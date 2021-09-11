





Share this Story: The United States and western Europe

The United States and western Europe Photo by CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS

Article content Relations between the United States and Europe go back a very long way. Most of the country’s citizens are of European origin, and it was waves of European migrants who allowed it to reach the critical mass for nationhood. Many of those ties were strengthened during the American Revolution. Washington’s army was converted from an inchoate mass of volunteers into a real fighting force thanks to the efforts of the German Baron Von Steuben, who came to be known as the “drill master” of the army. French noblemen such as the Marquis de Lafayette and the Vicomte de Rochambeau played a key role in the success of the American revolutionaries. And final victory owed a lot to the presence of a French fleet under the command of the Admiral de Grasse. The bonds between the United States and France were cemented through the diplomatic work of statesmen such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content After the War of 1812, which once again saw the United States and Great Britain at loggerheads, the two countries reconciled their differences and progressively became firm allies. Under Foreign Secretary George Canning, Britain became a strong supporter of the Monroe Doctrine, which allowed the United States to establish its hegemony over much of Latin America. Relations with Europe became somewhat murkier during the American Civil War when some European countries supported the Confederacy, but these differences were overcome in the aftermath of the war. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The United States and western Europe Back to video While rather disappointed that the United States took so long to enter the First World War, the countries of western Europe warmly welcomed the arrival of the American army under Gen. George Pershing in 1917. The same was true in the Second World War, when the United States became the arsenal of victory in the fight against Nazi Germany and imperial Japan. The bonds created between the Americans and the Europeans in those two conflicts were to become the bedrocks of the NATO alliance in which the United States became the ultimate guarantor of European security in the face of an aggressive Soviet Union. The years of the Cold War were the halcyon days of the transatlantic relationship. Even those years did see their ups and downs in the relationship. There was a great falling out between the United States and Britain and France over the Suez crisis of 1956. The administration of President Lyndon Johnson was constantly frustrated by the refusal of European countries to join the United States in the Vietnam War. President Richard Nixon’s economic shock of 1971 caused ructions in Europe and beyond. And even the cosy relationship between the government of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the administration of President Ronald Reagan had a serious downturn when the latter decided without prior consultation to invade Grenada, a member of the British Commonwealth. The end of the Cold War saw new tensions when the United States firmly supported the reunification of Germany over the objections of many European countries.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The post-Cold War years saw many examples of both co-operation and tension in relations between the United States and Europe. Through forceful leadership in NATO, the United States was able to help Europe emerge from the vicious round of civil wars that erupted following the breakup of Yugoslavia. And the United States supported the eastward expansion of NATO that brought many European countries into the western fold following the collapse of the Soviet empire. The Europeans in turn were stalwart in their support for the United States following the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington in 2001, turning an American invasion of Afghanistan into a NATO mission. The same cannot be said of events following President George W. Bush’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003. Of all the European countries, only Great Britain supported the United States, while many countries, including France and Germany, were outspoken in their condemnations of the American invasion. This marked a very low point in the transatlantic relationship. While not subject to quite such dramatic events in recent years, the relationship has rather steadily eroded. President Barack Obama’s decision to “pivot” to Asia in America’s foreign and security policy sent a strong message to Europeans that their security concerns no longer occupied the priority position they once enjoyed. The years of Donald Trump’s presidency

marked another very low point in the relationship as the president routinely castigated the leaders of countries such as Britain, France and Germany while musing about the “obsolescence” of the NATO alliance. Matters took a turn for the better with the election of President Joe Biden, who systematically deployed America’s diplomatic arsenal to repair relations with allies. But even these efforts could not hide the fact that the new president was primarily concerned with the security challenges presented by the rise of China rather than the security fears of Europeans faced with an aggressive Russia.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content And then came the end of the American mission in Afghanistan. In what was essentially a unilateral decision reached with only spotty consultation with allies, President Biden decided to withdraw all American forces by Aug. 31, 2021. The president rejected all appeals from his European allies to extend the deadline he had set in order to permit a more orderly withdrawal. The chaos that ensued in and around Kabul was widely blamed on the president. His decision to stick with his deadline was widely seen as an error of judgment and a lack of leadership. Criticism was vociferous in both governmental and non-governmental circles in Europe. It gave rise to renewed questions about the reliability of the United States as an ally. It gave

encouragement to those like President Macron of France who had long been advocating the creation of a purely European security organization no longer dependent on the United States. While this represents a minority view and most western European countries remain supportive of NATO, there is no doubt that events in Afghanistan have sown the seeds of doubt in the minds of many Europeans. But this level of discord in the relationship is likely to be temporary. There will be recognition on the European side that America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan does not set a precedent for future American policy towards Europe. After all, Afghanistan was never an American ally comparable to Great Britain, France, Germany or Italy, whose peoples are broadly represented in the American population. What is more both sides of the equation have so many interests and values in common that any prolonged estrangement is most unlikely. The long-standing relationship between the United States and western Europe has experienced many crises over the years but has always managed to recover. It will do so again. Louis A. Delvoie is a retired Canadian diplomat who served abroad as an ambassador and high commissioner.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston