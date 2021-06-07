





Share this Story: Seeds of change

Seeds of change

Article content This spring, as a novice gardener, I hovered over my tiny seedlings as they delicately emerged from the rich soil. I loved growing from seeds and I’m finding the whole process awe-inspiring. As I pull weeds and water seedlings in the garden, I find myself thinking about other kinds of seeds of change that have taken root over the past year or so during this pandemic. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Seeds of change Back to video One particular seed has grown in my consciousness with unexpected intensity, maybe because I have been both more isolated from others in my own community and more connected to global issues through social media. This seed that has taken root and is now pushing its way fully into my awareness is the realization that I, as a white woman, have a responsibility to learn more about and do all I can to expose, challenge and address the “systemic discrimination (and) unconscious” bias Indigenous Peoples and people of colour face here in Canada — as recently acknowledged by Prime Minister Trudeau. We often watch this struggle play itself out south of the border — for example, the recent one year anniversary of the murder of Mr. George Floyd on May 25. Closer to home, we are slowly learning to wrestle with the often hidden and very painful parts of our historic and current relationships with the Indigenous Peoples of this land.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The Truth and Reconciliation Commission — completed in 2015 after eight years of testimony offered by 6,500 witnesses living all across Canada — identified 94 action items designed to address this history and build equal and respectful relationships with Indigenous Peoples today. While some work has been done, sadly only 10 of those actions items have been realized so far. And still, despite the government’s stated commitment to resolving basic human rights issues, 33 First Nation communities in this country live under long-standing boil water advisories; Indigenous women continue to be murdered at rates that are much higher than non-Indigenous women; suicide rates for Indigenous youth consistently surpass national averages; and Indigenous men are disproportionately represented in our criminal justice system. Obviously, the terrible and deadly repercussions of the residential school system that existed in our country from the 1830s to 1996 continue to this day. As I write this column, work has just begun to identify and repatriate the remains of 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, some as young as three years old. The discovery represents a heartbreaking and almost unbearable loss for Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation. There is much for us to learn, and we need to figure out, individually and as a country, how to sustain a sincere and meaningful reconciliation process with our Indigenous Peoples. Starting with what we know and building on small actions is often a good way to begin.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Queen’s University and our city council often acknowledge at public events that we are here on traditional Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee Territory as uninvited guests. While there is some concern these kinds of statements do little to change our understanding of and attitudes towards Indigenous Peoples in any meaningful way, they at least remind us that there were other inhabitants living in thriving communities throughout this land prior to the arrival of Europeans. And were it not for the deadly diseases introduced by those Europeans — resulting in the eventual death of nine out of every 10 Indigenous people — what we know as Canada might look very different today. Maybe there are times when it might be helpful for you to acknowledge the history of this area as the traditional lands of Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee Peoples at future gatherings and meetings, whether they be online or in person. If you think such a statement might open the door to further exploration and discussion or might plant a seed of change in your group, it could be a great place to start. Recently, I’ve also been exploring some outstanding Indigenous authors and speakers, such as Ojibwe citizen and journalist Tanya Talaga and Mi’kmaw citizen and associate professor and chair in Indigenous governance at Ryerson University, Pamela Palmater. Jonny Appleseed by Joshua Whitehead recently won the 2021 CBC Canada Reads competition; The Night Watchman is a wonderful place to start if you’re not familiar with Louise Erdrich’s writing; or you could try just about anything written by Thomas King or Richard Wagamese — each a different voice with their own unique way of inviting us to open our hearts and minds to the lived experiences of the First Peoples of this amazing land.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Since the pandemic swept around our world, we have witnessed and experienced significant change. Literal and metaphorical seeds have been planted as we’ve tucked in, stayed at home, and learned to hold on to our gratitude for all that remains good in our lives. Now, as most of us are gearing up for our second vaccine dose and we’re on the verge of opening up, it’s a good time to start thinking about what you want your “new normal” to look like; what you want our collective new normal to be; and what we might create together as the best new normal for Canada. In addition to getting to the cottage or reconnecting family, we may all want to consider what seeds of change have taken root in us over the past year. What might we do differently in the months to come? If each of us can move forward bravely, if we can start thinking about the well-being of all of our citizens, I believe we can make a difference. And like my lovely seedlings in the garden, we can work together to ensure our efforts bear fruit. As always, let me know how you’re doing and what you might be hoping to see grow in your “new normal” … we all need to feel connected these days. Susan Young, a mindfulness coach and facilitator, leads programs for individuals and groups. She can be reached at info@susancoach.ca.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston