Just as baseball statistics are mana from heaven for fans of Major League Baseball, so, too, do politics nerds feed their addiction at election time with statistics and arcane historical facts from campaigns pasts.

So, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set to visit Gov. Gen. Mary Simon to seek her permission to send Canadians to the polls in September, it seems a perfect time to examine precedents from the 43 Canadian elections before this one.

September federal elections haven't exactly been kind to Liberals

Because, after all, we politicos are just as superstitious when it comes to stats and precedents as our baseball fan friends are.

Let’s start with the date of the vote. At the get-go, one realizes that Trudeau is attempting to defy the iron rules of history by setting the election date to fall next month.

History junkies, of course, will recall that voting closed on Sept. 20, 1867, for Canada’s first-ever national election, called only weeks after Canada became a proud nation.

The Conservatives won on that date, with Sir John A. Macdonald’s choice as the first prime minister officially confirmed by voters.

Like an MLB game commentator, that fact got me thinking. What about other elections that have fallen in the month of September after that first one in 1867? Well, there have been four additional September elections in our history, and the Liberals have not fared well.

In 1878, on Sept. 17, the Conservatives roared back to majority power after five years in the wilderness while the first Liberal prime minister, Alexander Mackenzie, held office.

The next September election fell in 1911, on Sept. 21 to be exact. Again, history reminds us this date was anything but a good one for Liberals of any era to remember. It is, of course, the date Canada’s greatest-ever Liberal, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, was defeated after 15 straight years in office, by Robert Borden’s Conservatives in the famed reciprocity campaign.