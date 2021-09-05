





Share this Story: Misleading headlines

Misleading headlines REUTERS

Article content Writing newspaper headlines can often be a challenging business. Headlines, it seems to me, have essentially two purposes. The first is to encapsulate or summarize the article that follows. The second is to attract the attention of the reader so that he is interested in reading what follows. Combining the two often produces unusual results. Over the past couple of weeks, I have been struck by some of the headlines covering stories about events in Afghanistan. Those events have been dramatic and have given rise to at least two dramatic headlines.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The first that drew my attention was the cover story that appeared in The Economist of Aug. 21, 2021. The headline read “Biden’s Debacle,” and several articles inside went on to examine the meaning of events on the ground for Afghanistan and for the United States. As usual, the paper provided some fine analyses of what had taken place and what its long-term implications might be. But after having digested it all, I remained troubled by the headline. Was it reasonable, accurate or fair to consider the indisputable debacle to U.S. President Joe Biden? It seemed to me that the answer to that question was a categorical no. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Misleading headlines Back to video There is an old saying to the effect that “victory has a thousand fathers whereas defeat is an orphan.” It behooves the historian, amateur or professional, to examine the record of the past to see who may have been responsible for any particular defeat. When dealing with autocracies,

the task may be fairly simple. Napoleon Bonaparte and Adolf Hitler clearly were responsible for the ultimate defeats suffered by France and Germany. In the case of democracies, the task is far more complicated since the cast of actors is much broader. The debacle in Afghanistan is the end produce of 20 years of flawed policies. Those policies were pursued by three presidents — two Republicans and one Democrat. They were supported by a succession of senators and members of the House of Representatives. They were more or less enthusiastically endorsed by America’s military leaders, from the Joint Chiefs of Staff to commanders on the ground. Even when it became patently evident that victory was out of the question, the generals continued to advocate a prolongation of the mission. In this they were supported by America’s allies, including Great Britain, France and Germany. And wide swaths of the American media and the American public refused to engage in a meaningful debate about America’s longest combat mission. They all bear some responsibility for what has taken place in Kabul over the past three to four weeks.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But the Afghans themselves must also shoulder some of the blame. Whether under President Hamid Karzai or President Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan government has been a walking disaster. It has been ineffective due to ethnic and tribal divisions within its ranks. It has made no serious attempt to corral the corruption that has hampered its action on all fronts. It has been totally incapable of securing the loyalty of the vast majority of Afghans. And its armed forces have become a worldwide laughing stock. Despite outnumbering the Taliban by five or six to one and enjoying much more heavy military equipment, they became the embodiment of “surrender monkeys.” Despite 20 years of training and billions of dollars invested by western countries, the Afghan security forces were unable to overcome their basic weakness: lack of discipline and poor morale. Finally, there was the failure of western intelligence. No intelligence agency anticipated the rapidity with which the Taliban would conquer the country. Most expected the government’s forces would be able to defend the major cities such as Herat, Kandahar and Mazar e Sharif for several months. And most expected that the government of President Ghani could hold out in Kabul for at least six months. They were all wrong. The chaos now prevailing in Kabul and beyond is in many ways the result of an intelligence failure. The West’s defeat in Afghanistan has many fathers, and to attribute it to Biden is both unreasonable and unfair. He simply had the courage to bring a hopeless military mission to an end, and there is no way that he could have anticipated what that decision would precipitate.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another headline that troubled me appeared in the Globe and Mail of Aug. 26, 2021. It read “Canada abandons Afghanistan.” Now the headline writer could have used terms such as “leaves,” “departs” or “withdraws from,” all of which convey what was happening in a neutral way. Instead he or she used the term “abandon,” which has obvious moral and emotional connotations. It means, among other things, to betray a trust or a friend. In that sense, it represents total misrepresentation of what Canada was doing in Afghanistan. Before 2001, Canada had no political or security relations with Afghanistan, and certainly no treaty obligations. Trade between the two countries was absolutely insignificant. Canada did not have,

and never had had, an embassy in Kabul. Social and cultural relations were non-existent, beyond the presence of a minuscule Afghan community in Canada. Canada did provide a modest amount of humanitarian assistance to Afghan refugees living in camps in Pakistan, but this was channelled through international organizations and not through any government to government mechanism. In short, Canada had no longstanding friendship with Afghanistan and no obligations to it. Canada’s decision to participate in the multilateral military mission in Afghanistan had nothing to do with a concern for the welfare of the Afghan people. It was simply a gesture of support for our friend and ally the United States in its so-called “war on terror.” When the mission quite obviously failed to achieve its military objective — the destruction of al-Qaida and of the Taliban — it morphed into a nation-building exercise. When it became evident that there was no military solution to the problems of Afghanistan, the Harper government very wisely decided to terminate Canada’s military involvement. Nevertheless, the truth is that thousands of Canadian soldiers, diplomats and aid workers gave Afghanistan their best efforts at considerable cost in lives and money. That the enterprise finally came to end did not represent any betrayal of Afghanistan, but the simple recognition that it was impossible to carry on without the presence of the United States, which provided the basic security infrastructure for the mission. To have tried to stick around any longer would have simply been to put more lives at risk in what had long been a “mission impossible.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The term “abandon” can indeed be used in relation to recent events in Afghanistan, but it has nothing to do with Canada. The Afghan security forces repeatedly abandoned their posts and fled in the face of the Taliban’s advances. President Ghani abandoned his post and fled to a neighbouring country. Canada, on the other hand, stayed stalwart and rescued some 3,500 people in extremis. That some were left behind was simply inevitable under the circumstances. Headlines are a necessary part of journalism, but those who write them should remain vigilant to avoid misleading their readers. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston