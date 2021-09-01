This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







More than fish were biting for tackle box firm

Article content Lures, lines, sinkers and tools, an angler reaches for a tackle box to hold the essential fishing gear. Or two boxes. Or, um, several. There is a chance that among those tackle boxes is a Plano logo. Along with a school of competing brands in-store and online to tempt fishing enthusiasts, the Plano brand has captured a big bite of the tackle box market share in North America. Tackle boxes are available in almost every configuration that an angler could wish for, from small sizes in bright colours for kids to enormous cases on wheels the size of a travel trunk. Among metal cases and soft-sided fabric bags, tackle boxes of man-made materials entered the fishing sphere with a splash. In January 1952, the Plano Molding Company introduced the first plastic tackle box. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More than fish were biting for tackle box firm Back to video

Article content Warren K. Henning (1882-1955) founded the manufacturer in 1932 in Plano, Ill. (No, not Plano, Texas.) Plano Molding Company made plastic parts for appliances, military equipment and other smaller orders with its injection moulding equipment. Twenty years later, Henning nibbled on the idea of plastic tackle boxes. On a fishing trip in Florida, the company president was dismayed by the rust and damage that salt water caused to his metal tackle boxes in only a few days. The equipment was ruined. The businessman had a light bulb moment when shopping with his wife for nylon stockings. At the store, “the clerk brought out a big plastic box in which the nylons were stored,” Bob Bledsoe said in “Plastic proved it could tackle fishing,” Tulsa World, Jan. 2, 1992. An idea surfaced in Henning’s mind. “He commissioned his son, Jim Henning, to design a plastic box with trays for lures and other items.” The first Plano tackle box was produced, but like any new product, it required research and refining. Named Plas-Tak, the first boxes offered on Plano’s sales lineup were composed of a styrene plastic formula. Brittle and easily shattered, the material was inadequate to carry fishing tackle. Perfected by engineers over a time of trial and error, the plastic was changed to more pliable blend, less prone to shattering. The box fasteners were revised as well, eliminating metal closures that would rust. By 1956, the Plano tackle box was again redeveloped. The addition of cantilevered trays made storing and accessing tackle quick and easy. Anglers loved the advanced design, and the company’s potential soared. According to the firm, within the next 15 years, Plano became one of the top-selling tackle box manufacturers in the world.

Article content The versatile and appealing tackle boxes attracted more than the fishing community. The firm “discovered that seamstresses, photographers and campers, among others, were using the boxes for their various supplies,” Kristy L. Gravlin et al said in Images of America: Plano (Acadia Publishing, Charleston, S.C., 2012). A new selection of boxes was developed, first to serve the paramedic market. “Emergency rooms and ambulances around the world came to use the new plastic containers.” The product categories multiplied to serve all sorts of needs. Plano devised containers to store and protect firearms, ammunition, archery and crossbow hunting, camera cases, tubes and tool boxes. Inspiration for a completely different set of boxes came by surprise executives in 1986. Photographed in 1986 for Vanity Fair Magazine, television host Vanna White posed “using a Plano fishing tackle box to stow and organize her makeup collection,” the Caboodles site said. “With a visionary eye to the future and the need for a functional fun cosmetics care, Plano Molding Company launched Caboodles in 1987 with the snazzy On-The-Go Girl moulded from the same functional designs of a tackle box.” Judging the swarm of opportunities in the craft market, the operation established a division in 1995 to serve artists, scrapbookers, needleworkers, jewelry makers, paper crafters, and small business alike. Called Creative Options, the selection is packed with dozens of boxes, cases, drawers, bags and even jars.

Article content Remaining a family operation, Plano Molding’s second president was James “Jimmy” Henning, son of the founder. Along with familiarity with the mould injection business, James Henning was a lawyer, educated at University of Chicago. Another Henning family member took over in 1978. The son of James Henning came with even higher education — a PhD in economics from the University of Michigan. Appointed CEO of the Plano Molding Company, Peter Henning remained in the post for nearly 34 years. In February 2007, the flourishing business was sold to an investment firm “in partnership with a family shareholder who remained involved in the business throughout our ownership,” Tinicum said. (Henning was the partner, and he continued to guide the company for three years.) In 2012, Plano added Frabill Incorporated to its holdings. Offering nets, bait buckets, aerators, ice fishing equipment and much more, Frabill complemented Plano’s diverse product lineup. Changing hands in November 2012, Plano was acquired — lock, stock and tackle box — by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan as part of its global portfolio. Terms of the private equity purchase were not announced. Considering the popularity of Plano tackle boxes, it just might have been a good catch. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

