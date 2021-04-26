





Article content Hearing the thump, thump, thump, we recognized the sound of a dash down the attached neighbour’s hall. “Thunderfoot is out of bed,” my husband, Bob, mused. “And there goes Lightspeed.” Monikers given by Bob, Thunderfoot is a two-year-old bundle of energy. Lightspeed is one of his parents, chasing after him. It is a joyful sound, reminding me of when my own kids, and then grandkids, were little, scampering up and down our hallway. But things are changing. For assorted reasons, it is time for a new home — an apartment. On the closing day of our house sale, it was 32 years, three months and four days ago that we moved into our Rideau Heights home. Then, it was a one-year-old semi-detached bungalow on a barbell shaped cul-de-sac. In the first years when most homes were rentals, neighbours moved in and out often. After a decade or two, I gave up making new acquaintances on the street and stuck with the longer-term residents. We’ve had some great neighbours and remain friends with many, near and far. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Movers lifted, carried, groaned and laughed Back to video

Article content When the decision to sell was made a few months ago, we examined the possessions stashed in the house and heartily grumbled. Too much stuff! Who knew that even a small closet could hold so much without looking full? Our unfinished basement was home to the tackle shop, a small kayak, outdoor gear, and tools … and to books. We had enough books to fill a library. Purging began and lasted until the day before closing. Family members accepted some items. Donating was top of mind, but COVID-19 shutdowns prevented us from taking big bundles of goodies to the charity shops. A lot of things had to be thrown out instead. The pandemic also altered the process of selling our home. Across the country, it’s a seller’s market. Prices skyrocketed. Our home, a smaller house (1,000 square feet) with garage, sizeable yard and a lower asking price, turned out to be a coveted jewel. On his investigation, our agent found very few competing properties in our price range. Previously, our home would have needed a renovation to meet the rigorous scrutiny of home buyers. Not this year. Although a little rough around the edges, we are thankful that a makeover was not required to sell. Following our real estate agent’s guidance, we cleared out, cleaned and shined up, best as we could. The local dumpster firm must be very happy with us, after three green bins were loaded up in succession and removed for disposal. The company was accommodating, bringing a bin on short notice and allowing us to hang on to the container for extra days. If our neighbours were watching, we must have looked like heavy-duty hoarders. We still have several eclectic things that spark memories.

Article content No doubt we were weighed down with too much, but the moving strain was related to floor space. From a three-bedroom house with full basement, we were heading into a two-bedroom apartment. Apartments are not accompanied by spacious storage rooms in the basements anymore. If the apartment selection has storage, it’s about the size of a half-bathroom. Ouch. On professional advice, we set up a few days of showings with offers held until the Wednesday evening. Returning home after each day’s showings, we found that most viewers were respectful of the property and did not leave traces of their presence other than lights turned on or closet doors left open. Only once did I have to rewash the floor to bring back its shine after a group had traipsed through making tracks with wet shoes. Wednesday evening quickly came along with a surprising number of offers; we were amazed that all bids were well over asking price. An offer was accepted, but a week later it fell through when the buyer had personal problems. Our agent found another buyer to step up, and our lawyer quickly pivoted with the new information. The house was sold with the same shorter closing date and setting a high bar for smaller homes in the Heights. We are grateful. Perhaps we should have set a longer closing date, though. Working full time, plus having writing contracts and other tasks did not leave much time to sort and pack. Anticipating the sale, we found an apartment in the Bath Road area, giving us time to move important items in over the month. We still ran into crunch-time and were tossing last bits into the bin, vacuuming and washing floors into the evening before closing day.

Article content Sparing family, friends and our own muscles, we hired a local moving company to shift most of our heavy stuff across town. These three men worked hard. The boss organized the loading of the truck and ran business from his phone while the other two — tall and capable professionals — lifted, carried, groaned and laughed. In the hands of the team, heavier items like an old wooden organ made into a desk sailed down the stairs and into the truck with but a few grunts. However, boxes of books were remarkably weighty and there was an excess of them. (A writer just has a lot of books, no matter the digital age.) Picking up a box caused one of the men to moan and curse. Imagining the sore back and tender stomach muscles ahead for the mover, I sympathized. “I’m going to have a hernia just from listening to you!” Loaded up in two and a half hours, the movers unloaded nearly as quickly. The whole move took five and a half hours, the beds were put together and the boxes stacked where we requested. Nothing was broken, there was a lot of happy banter and chatter, and we will use these movers again when needed. Our apartment near Kingston Centre has a good atmosphere and feels like home. But … we are leaving our beloved north end. The neighbourhood is a hidden gem, with professionals, military, business owners, nurses and hard-working residents. It is a true tight-knit community where people share good times and bad, and take care of each other. Due to an undeserved poor reputation, a north end home can be purchased for a decent price even yet. The area is transforming, too. The Rideau Heights Regeneration Project is well underway. I have waited patiently for years, decades really, for the area to come to life. Now that we are leaving, it warms my heart to see that it is thriving. We will miss waving to our dear neighbours and having discussions in the circle. We will miss the launch of new streets and homes, and we will miss Thunderfoot and Lightspeed. Thank you all for being the best neighbours. Susanna McLeod is a writer living in Kingston.

