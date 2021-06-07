





Share this Story: 'There's always another project': new bridge construction manager

'There's always another project': new bridge construction manager Photo by Ian MacAlpine / The Whig-Standard

Article content Andy Versteeg, raised on a beef farm near the tiny midwestern Ontario town of Wingham, knew enough about that committed lifestyle to know it wasn’t for him. Besides, he battled a touch of wanderlust as a youngster and became ever more intrigued by a profession that guaranteed he’d be on the move every so often, a career that would let him see more of this grand land beyond Huron County. Versteeg opted to follow a path once tread for a time by his dad, back in the day before Bill Versteeg started raising steaks and burgers and such. Andy followed in his father’s footsteps and went to work on bridges. Unlike Pops, the son first earned a degree in mechanical engineering. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. 'There's always another project': new bridge construction manager Back to video “Before my dad became a farmer, he worked in construction and sometimes as a labourer on different bridges, small single-span bridges,” Versteeg recalled in a recent telephone interview. “I liked the opportunity there was for travel and the chance to work in different places. Because in this industry,” he noted, “the work does not come to you. You go to the work.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The “industry” is the bridge-building business, constructing new ones, repairing and reinforcing old ones. Which brings us to why the 51-year-old married father of two moved his family to this area in 2019 following a 17-year stay in St. John’s, N.L. Andy Versteeg is the construction manager on Kingston’s long-awaited project to build a new bridge across the Cataraqui River. Versteeg works for main contractor Kiewit Corporation, one of North America’s largest construction and engineering companies. How big is Kiewit? Twenty-seven thousand employees big. Company revenues for 2020 came around $12.5 billion. It was founded in 1884 as a small Nebraska masonry construction company by brothers Peter and Andrew Kiewit. (Peter’s youngest son, Peter Jr., longtime chairman of the board (1931-78), coined the company’s oft-stated goal to “be the best — not the biggest — constructing organization on earth.”) Tom Janssen, Kiewit’s director of external affairs, said being best is paramount. “Smaller projects such as the Kingston third crossing are just as important to Kiewit as multibillion-dollar projects,” Janssen said on the phone from head office in Omaha, Neb. “It’s the old story,” he added. “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.” Kiewit is also employee owned, with approximately one-third of its employees, including construction manager Versteeg, owning a slice of the Kiewit pie, from suit-wearers in wingtips to jeans-clad workers in steel-toed boots. That’s a handsome fringe benefit but not the most significant one, as Janssen sees it.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “The biggest advantage is the diversity in what we do at Kiewit,” Janssen said. “We take on vertical builds, bridges, highways, tunnels, etc. The only things we don’t build are strip malls and single-family housing.” That Janssen is in on the phone interview with Versteeg is another aspect of the care, caution and control Kiewit takes in every aspect of its operation. Media interviews of Kiewit personnel are monitored by a company executive, in Versteeg’s case Mr. Janssen. Versteeg explained it this way: “Whenever a Kiewit employee is asked questions by the media, corporate gets concerned.” The 1.2-kilometre, two-lane bridge — it will also feature a multi-use pedestrian and bike pathway and two sightseeing lookouts — spans the Cataraqui River from the foot of Gore Road to John Counter Boulevard. It’s an $180-million shortcut that fortunately for the local taxpayer is being funded equally by three levels of government. When completed, the bridge will be supported by 21 piers and seven dozen steel girders, each weighing over 70 tonnes. The finished bridge will have used an estimated 3,300 tonnes of steel, 31,000 tonnes of concrete and 365,000 tonnes of gravel. To lower the environmental impact, 22 bat houses have been installed along the east shoreline and a kilometre of turtle fencing is designed to discourage the shelled creatures from entering the construction area. There are five passages for aquatic animals to pass safely through the worksite.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Versteeg first worked in this neck of the woods more than a quarter-century ago as a young Kiewit engineer. He was part of a crew of 10 staff and 30 “craft” personnel, namely tradespeople, who worked on the 1997 retrofit of the Thousand Islands Bridge east of Gananoque. As field engineer on the night shift, he oversaw the tearing out of large deck panels — each one around 300 feet square — and the installation of new ones. With one lane of traffic closed off, the crew replaced one panel per shift, work that included welding the struts, pouring grout … the works. The as-yet-unnamed Cataraqui crossing marks Versteeg’s fourth bridge project for Kiewit. His normal workday begins on site with a 6:30 a.m. meeting with various work crews to go over that day’s plans. As is commonplace at Kiewit projects, safety reminders are issued daily, hardly surprising for a company that in 1948 was among the first big construction outfits to mandate that their workers wear protective hard hats on the job. Next comes a brief “stretch and flex” exercise period “to make sure everyone’s on their toes,” Versteeg said. The crossing is expected to be completed sometime next year. Which means Versteeg will likely be on the move again, albeit with Kingston as his home base. To date, his work has taken him all over Newfoundland, into Quebec, New Brunswick and northern Alberta, and in this province from Gananoque to Thunder Bay and now the Limestone City. As for what future job site he could be destined for, the engineer said it’s too early to contemplate. “My focus right now is on getting this job done,” Versteeg said. “The next project … it’ll come, there’s always another project.” Patrick Kennedy is a retired Whig-Standard reporter. He can be reached at pjckennedy35@gmail.com.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Kingston