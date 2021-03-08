





Article content “Immerse yourself in simplicity, in appreciating the details of this life. The present moment will save you, and then it will be gone, replaced by a new moment.” — Waylon Lewis I write this as our second lockdown is ending and I find myself beginning to believe it might be possible that this pandemic will also end — maybe not soon, but one day it will end. Regardless of how things unfold over the next several months, I am committed to honouring my time as a precious resource, now and in the days to come. I remind myself daily that time is not a renewable resource, even though many of us live as if it is. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Time is precious Back to video I intend to bring care and mindfulness to what I choose to take up once again as life begins to zip along at a faster pace. As we move out of this lockdown, I know I’ll need to revisit and possibly adjust boundaries between my work/home commitments. So much has blurred over the last year. Maybe you find the same thing has happened in your life, particularly if you’ve also been juggling home and schooling routines or caring for elderly family members or friends.

Article content Perhaps we might start by making conscious decisions about the quality of the experiences we seek and what we do with the time available to us on any given day. I’ve already decided to continue my daily walks, turn off all screens by 10 p.m. and maintain my “no caffeine” commitment in an effort to ensure I don’t get jumpy or rattled or compromise my sleep as I gear back up to manage a busier, more externally focused schedule. For me — and maybe for some of you — I’ve discovered that the heart of recognizing my time as precious is closely connected to my willingness to embrace self-care as a foundational use of my time. When I say no to something I don’t really want to do and yes to something I really want to do, everyone benefits. Of course, we may need to postpone these things, especially if caring for young children or others, but we can commit to returning to what is most important to our wellness as soon as we can. In addition, we can set the intention to drop the unnecessary and the time wasters. Taking an honest inventory of the ways I might carelessly toss away time helps me bring more mindfulness to my choices. Of course, I’m not always successful and occasionally dive into the black hole of social media, Netflix or YouTube. But I’m getting better at catching myself and becoming more aware of the countless ways I undermine my own efforts to honour my time as a precious resource. It’s a start! When we set aside the time wasters, we literally have more time available to do the things that bring us joy, re-energize us and fill us up so we’re ready for whatever comes or whatever is needed. And that includes laughter and play!

Article content When I offer myself the unbridled joy of timelessness, if only for an hour, everything else falls away and I can concentrate purely on what I’m doing. I can be in the present moment, just as it is, without changing anything or looking for that next distraction. Rediscovering this has been one of the unexpected gifts for me of this second lockdown. When the pandemic and the first lockdown hit in the spring of 2020, after organizing all my closets I began to drift through my days. But this second lockdown felt different — more like a soft, silver blanket muting life’s busyness. When I turned inward this past winter, I met my introvert and learned to love her. Today I have grown to deeply appreciate my solitude that the shutdown created, even with occasional ripples of loneliness. The spacious quiet and unhurried time allowed my enjoyment of simple details to blossom: the brilliant winter light shining on the ice; the dog, pure black, burying her face in the snow to catch a mouse and then looking up, startled, with a white snout; and the tender, playful moments with my son, daughter and grandbaby on Zoom. I will be forever grateful for this treasured time, despite the enormous personal and economic costs of this pandemic. We can’t ignore or minimize the horrors of the pandemic, of course; however, I’ve been in the fortunate position of being able to cultivate my time as a priceless resource during these difficult months. I invite you to take up the challenge of respecting and nourishing the extraordinary moments of your life and honouring your time as a precious, non-renewable resource as we move outwards and onwards into our “new normal,” whatever that might be. Let’s not throw our time away. Let’s bring as much choice and mindfulness — and, yes, joy and laughter — to each new moment as we can. Let me know how you make out with this gentle challenge. I’d love to hear from you. Susan Young, a mindfulness coach and facilitator, leads programs for individuals and groups and is working on a book about longing. Email info@susancoach.ca.

