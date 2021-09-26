





Share this Story: Looking for a novel getaway? Try a week 'in prison'

Looking for a novel getaway? Try a week 'in prison'

Article content As many readers of the Whig-Standard may know, just over 186 years ago, on June 1, 1835, the Provincial Penitentiary of the Province of Upper Canada — a.k.a. Kingston Pen, the Pen or just plain old KP — opened for business, of the correctional kind. After operating for nearly 180 years, KP officially closed on Sept. 30, 2013. Just a couple of days later, on Oct. 2, The Pen reopened for business, this time of the touristic kind, with CBC reporting that both batches of tickets for the 90-minute prison tour (hosted by the local United Way) had sold out in less than one hour. What attracted so many people — not only Kingston locals but also visitors from other cities — to such a place?

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Perhaps it is the Pen’s famous former inmates, such as Paul Bernardo, convicted in 1995 for kidnapping, raping and murdering two Ontario teens. Or more recently, the 2012 convictions of Mohammad Shafia, his wife and son, found guilty of the murder of their daughters and sisters (the family came to Canada from Afghanistan). Or perhaps, for the more literary-minded, the attraction comes from the fact that Margaret Atwood’s 1996 book, Alias Grace (20 years later made into a multi-award-winning TV mini-series), is based on the true-life story of the Irish-Canadian maid Grace Marks. Marks spent nearly three decades in KP, detained “at Her Majesty’s pleasure” (Queen Victoria) from 1843 to 1872, for the presumed murder of her employer, Scotsman Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper/mistress Nancy Montgomery. Marks was eventually pardoned by the Parole Board of Canada, after which she moved to New York state, where it seems she disappeared from history. What can prison pardons from 150 years ago tell us about such pardons today? For example, in August this year, the governor of Virginia, U.S., granted posthumous pardons to seven Black men, all then in their early 20s, who were executed in 1951 for the presumed rape of a white woman, convicted by an all-white, all-male jury. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Looking for a novel getaway? Try a week 'in prison' Back to video Whatever the touristic attraction, it appears that KP has been used as the backdrop for movie scenes going as far back as the late 1990s, for example, in the 1998 Blues Brothers 2000, starring one of the most famous cinematic sons of Kingston, Dan Aykroyd (who also starred with John Belushi in the original 1980 Blues Brothers movie). And in 1979, the 30-minute documentary, A Warehouse for Bodies, was shot at the Pen. More recently, scenes from the teenage superhero TV series Titans (first broadcast in 2018) and the yet-to-be-released Reacher series, based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher action-adventure novels, were also shot at KP. Coming to the present day, since 2013, the touristic traffic has grown such that there are now four different kinds of KP tours: standard, film, architectural and extended ($40 for the first three, $80 for the extended). Those who have done the tour may recall the blown-up (pun intended) black-and-white photos of the prison riots of 1932, 1954 and 1971. Fast-forward to August 2021, when I took part in my first KP prison riot, involving 200 of us inmates.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Like many of us over the past 500-plus days of homebound life (since our first full lockdown here on March 16, 2020), I don’t shave as often anymore, for two reasons. One is that, with a mask on, the facial scruff is largely concealed, and second, after working from home for all this time, I have stopped “going to work” (as I wrote about in my May 2020 Whig-Standard piece). In an online meeting, one of the attendees commented on my masklessly visible and greying borderline “beard.” Shamed into shaving it off, I was preparing to ready the razor when one of the attendees said: “Before you do that, take a picture of your scruffy self and send it to this background casting company. They’re looking for extras — people of colour who look rough.” Photo by Supplied Photo I took the phone pic, emailed it (together with age, height, weight, waist and shoe size), then got cleaned up. Then heard nothing. It seemed that my time “in showbiz” was over before it had begun. But some time later, long after I had forgotten all about my failed foray onto the small screen, I received a group email from the background casting director at Green Welly Productions, Jane Rogers, asking us about our availability for two days of filming at the Pen. Not least because of such a great name for the production company, and the fact that Jane and her team have been doing this for nearly 30 years, I wrote back immediately and said yes. With great appropriateness, whether coincidental or by design, the big-budget, Paramount-plus TV show, to be broadcast this November, is called Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler and Diane Wiest (trailers for the show were just posted on YouTube).

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Usually, filming at the Pen is for historical dramas, set a century or more ago, but Mayor of Kingstown is set in the present, in a small, fictitious town in Michigan, where the private, for-profit incarnation business is the only game in town. And in line with current concerns, one of the main topics addressed in the show is institutionalized racism within the prison system. For that, large groups of people of colour were needed to portray inmates, who survive in prison by being part of race-based “tribes” and “gangs.” But with 200 mostly non-white inmates needed, where to find that many people of colour in Kingston? (as I wrote about in my June 2020 Whig-Standard piece). I found the answer to that question standing in the darkness, shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 4, outside the Leon’s Centre. Loitering on The Tragically Hip Way, I and what turned out to be around 50 local Kingstonian “extras” watched as more than a half-dozen buses from Toronto pulled up and emptied their contents of around 150 sleepy Torontonian extras and crew, who had been on the bus since around 2:30 that morning. That’s right. In order to have enough people of colour for the prison yard scenes, it was necessary to import from TO several busloads of “coloured people”! It was truly the largest number of people of colour I have ever seen in one place at one time in Kingston since we moved here 21 years ago. It was two long and gruelling days of filming, with Day 1 starting at 5 a.m. and wrapping up more than 15 hours later at around 8 p.m. Day 2 was thankfully shorter (due in part to the dusky storm clouds gathering overhead) from a mere 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. But to my surprise, it was a great experience, and one I can highly recommend. That is as long as you are OK with throwing yourself onto the sharp gravel-covered prison yard ground a dozen times until the directors are happy with the “take” for the 200-person prison riot scenes, complete with riot police extras who looked like Star Wars Storm Troopers, while the acting guards shot live, smouldering hot smoke canisters around us to mimic live rifle fire from the parapets above.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Jane and her team did a great job of taking care of us extras, from hair, makeup and costume, to feeding and watering us throughout the hot, dry 12 hours without shade on the yard. I also got to meet some great Kingston locals, such as Danny and Isiah, with whom I would never have otherwise gotten to know and work, and some TO “talent,” too, who have already appeared on TV shows such as Titans and who we can expect to see more of in future, like David Zambrano and Jeremy Durgana — brown boys like me who were, for those two days, honorary “Latinos,” so we could belong to one of the race-based “tribal packs,” moving menacingly around the yard. The entire crew, complete with the multiple busloads of people of colour, will be back at KP for four days this month, so if you happen to be passing the Pen on those days, keep an eye out for us happy-to-be “six-day convicts.” Andy Curtis has been a professor at Queen’s University and other universities around the world.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston