamorphosis of dead plant and animal matter." The element has been found in basalt and in meteorites as well. Among its many qualities, graphite has a high melting point at 3,500 C, turning into a vapour at 4,500 C. The element is chemically inert and a conductor, used as contacts in some types of electric motors and anodes in lithium ion batteries. "Graphite's planes are held together very loosely, and they can slip past each other and separate," according to Jack Challoner in The Elements. "This makes graphite a good lubricant — and is also why it is used in pencils (normally mixed with baked clay)." When combined with other chemicals, graphite adds strength to materials. In 1934, graphite was discovered on the farmland of John J. Cornell, 5.63 kilometres northeast of Portland on Highway 15 in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville. "The farmhouse is a half-mile north of the highway and the graphite zone is at the rear of the 200-acre farm about a half-mile from the house," D.F. Hewitt said in the Ontario Department of Mines report "Graphite in Ontario," 1965.

Article content During the summer of 1959, a New Jersey firm, the Joseph Dixon Crucible Company, optioned the Cornell land to take samples and launch development. The allotrope of carbon occurred in “silicate Grenville marble and biotite paragneiss,” Hewitt stated, and “the graphite was in disseminated flakes averaging “about 1/8 inch in size. … The graphite-bearing zone which has a width of 100 to 150 feet (30 to 45 metres) has been traced by trenching and stripping for a strike length of over 1,900 feet across the north end of the lot.” Sending a hefty sample batch weighing over 317 kilograms to Ottawa for testing, the company received a report from the government’s Mines Branch in 1960. After assessing the ore by several methods, “a concentrate assaying 90.1 per cent carbon for a 72.3 per cent recovery was obtained,” A. MacKinnon and P.S. LeBaron described in “Graphite Occurrences of the Frontenac Axis, Eastern Ontario,” for Ministry of Northern Development and Mines, 1992. In other tests, the grade of carbon varied from 60 to 98.1 per cent. Three deposits of graphite were identified within siliceous marble (mixed with silicates of quartz, mica, feldspar and other minerals). A mill was built in the mid-1960s to mine graphite from an open pit about four metres deep by 15 metres square, but little production developed. Two decades later, Victoria Graphite Inc. optioned the property and initiated another survey, “trenching and diamond drilling totalling 5,884 metres in 73 holes,” MacKinnon and LeBaron wrote. The report in December 1989 concluded “total probable reserves of 295,000 tonnes grading slightly above six per cent graphite to a depth of 20 metres in two zones.” The study “recommended development of an open pit mine and construction of a 100 (tonnes per day) pilot plant.”

Article content In 1998, the Victoria Graphite company initiated mining the flake graphite at the Portland mine site, the open pit operation expecting 10 tonnes per day. The property was optioned in early 2013 to Pistol Bay Mining Inc. (The mining firm is now named Pegasus Resources Inc.) The “mineralization dips at approximately 70 degrees to the west,” Newswire.ca said on Feb. 27, 2013. “In general, the zones are characterized by broad envelopes of lower-grade graphite mineralization with widths up to 75 metres, within which are zones of higher grade material, to greater than 10 per cent graphitic carbon, based on the diamond drilling by Victoria Graphite in the late 1980s.” The market for the mineral was expected to heat up with the Tesla Motors electric auto manufacturer’s announced expansion requiring an abundance of graphite for lithium batteries by 2017. In an interview with Financial Press on March 10, 2014, then-president and CEO of Pistol Bay Charles Desjardins said, “that its Portland Graphite property is represented by a large percentage of large and medium flake,” and that “the company intends to produce 150,000 tonnes per year and 1,000 tonnes of concentrate with the facility swings into full production.” However, the prospects did not pan out. The mine site was idled. Although it seemed that explorations proved that mining at Portland Graphite would be beneficial, the company did not proceed. “We dropped this project in 2014,” Pegasus Resources Inc. president Charles Desjardins wrote in an email to this writer. “I really don’t know what has happened to the project since.” When the next round of innovation comes along, Portland’s flake graphite reserves are ready. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

