Take our federal election quiz

1. This Kingstonian served as minister of finance in Canada’s very first Liberal government.

Answer: Sir Richard Cartwright (1835-1912). Sir Richard also later served in the cabinet of Sir Wilfrid Laurier and played a key role in negotiating a free trade agreement with the Americans. Canadians rejected the deal in the 1911 election.

2. Since Confederation in 1867, he is the Kingston MP with the record of being the longest continuously serving representative of the Limestone City in the House of Commons?

Answer: The Hon. Peter Milliken. First elected in 1988, Milliken served as the MP for Kingston and the Islands until deciding not to run again in 2011. Along the way, he also brought honour to the Limestone City by becoming the longest-serving Speaker of the House of Commons in Canadian history.

3. This Kingston MP served in the cabinets of both Prime Minister Lester Pearson and Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau?

Answer: Edgar Benson, our MP from 1962 until 1972. He served Pearson most notably as minister of revenue and was minister of finance and defence under Trudeau Sr.

4. This prime minister kicked off his national election campaign in Kingston, partly to ensure the victory of Norman Rogers, a Queen’s University professor and former private secretary. Rogers was running for the first time for Parliament and was successful.

Answer: William Lyon Mackenzie King in 1935. Not only was Rogers elected, but King and his Liberals returned to power five years after their defeat at the hands of Tory R.B. Bennett.

5. This MP, originally from Nova Scotia, became Kingston’s first (and so far, only) female MP.