There is something to say about farmers and helping hands. The old saying “More hands make for light work” is true. There is an unwritten code for farm neighbours. If you need an opinion or a solution for a farm problem, just ask. If you need labour, that can also be arranged. Farmers are all in this together.

When we moved here as young farmers, I was so grateful to get to know the established-for-generations farmers (fondly known as The Oldtimers). Not old, just older than we were at the time.

They had the best advice. The solutions for most things that came along in our struggle to get the farm settled were found. The Oldtimers had seen it all over the years and passed down their help and shared old stories to back up that it would indeed work. Mother Nature has given or taken away always too little or too much. Sometimes just the right amount. The Oldtimers knew what crops did well in what kind of soil. They knew the soil beneath our feet. Advice on livestock and the problems that came with raising them were shared.

Mechanical stuff: well, my husband (fondly known as My Hero) is mechanically inclined, so he could help them. I was taught how to can and preserve my produce by my neighbours down the road. That saved us in so many ways during those long winters. I could go on and on.

We must take advantage and listen to our elders (Oldtimers). They know things. Not just the farmers who are now retired or slowed down a bit. Listen to all our elders (Oldtimers), be that because of age or experience. Each has lived in this world during the good times and the bad that have always come before. They have seen things. Great resources walking around, free to be harvested. All you need to do is ask. Most will be happy to share their wisdom.

We now have younger farm neighbours, and since we are farmers who have been farming for a long time, we are probably known as The Oldtimers. This age gap is not as great as that “Oldtimers” label implies. My Hero can still fix or give great advice on getting things fixed. We like to pass on what we know and learned the hard way.