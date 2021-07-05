





Article content Last month’s summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin brought together two men who could not be more different from each other.

Article content Biden is a career politician who served for decades in Congress and as vice-president of the United States. He is a man deeply committed to the democratic traditions of his country and is a thoroughly decent man. Putin is a career intelligence officer who served in the Soviet Union’s notorious KGB organization. He strongly believes in the authority of the state over all aspects of life and is prepared to use that authority to crush any political opposition. He has, in fact, proved himself to be an unrepentant thug. The prospect of these two men being able to agree on any of the issues separating their countries seemed remote at best. And that proved to be the case, for the most part. Certainly no great breakthroughs were achieved, and none were expected by either side. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The odd couple: Biden and Putin Back to video The simple fact is that relations between the United States and Russia have reached a point of non-return for so long as Putin remains in power. Putin runs a government based on kleptocracy and the creation of fear. He lavishes wealth and perks on his former associates in the security services and ensures they are not subject to prosecution for their misdeeds. By his heavy-handed use of those security services, he instils fear in Russians of all kinds, from politicians to officials, from journalists to academics. They are all cowed. But Putin also cultivates and fosters fear of another kind among Russians, that is fear of the West that he portrays as a malign force bent on subjugating Russia. His exploitation of this fear is a key tool to ensure the survival of his regime.

Article content Russian fear of the West is not entirely mindless paranoia. After all, Russia was subjected to three invasions from the West in the past three centuries. First there was the occupation of large swaths of Russian territory by the forces of King Charles XII of Sweden. Then the invasion of Russia by Napoleon Bonaparte of France in the early 19th century. Finally, and most traumatic for the Russian people, the invasion mounted by Adolf Hitler of Germany. This one remains vivid in Russian memories as a campaign of virtual extermination in which hundreds of thousands of Russians died or suffered horribly. And the victory of Russia over Germany remains a pivotal celebration in contemporary Russia. During the Cold War, NATO became the nemesis of the Soviet Union. Although western leaders repeatedly stated that NATO was a purely defensive alliance, Russians were not convinced of that. They saw NATO as a threat to their country and its interests. When the Cold War ended, NATO remained in place even though the threat of a Soviet invasion, which it had been created to counter, no longer existed. Rather than disappear, NATO expanded its membership to include former members of the Warsaw Pact, such as Poland, Hungary and Czechoslovakia. This eastward expansion of NATO was condemned by one of the West’s outstanding experts on Russia, George Kennan. He said it was a strategic mistake of historical perceptions since it would inflame Russian paranoia and forestall any prospect of creating a new European security architecture incorporating Russia. And he was right. But matters took a further turn for the worse when the Baltic States were admitted to membership in NATO. This brought the alliance to the very borders of Russia and was seen by Russians not only as threatening but also provocative. It is against this background that fostering anti-western sentiment has become one of Putin’s levers to stay in power.

Article content But if Russians have reasons to be resentful of the West, the latter has even more reasons to be resentful of Russia. Under Putin’s ever more autocratic regime, Russia has behaved as an outlaw state. Its attack and territorial grab in Georgia in 2008 was but a harbinger of things to come. Its invasion, occupation and annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 represented a

major violation of international law and an affirmation of the proposition that might makes right. Putin’s subsequent alliance with separatist forces in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine has produced an armed conflict in which thousands have died. What is taking place in eastern Ukraine is in fact a proxy war between the West and Russia — the West provides military training and equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces while Russia does the same for the separatists. And there is no end in sight to the conflict, as evidenced by the recent massing of Russian troops on the Ukraine border. Russia has also been guilty of significant violations of the sovereignty of western nations. Through the use of cyberweapons, it has intervened in the electoral politics of the United States, Great Britain, France and Germany. Hackers based in Russia have attacked the electronic infrastructures of a variety of vital American organizations, from government departments to suppliers of electricity to meat-packing enterprises. And Russian agents have on at least two occasions sought to poison opponents of the regime on British soil, in another clear violation of the sovereignty of Great Britain. Putin and his henchmen strongly deny any involvement in these activities, but their guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt through the thorough investigations conducted by western intelligence and security organizations.

Article content Then there is the broader arena of human rights where the West has been anything but silent in its criticism of Russia’s performance. Putin’s use of his police and security forces to brutally disperse peaceful demonstrations has been thoroughly reprehensible. So, too, have his attacks on media who do not share his political values. The ham-handed attempt by the Russian security services to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny backfired badly when Navalny returned to Russia after a stay in a German hospital. His situation became a cause celebre in the West and led to the imposition of yet more economic sanctions on Russia. What is also disturbing for many westerners is Putin’s uncritical support for regimes such as those of China, Belarus and Myanmar, which are guilty of gross human rights abuses. With all of these issues and entrenched positions on the table, it is perhaps not astonishing that the Biden-Putin summit meeting achieved only very modest results. There are two worth noting. The first was the decision by both sides to return their ambassadors to their respective capitals. The second was the agreement to resume nuclear weapons arms control negotiations. Both signalled a willingness to let diplomacy play a role in the conduct of their mutual relations. But on the fundamental issues that separate the two sides, there was no progress whatsoever. The United States and the West have little choice but to stand firm until such time as political or economic developments in Russia oblige Putin to change course. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

