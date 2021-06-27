





Article content Media stories dominating the news cycle in early June were the discovery of 215 graves at the Kamloops Residential School and the murder of four members of a Muslim family, leaving a nine-year-old child orphaned. As our country struggled to make sense of these tragic stories, the readings from the Revised Common Lectionary for Christian Churches drew on Jesus’ parable of the mustard seed, the smallest of all seeds that grows into the greatest shrub. (Mark 4:32) As I considered the application of Jesus’ parable to our contemporary church, I could not help but wonder how these tragedies, cultural genocide and the execution of a hate crime on the streets of London have hindered the growth of the Kingdom of God. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Now that you have seen it ... Back to video At first glance, the answer to that question is obvious. Christians hinder the growth of the Kingdom of God whenever they fail to imitate Jesus, the one they proudly profess their faith in. It is correct to say, Jesus is my Lord and Saviour. It is even important to proclaim Jesus as the Son of God. But these are just words. When Jesus says “come follow me” (John 1:43), it is more than a phrase Christians can use to describe themselves as “followers of Jesus.” When Jesus directs his followers to go into all the world and proclaim the good news to the whole creation, (Mark 16:15) he is saying more than professing, Jesus is our Lord and Saviour who died on the cross for us. The good news that we Christians are called to proclaim is twofold. First, it is to preach the good news revealed in the cross of Christ. For some it’s a symbol of execution, for others a sign of foolishness, but for Christians it is the power of God who refuses to abandon us in our suffering. Second, to imitate the mission of Jesus, which is “to bring good news to the poor, hope of release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, and help the oppressed go free.” (Luke 4:18).

Article content It is good news to know God will never abandon us in our pain, suffering or any grim circumstances. It is even better news that God’s physical presence is manifested in all those who imitate Jesus by walking with those who are marginalized in anyway. But, if we believe God is unconditional love, then why don’t we take that more seriously. It is true that most Christians today have freed themselves of that image of God as someone with a big book, recording every one of our sins in view of some great future reckoning. Sadly, though, our image of God as loving and faithful is often obscured by one of two perspectives: conservatives acting as if God is hung up on orthodoxy of dogma and morals and liberals believing God is preoccupied with social justice. Both miss the image of God revealed in the gospels. Anyone who has seriously read the gospels know the God Jesus came to reveal is loving, joyous, understanding, forgiving and compassionate. No wonder Ghandi said: “If Christians were like Christ, all of India would have believed in him.” In light of the horrific stories dominating the news cycle over this past month, how we have responded reveals a great deal about our faith and how we contribute to the growth of the kingdom of God. There are a variety of ways of reviewing our response and reaction. One way is to use the following questions, which I drafted to guide my reflection. If we believe in the God of Abraham, should we not stand in solidarity with our cousins in faith: Muslims and Jews? Do we condemn racism, islamophobia and other hate-motivated perspectives? If we believe in the love of God, should we not love those who act, look and think differently than us? Do we see ourselves as a reconciling community, when conservative- and liberal-thinking Christians denounce one another? If we believe the pope should apologize for the part the Catholic Church played in the cultural genocide of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada, should we not find the words to apologize to those we have hurt? Do I say I’m sorry in an effort to make the “offended” person feel better about me or to make me feel better about me?

Article content Another way of considering the way we have responded as Christians is to reflect on the words that conclude the poem Robert Foliot, SJ recently published on the blog, IgNation. He wrote: “As the late Knowledge Keeper Noel Starblanket said, “You say, ‘But I did not know.’ Well now you know. Now that you have heard it, you cannot unhear it. Now that you have seen it, you cannot unsee it. There is no innocence now that you have heard it, now that you have seen it. Now that you have seen it, you must do something about it (and, of course, always hand in hand with Indigenous People). Now that you have seen it, you are held accountable in the eyes of God.” Bill Gervais is a spiritual director and retreat facilitator who helps others create space to connect faith and everyday life.

