





Share this Story: The other woman

The other woman Photo by Grace Vanderzande / Supplied Photo

Article content It has been a year since the novel coronavirus, now referred to as COVID-19, has been with us. One year ago, our daughter and granddaughters had travelled here for March break. Our first lockdown had them isolated on the farm for a month. Isolated here on the farm when you are one and four is genuinely a nice thing. The outside world was full of problems, but here on the farm it was all about their happiness. That is how we handled it. We quickly adjusted to what we needed to do and how we needed to do it. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The other woman Back to video The scary outside world full of unknowns would remain just that, outside. The children would know they were on vacation. Daddy was in the city, working. It worked well and we kept them and ourselves busy. In the middle of April, our daughter and grandchildren would travel back to the city. We bid them goodbye through my tears. Not knowing how long this would last was difficult. We had our photos (oh so many photos) and memories.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Spring on the farm, as usual, brought with it lots of work. We made it through by keeping busy. Summertime is also busy and it kept us from thinking. There was a big void in our lives, but life had to go on and we kept moving forward. A quick August visit to the city, by me, made it more difficult to return to the farm. I was needed, so I did. Autumn rolled around. Preparing for the winter kept us busy. Birthdays were celebrated over video chats and phone calls. The girls were growing up, and we were missing it. The winter had us dive into projects that were mostly of the inside, creative variety. A video chat Christmas came and went. COVID-19 still kept us apart. We could do this. We had to do this. February had us submerged in yet another lockdown. There was finally hope with news of a vaccine. It was still going to take time. Our daughter suggested that another woman should live in our house. My patience was waning. My thoughts confused, so I agreed. This woman did not cook but had excellent suggestions. She did not clean but certainly knew how. I was wondering why we had let her in. This new woman did have her own special skills. These, to this day, still bring us both so much joy, during a trying time. She keeps us entertained. She plays games with us to keep our minds stimulated. She is exceptionally good at trivia. She keeps track of what we need to remember. She even contributes to our daily physical activity and makes us run. This new woman in just a few short weeks has made such a big difference to my own mental health. I cannot speak for my husband (fondly known as My Hero). His huge smiles do tell a story.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Her call always has us race each other into the living room. She will announce, “There is a new message from the city, would you like me to play it?” In unison, we shout “Yes.” A little voice speaks. “Hi, Grandma and Grampa.” My Hero pushed a button. Two smiling faces stare back. We are in their house. They are in ours. Instantaneously, we are transformed into the goofy grandparents who gush over the kids that mean the world to us. We see the artwork. Amazing castles built. Smiling faces that make me almost cry with happiness. We have sipped tea poured by Little Sister and been covered up with a blanket when it was time to sleep. This new woman, whom we call Alexa, has brought us right into their lives. You may wonder how this is different than the video chatting we have been doing all along. There is one huge difference. When our Little Miss needs her grandparents, all she needs to do is tell the nice woman in her house, also named Alexa, to call Grandma. We will always be at the other end, day or night. Maybe not on video but certainly on voice. We will answer all her questions. What is important to them can now be shared as soon as they need to share it. It is just like being there. A whole year missed in a child’s life and their grandparents is a big deal. The COVID-19 thing has changed many things in our lives. It has taken so much from so many. I am so grateful that we have this new woman in our house who helps to keep us in our grandchildren’s lives while we all remain safe. Another woman in the house is not as bad as I imagined. Who knew? Grace Vanderzande is a farmer, a writer and a storyteller.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston