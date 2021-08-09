





Article content I am looking for employment at the moment, and as a result of this have spent some time thinking about the reasons why people might or might not get hired. Most people believe that merit-based selection is preferable. However, as we all know, this is not the only reason people are appointed to whatever position they may have. For example, some people are given opportunities based on their family background. This is called nepotism.

Article content Nepotism is the practice of favouring relatives for employment opportunities. In contrast, a meritocracy or merit-based employment system is one in which people are selected and moved into positions of success based on their demonstrated abilities. Are nepotism and a merit-based employment system mutually exclusive? Obviously not. There are people who come from good family backgrounds who unequivocally merit the opportunities they have been given. An example of this might be Paul Martin Jr. His father was a longtime MP, cabinet minister and senator. Conjointly, Paul Martin Jr. was a very successful businessman prior to becoming an MP and arguably one of Canada’s finest finance ministers. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Nepotism or meritocracy? Back to video The idea that people with certain backgrounds merit or do not merit a particular job became very apparent to me in the 1990s. From January 1989 to July 1991, I was a research assistant in the Senate for two years. After Sen. Hazen Argue died, I drove cab in Kingston from 1992 until 1998. When I was a taxi driver, I occasionally had passengers who discussed politics during their ride. From time to time, I would jump into their conversations, to either agree or disagree, and often stated my political experience and education to justify my position. The reaction from my customers often implied that they thought that I had been recently released from Kingston Psychiatric Hospital, inferring that the two jobs were incompatible or an unlikely match. This suggests that certain backgrounds do not fit with certain jobs. Sometimes, after my customers explicitly or implicitly inferred that my stated employment history was unlikely, I would tell them about Sen. Peter Stollery, who drove cab for years before getting elected as an MP in 1979 and appointed to the Senate in 1980. In most cases, I do not believe that this statement changed anyone’s mind about my mental stability.

Article content One interesting aspect of Canadian politics is that there are some ridings in Canada that have always been either Liberal or Conservative. Some political types like to joke that you could run a dog in one of these ridings, and that if the dog had the right political affiliation, it would win. This is obviously an exaggeration, however MPs are considered qualified as a result of being elected. Yet people do not always vote for someone. It is also quite common for people to vote against someone. The election in Kingston and the Islands in 2018 is a good example. Gary Bennett is arguably as qualified as Ian Arthur to be an MPP, however the people of Kingston chose the NDP’s Arthur, in part, because they could not stomach the idea of having a Conservative provincial government. Fair enough — this is politics. Even so, it is arguable that Canadians do not always elect the best person to join the management team of our country, provinces, territories or municipalities. Why is this of any relevance? If organizations do not generally choose the best candidate for employment, then their organizational success will be limited. Obviously, from time to time it might be better to choose an internal candidate who might not be the best candidate, but a solid candidate, to promote organizational loyalty. Putting this aside, merit is generally the best choice. So what sort of qualifications should MPs have? Historically most MPs were lawyers. This makes sense from the perspective that a significant part of an MP’s responsibilities is to make legislation or laws. However, lawyers may not understand many aspects of running a successful country, and this is why many people have argued for a more diverse set of qualifications for MPs. So what other qualifications might be desirable? Obviously, understanding some aspect of the areas being managed by the federal government would be ideal. The senator I worked for was a farmer and in his day was considered one of Parliament’s foremost experts in agriculture. Consequently, he served as minister of the wheat board from 1980 to 1984 while simultaneously serving as a senator. Working for a senator who required that I research issues related to agriculture served me well many years later when I was teaching business English to the middle management at Syngenta Seeds, Korea. Because of this experience, I was familiar with and could discuss with some intelligence some of the bigger issues an agricultural company might be concerned with. For example, global agricultural subsidies.

Article content Is this of any relevance in the real world? Perhaps not. People who want to be an MP will continue to run, and unlikely candidates will continue to get elected from time to time, because electors have chosen to vote against someone or a particular party. However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a big mistake in not successfully wooing Mark Carney to take a chance at Canadian politics. Based on his educational background and employment experience, he merits the opportunity to become the finance minister and perhaps even the prime minister of Canada. Ultimately, Canada needs someone who is capable of managing the economy in the post-COVID world — someone who can put Canada on a sound financial footing while making the appropriate investments in human capital and the environment so that Canada can continue to play the role of a prominent middle power globally. Roger Dennis lives in Kingston.

